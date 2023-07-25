Learning JavaScript Design Patterns, 2nd Edition

Do you want to write beautiful, structured, and maintainable JavaScript by applying modern design patterns to the language? Do you want clean, efficient, manageable code? Want to stay up-to-date with the latest best practices? If so, the updated second edition of Learning JavaScript Design Patterns is the ideal place to start.

Author Addy Osmani shows you how to apply modern design patterns to JavaScript and React. That includes popular design patterns such as modules, mixins, observers, and mediators. You'll learn about performance and rendering patterns, such as server-side rendering and islands architecture. You'll also learn how modern architectural patterns—such as MVC, MVP, and MVVM—are useful from the perspective of a modern web application developer. Other essential topics include modern JavaScript syntax and React patterns such as Hooks, higher order components, and render props.

This book explores: