Learning GitHub Actions

Learning GitHub Actions

by Brent Laster
Released June 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098131074

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Automate your build, test, and deployment pipeline with GitHub Actions, the continuous integration and continuous delivery platform that integrates seamlessly with GitHub. With this practical book, open source author, trainer, and DevOps director Brent Laster explains everything you need to know about using actions in GitHub. You'll learn what they are and how they can be used, created, and incorporated into your processes.

This book explores the platform, the core components of actions, and the many ways you can use them to provide the functionality and features needed in today's complex pipelines and workflows. You'll learn how to find or create actions that deliver automated workflows based on common events like pushes, pull requests, and review updates. You'll understand how to run them on GitHub or your own systems to gain maximum benefit.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn what GitHub Actions are, the various use cases for them, and how to incorporate them into your processes
  • Understand GitHub Actions' structure, syntax, and semantics
  • Automate processes and implement functionality
  • Create your own custom actions with Docker, JavaScript, or shell approaches
  • Troubleshoot and debug workflows that use actions
  • Combine actions with GitHub APIs and other integration options
  • Identify ways to securely implement workflows with GitHub Actions
  • Understand how GitHub Actions compares to other options

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Learning GitHub Actions
  • Author(s): Brent Laster
  • Release date: June 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098131074