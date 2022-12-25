Learning Git

Learning Git

by Anna Skoulikari
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133894

Book description

Learn the basics of Git in a simple, visual, and tangible manner. With this practical book, author Anna Skoulikari helps you build a mental model of how Git version control works so that you can get the most out of this powerful tool. Whether you're a developer, data professional, technical writer, designer, or product manager, you'll learn the basics of Git in a straightforward and approachable way.

Learning Git uses storytelling principles not only to place lessons in a familiar context, but also to make the information more memorable. By introducing information in an incremental manner, this book makes all the content accessible so you don't get bogged down with unknown terms or concepts. This guide is ideal whether you're working on a shared document or managing your own version control project.

This book helps you:

  • Set up Git, initialize a repository, and make commits
  • Learn what's happening in Git at every stage of the workflow
  • Work with others on projects that use Git version control
  • Merge work in Git and resolve conflicts when they arise
  • Work with remote repositories using hosting services such as GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket

