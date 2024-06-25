Book description
With hundreds of tools preinstalled, the Kali Linux distribution makes it easier for penetration testers and other professionals to get started with security testing quickly. But with more than 600 tools in its arsenal, the Kali Linux can also be overwhelming. The new edition of this practical book covers updates to the tools, including deeper coverage of reverse engineering.
Author Ric Messier, principal security consultant with Mandiant, also goes beyond strict security testing by adding coverage on performing forensic analysis, including disk and memory forensics, as well as some basic malware analysis. You'll also find review questions throughout the book to help you test your knowledge as you learn.
- Explore the breadth of tools available on Kali Linux
- Understand the value of security testing and examine the testing types available
- Learn the basics of penetration testing through the entire attack lifecycle
- Install Kali Linux on multiple systems, both physical and virtual
- Discover how to use different security-focused tools
- Structure a security test around Kali Linux tools
- Extend Kali tools to create advanced attack techniques
- Use Kali Linux to generate reports once testing is complete
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Foundations of Kali Linux
- Heritage of Linux
- About Linux
- Acquiring and Installing Kali Linux
- Desktops
- Using the Command Line
- User Management
- Service Management
- Package Management
- Log Management
- Summary
- Quiz Questions
- Useful Resources
- 2. Network Security Testing Basics
Product information
- Title: Learning Kali Linux, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098154110
You might also like
book
Patterns of Distributed Systems
Learn How to Better Understand Distributed System Design and Solve Common Problems Enterprises today rely on …
audiobook
Rewire Your Brain 2.0
Not long ago, it was thought that the brain you were born with was the brain …
book
5 Years of Must Reads from HBR: 2023 Edition (5 Books)
Five years' worth of management wisdom, all in one place. Get the latest, most significant thinking …
book
Modern Generative AI with ChatGPT and OpenAI Models
Harness the power of AI with innovative, real-world applications, and unprecedented productivity boosts, powered by the …