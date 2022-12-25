Book description
Learn the basics of Git in a simple, visual, and tangible manner. With this practical book, author Anna Skoulikari helps you build a mental model of how Git version control works so that you can get the most out of this powerful tool. Whether you're a developer, data professional, technical writer, designer, or product manager, you'll learn the basics of Git in a straightforward and approachable way.
Learning Git uses storytelling principles not only to place lessons in a familiar context, but also to make the information more memorable. By introducing information in an incremental manner, this book makes all the content accessible so you don't get bogged down with unknown terms or concepts. This guide is ideal whether you're working on a shared document or managing your own version control project.
This book helps you:
- Set up Git, initialize a repository, and make commits
- Learn what's happening in Git at every stage of the workflow
- Work with others on projects that use Git version control
- Merge work in Git and resolve conflicts when they arise
- Work with remote repositories using hosting services such as GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket
Table of contents
- [ Preface ]
-
Chapter 1. Git and the Command Line
- What is Git?
- Installing or updating Git
- The graphical user interface and the command line
- Looking at the command line
- Executing our first command in the command line
- Command options and arguments
- Clearing the command line
- Opening the file system window
- Identifying our directory location in the command line
- Viewing the contents of directories
- Navigating into and out of a directory
- Making a directory
- Closing the command line
- Chapter 2. Introducing the Git Repository
Product information
- Title: Learning Git
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133894
