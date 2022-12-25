Learn the basics of Git in a simple, visual, and tangible manner. With this practical book, author Anna Skoulikari helps you build a mental model of how Git version control works so that you can get the most out of this powerful tool. Whether you're a developer, data professional, technical writer, designer, or product manager, you'll learn the basics of Git in a straightforward and approachable way.

Learning Git uses storytelling principles not only to place lessons in a familiar context, but also to make the information more memorable. By introducing information in an incremental manner, this book makes all the content accessible so you don't get bogged down with unknown terms or concepts. This guide is ideal whether you're working on a shared document or managing your own version control project.

This book helps you: