Learning Java, 6th Edition

Ideal for working programmers new to Java, this best-selling book guides you through the language features and APIs of Java 21. Through fun, compelling, and realistic examples, author Marc Loy introduces you to Java fundamentals, including its class libraries, programming techniques, and idioms, with an eye toward building real applications.

This updated sixth edition expands the content to cover lambdas and streams, and shows you how to use a functional paradigm in Java. You'll learn about the latest Java features introduced since the book's fifth edition, from JDK 15 through 21. You'll also take a deep dive into the virtual threads introduced as Project Loom in Java 19 and become familiar with the public release of JDK 21 LTS.

This guide helps you: