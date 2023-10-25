Learning Java, 6th Edition

Book description
Ideal for working programmers new to Java, this best-selling book guides you through the language features and APIs of Java 21. Through fun, compelling, and realistic examples, author Marc Loy introduces you to Java fundamentals, including its class libraries, programming techniques, and idioms, with an eye toward building real applications.
This updated sixth edition expands the content to cover lambdas and streams, and shows you how to use a functional paradigm in Java. You'll learn about the latest Java features introduced since the book's fifth edition, from JDK 15 through 21. You'll also take a deep dive into the virtual threads introduced as Project Loom in Java 19 and become familiar with the public release of JDK 21 LTS.
This guide helps you:
- Learn the structure of the Java language and Java applications
- Write, compile, and execute Java applications
- Understand the basics of Java threading and concurrent programming
- Learn Java I/O basics, including local files and network resources
- Create compelling interfaces with an eye toward usability
- Learn how functional features have been integrated in Java
- Keep up with Java developments as new versions are released
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. A Modern Language
- Enter Java
- A Virtual Machine
- Java Compared with Other Languages
- Safety of Design
- Safety of Implementation
- Application and User-Level Security
- A Java Road Map
- Exercises
-
2. A First Application
- Java Tools and Environment
- HelloJava
- HelloJava2: The Sequel
- Goodbye and Hello Again
- 3. Tools of the Trade
-
4. The Java Language
- Text Encoding
- Comments
- Variables and Constants
- Types
- Statements and Expressions
- Arrays
- Types and Classes and Arrays, Oh My!
-
5. Objects in Java
- Classes
- Methods
- Object Creation
- Object Destruction
- Packages
- Advanced Class Design
- Organizing Content and Planning for Failure
-
6. Error Handling
- Exceptions
- Assertions
- Real-World Exceptions
-
7. Collections and Generics
- Collections
- Type Limitations
- Enter Generics
- “There Is No Spoon”
- Parameterized Type Relationships
- Casts
- A Closer Look: The sort() Method
- Application: Trees on the Field
- Useful Features
-
8. Text and Core Utilities
- Strings
- Things from Strings
- Regular Expressions
- Math Utilities
- Dates and Times
- Other Useful Utilities
-
9. Threads
- Introducing Threads
- Death of a Thread
- Virtual Threads
- Synchronization
- Scheduling and Priority
- Thread Performance
- Concurrency Utilities
- So Many Threads to Pull
-
10. File Input and Output
- Streams
- The New I/O File API
- The NIO Package
- wrap() Up
- 11. Functional Approaches in Java
-
12. Desktop Applications
- Buttons and Sliders and Text Fields, Oh My!
- Containers and Layouts
- Events
- Threading Considerations
- But Wait, There’s More
- User Interface and User Experience
-
13. Network Programming in Java
- Uniform Resource Locators
- The URL Class
- Talking to Web Applications
- Network Programming
- Sockets
- Much More to Explore
- A. Code Examples and IntelliJ IDEA
-
B. Exercise Answers
- Chapter 1: A Modern Language
- Chapter 2: A First Application
- Chapter 3: Tools of the Trade
- Chapter 4: The Java Language
- Chapter 5: Objects in Java
- Chapter 6: Error Handling and Logging
- Chapter 7: Collections and Generics
- Chapter 8: Text and Core Utilities
- Chapter 9: Threads
- Chapter 10: File I/O
- Chapter 11: Functional Approaches
- Chapter 12: Desktop Applications
- Chapter 13: Network Programming
Product information
- Title: Learning Java, 6th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098145538
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn’t clean, it can bring a development organization …
audiobook
The Design of Everyday Things
First, businesses discovered quality as a key competitive edge; next came science. Now, Donald A. Norman, …
book
The Complete Coding Interview Guide in Java
Explore a wide variety of popular interview questions and learn various techniques for breaking down tricky …