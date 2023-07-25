Learning JavaScript Design Patterns, 2nd Edition

Learning JavaScript Design Patterns, 2nd Edition

by Addy Osmani
Released July 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098139872

Book description

Do you want to write beautiful, structured, and maintainable JavaScript by applying modern design patterns to the language? Do you want clean, efficient, manageable code? Want to stay up-to-date with the latest best practices? If so, the updated second edition of Learning JavaScript Design Patterns is the ideal place to start.

Author Addy Osmani shows you how to apply modern design patterns to JavaScript and React. That includes popular design patterns such as modules, mixins, observers, and mediators. You'll learn about performance and rendering patterns, such as server-side rendering and islands architecture. You'll also learn how modern architectural patterns—such as MVC, MVP, and MVVM—are useful from the perspective of a modern web application developer. Other essential topics include modern JavaScript syntax and React patterns such as Hooks, higher order components, and render props.

This book explores:

  • Patterns to architect your components and apps
  • More than 20 design patterns in JavaScript and React
  • Different pattern categories, including creational, structural, and behavioral
  • Performance patterns such as dynamic imports and code-splitting
  • Rendering patterns such as server-side rendering, hydration, islands architecture, and more

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction to Design Patterns
    1. History of Design Patterns
    2. What Is a Pattern?
    3. An everyday use case for design patterns
    4. Summary
  2. 2. âPatternâ-ity Testing, Proto-Patterns, and the Rule of Three
    1. What are Proto-Patterns?
    2. The âPatternâ Tests
    3. Rule of Three
    4. Summary
  3. 3. Structuring and Writing Patterns
    1. The Structure of a Design Pattern
    2. Well Written Patterns
    3. Writing a pattern
    4. Summary
  4. 4. Anti-Patterns
    1. What are Anti-Patterns
    2. Anti-Patterns in JavaScript
    3. Summary
  5. 5. Modern JavaScript Syntax and Features
    1. The Importance Of Decoupling Applications
    2. Modules With Imports And Exports
    3. Module Objects
    4. Modules Loaded From Remote Sources
    5. Static Imports
    6. Dynamic Imports
      1. Import on Interaction
      2. Import on visibility
    7. Modules For The Server
    8. Advantages of using Modules
    9. Classes With Constructors, Getters & Setters
    10. Classes in JavaScript frameworks
    11. Summary
    12. Related Reading
  6. 6. Categories of Design Patterns
    1. Background
      1. Creational Design Patterns
    2. Structural Design Patterns
    3. Behavioral Design Patterns
    4. Design Pattern Classes
    5. Summary
  7. 7. JavaScript Design Patterns
    1. Choosing a Pattern
    2. The Constructor Pattern
      1. Object Creation
      2. Basic Constructors
      3. Constructors with Prototypes
    3. The Module Pattern
      1. Object Literals
      2. The Module Pattern
      3. Module Pattern Variations
      4. Modern Module Pattern with WeakMap
      5. Modules with modern libraries
    4. The Revealing Module Pattern
      1. Advantages
      2. Disadvantages
    5. The Singleton Pattern
      1. State management in React
    6. The Observer Pattern
      1. Differences Between the Observer and Publish/Subscribe Pattern
      2. Advantages
      3. Disadvantages
      4. Publish/Subscribe Implementations
    7. The Mediator Pattern
      1. A Simple Mediator
      2. Similarities And Differences
      3. Event Aggregator Use
      4. Mediator Use
      5. Event Aggregator (Pub/Sub) And Mediator Together
      6. Mediator/Middleware in modern JavaScript
      7. Mediator Vs. Facade
    8. The Prototype Pattern
    9. The Command Pattern
    10. The Facade Pattern
      1. Notes on Abstraction
    11. The Factory Pattern
      1. When to Use the Factory Pattern
      2. When Not to Use the Factory Pattern
      3. Abstract Factories
    12. The Mixin Pattern
    13. Subclassing
    14. Mixins
      1. Advantages and Disadvantages
    15. The Decorator Pattern
    16. Pseudoclassical Decorators
      1. Interfaces
      2. Abstract Decorators
    17. Advantages and Disadvantages
    18. Flyweight
      1. Using Flyweights
      2. Flyweights and Sharing Data
      3. Implementing Classical Flyweights
      4. Converting Code to Use the Flyweight Pattern
      5. A Basic Factory
      6. Managing the Extrinsic States
      7. The Flyweight Pattern and the DOM
      8. Example: Centralized event handling
    19. Summary
