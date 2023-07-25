Learning JavaScript Design Patterns, 2nd Edition

Book description
Do you want to write beautiful, structured, and maintainable JavaScript by applying modern design patterns to the language? Do you want clean, efficient, manageable code? Want to stay up-to-date with the latest best practices? If so, the updated second edition of Learning JavaScript Design Patterns is the ideal place to start.
Author Addy Osmani shows you how to apply modern design patterns to JavaScript and React. That includes popular design patterns such as modules, mixins, observers, and mediators. You'll learn about performance and rendering patterns, such as server-side rendering and islands architecture. You'll also learn how modern architectural patterns—such as MVC, MVP, and MVVM—are useful from the perspective of a modern web application developer. Other essential topics include modern JavaScript syntax and React patterns such as Hooks, higher order components, and render props.
This book explores:
- Patterns to architect your components and apps
- More than 20 design patterns in JavaScript and React
- Different pattern categories, including creational, structural, and behavioral
- Performance patterns such as dynamic imports and code-splitting
- Rendering patterns such as server-side rendering, hydration, islands architecture, and more
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Design Patterns
- 2. âPatternâ-ity Testing, Proto-Patterns, and the Rule of Three
- 3. Structuring and Writing Patterns
- 4. Anti-Patterns
-
5. Modern JavaScript Syntax and Features
- The Importance Of Decoupling Applications
- Modules With Imports And Exports
- Module Objects
- Modules Loaded From Remote Sources
- Static Imports
- Dynamic Imports
- Modules For The Server
- Advantages of using Modules
- Classes With Constructors, Getters & Setters
- Classes in JavaScript frameworks
- Summary
- Related Reading
- 6. Categories of Design Patterns
-
7. JavaScript Design Patterns
- Choosing a Pattern
- The Constructor Pattern
- The Module Pattern
- The Revealing Module Pattern
- The Singleton Pattern
- The Observer Pattern
- The Mediator Pattern
- The Prototype Pattern
- The Command Pattern
- The Facade Pattern
- The Factory Pattern
- The Mixin Pattern
- Subclassing
- Mixins
- The Decorator Pattern
- Pseudoclassical Decorators
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Flyweight
- Summary
