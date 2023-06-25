Learning eBPF

Learning eBPF

by Liz Rice
Released June 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098135065

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

What is eBPF? With this revolutionary technology, you can write custom code that dynamically changes the way the kernel behaves. It's an extraordinary platform for building a whole new generation of security, observability, and networking tools.

This practical book is ideal for developers, system administrators, operators, and students who are curious about eBPF and want to know how it works. Author Liz Rice, chief open source officer with cloud native networking and security specialists Isovalent, also provides a foundation for those who want to explore writing eBPF programs themselves.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn why eBPF has become so important in the past couple of years
  • Write basic eBPF code, and manipulate eBPF programs and attach them to events
  • Explore how eBPF components interact with Linux to dynamically change the operating system's behavior
  • Learn how tools based on eBPF can instrument applications without changes to the apps or their configuration
  • Discover how this technology enables new tools for observability, security, and networking

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Learning eBPF
  • Author(s): Liz Rice
  • Release date: June 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098135065