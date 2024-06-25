Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition

With hundreds of tools preinstalled, the Kali Linux distribution makes it easier for penetration testers and other professionals to get started with security testing quickly. But with more than 600 tools in its arsenal, the Kali Linux can also be overwhelming. The new edition of this practical book covers updates to the tools, including deeper coverage of reverse engineering.

Author Ric Messier, principal security consultant with Mandiant, also goes beyond strict security testing by adding coverage on performing forensic analysis, including disk and memory forensics, as well as some basic malware analysis. You'll also find review questions throughout the book to help you test your knowledge as you learn.