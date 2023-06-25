Book description
Automate your build, test, and deployment pipeline with GitHub Actions, the continuous integration and continuous delivery platform that integrates seamlessly with GitHub. With this practical book, open source author, trainer, and DevOps director Brent Laster explains everything you need to know about using actions in GitHub. You'll learn what they are and how they can be used, created, and incorporated into your processes.
This book explores the platform, the core components of actions, and the many ways you can use them to provide the functionality and features needed in today's complex pipelines and workflows. You'll learn how to find or create actions that deliver automated workflows based on common events like pushes, pull requests, and review updates. You'll understand how to run them on GitHub or your own systems to gain maximum benefit.
With this book, you will:
- Learn what GitHub Actions are, the various use cases for them, and how to incorporate them into your processes
- Understand GitHub Actions' structure, syntax, and semantics
- Automate processes and implement functionality
- Create your own custom actions with Docker, JavaScript, or shell approaches
- Troubleshoot and debug workflows that use actions
- Combine actions with GitHub APIs and other integration options
- Identify ways to securely implement workflows with GitHub Actions
- Understand how GitHub Actions compares to other options
Product information
- Title: Learning GitHub Actions
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098131074
