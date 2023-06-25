Book description
What is eBPF? With this revolutionary technology, you can write custom code that dynamically changes the way the kernel behaves. It's an extraordinary platform for building a whole new generation of security, observability, and networking tools.
This practical book is ideal for developers, system administrators, operators, and students who are curious about eBPF and want to know how it works. Author Liz Rice, chief open source officer with cloud native networking and security specialists Isovalent, also provides a foundation for those who want to explore writing eBPF programs themselves.
With this book, you will:
- Learn why eBPF has become so important in the past couple of years
- Write basic eBPF code, and manipulate eBPF programs and attach them to events
- Explore how eBPF components interact with Linux to dynamically change the operating system's behavior
- Learn how tools based on eBPF can instrument applications without changes to the apps or their configuration
- Discover how this technology enables new tools for observability, security, and networking
Table of contents
- 1. What is eBPF and why is it important?
- 2. eBPF Hello World
- 3. Anatomy of an eBPF program
- 4. eBPF for Security
Product information
- Title: Learning eBPF
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098135065
