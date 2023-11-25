Learning Microsoft Azure

Book description
If your organization plans to modernize services and move to the cloud from legacy software or a private cloud on premises, this book is for you. Software developers, solution architects, cloud engineers, and anybody interested in cloud technologies will learn fundamental concepts for cloud computing, migration, transformation, and development using Microsoft Azure.
Author and Microsoft MVP Jonah Carrio Andersson guides you through cloud computing concepts and deployment models, the wide range of modern cloud technologies, application development with Azure, team collaboration services, security services, and cloud migration options in Microsoft Azure.
You'll gain insight into the Microsoft Azure cloud services that you can apply in different business use cases, software development projects, and modern solutions in the cloud. You'll also become fluent with Azure cloud migration services, serverless computing technologies that help your development team work productively, Azure IoT, and Azure cognitive services that make your application smarter. This book also provides real-world advice and best practices based on the author's own Azure migration experience.
- Gain insight into which Azure cloud service best suits your company's particular needs
- Understand how to use Azure for different use cases and specific technical requirements
- Start developing cloud services, applications, and solutions in the Azure environment
- Learn how to migrate existing legacy applications to Microsoft Azure
Table of contents
-
Preface
- Greetings from the Author
- My Cloud Migration Journey to Azure That Leads Me to You
- Why I Wrote This Book
- Who Should Read This Book
- What You Will Learn
-
Navigating This Book
- PART I Fundamentals of Cloud Computing and Microsoft Azure
- PART II Cloud Computing Services, Networking, Storage and Databases in Microsoft Azure
- PART III Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Security in Microsoft Azure
- PART IV Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Development and DevOps in Microsoft Azure
- PART V Cloud Management, Governance, Migration Tools and Architecture in Microsoft Azure
- PART VI Cloud Development and Continuous Learning with Microsoft Azure
- Check Self-Knowledge
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Learning Resources and Further Readings
- What This Book Is Not
- Conventions Used in This Book
- Using Code Examples
- O’Reilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgments
- I. Fundamentals of Cloud Computing and Microsoft Azure
-
1. Cloud Computing Fundamentals
- What is Cloud Computing
- Our Journey to use Modern Cloud
- Different Types of Cloud Computing Deployment Models
- What is Multi-Cloud?
- Public Cloud Computing Providers
- Cloud Computing Service Models
- Shared Responsibility in Cloud Computing and Azure
- Capital Expeditures and Operational Expeditures
- Benefits of Adopting and Transformation to Modern Cloud Technologies
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Resources
-
2. Microsoft Azure Fundamentals
- Microsoft Azure as a Public Cloud Provider
- Azure Portal
-
Microsoft Azure Services
- Overview of the Core Services of Microsoft Azure
- Compute Services in Azure
- Networking Services in Azure
- Core Azure Storage Services
- Core Azure Database Services
- Identity Management and Security Services
- Developer Tools, Monitoring, and DevOps Services
- Cloud Migration and Hybrid + Multicloud Cloud Services
- Core Architecture and Resource Management Concepts in Microsoft Azure
- Azure Geographies, Regions, Region Pairs, and Azure Availability Zones
- Cost Management in Microsoft Azure
- Basic Concepts of User Identities, Roles, Active Directories in Azure
- Learn by Doing (Try it out!)
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Resources
- II. Cloud Computing Services, Networking, Storage and Databases in Microsoft Azure
-
3. Microsoft Azure Cloud Compute Services
- Azure Compute for Developing Fully-Managed Systems
- Azure Virtual Machines and Virtual Machine Scale Sets
- Azure App Service
- Static Web Apps
- Serverless Compute Services
- Container Services in Azure
- Quantum Computing in Azure - Making Sense of it
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Resources
-
4. Microsoft Azure Cloud Networking
- Azure Networking
- Azure Networking Services Categories
- Azure Space - Networking beyond the Clouds
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
-
5. Microsoft Azure Cloud Storage and Databases
- The Importance of Data Storage and Databases in the Cloud
- Big Data, Structured Databases, and Non-Structured Databases
- Azure Storage and Database Services in the Cloud
- Services for Azure Storage
- Azure Database Services
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
- III. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Security in Microsoft Azure
-
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Cognitive Services in Azure
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) - An introduction
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Ethical and Responsible AI in Azure
- Cognitive Services
- Azure Machine Learning
- Azure Applied AI Services
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
-
7. Big Data, Reporting and Analytics Services in Azure
- Introduction to Big Data, Reporting and Analytics Services in Azure
- Big Data Solutions in Azure
- Data Analytics - Making Sense of it and its Importance
- The Different Types of Data Analytics
-
Azure Big Data Services
- Azure Data Lake
- Azure NoSQL for Big Data and Analytics
- Azure Stream Analytics
- Azure Synapse Analytics
- Azure Databricks
- Azure Data Lake Storage
- Azure HDInsight for Hadoop, R Server, HBase, Spark and Storm Clusters
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Analysis Services
- Power BI Embedded Analytics
- Microsoft Purview for Data Governance
- Final Note on Data Management and Analytics in Azure
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
-
8. Cloud IoT (Internet of Things) and Maps Services
- Internet of Things
- Map Services
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
- IV. Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Development and DevOps in Microsoft Azure
-
9. Azure Cloud Integration Services and Tools
- Cloud Integration - An Introduction
- Benefits of Cloud Integration
- Cloud Integration on Azure
- Azure API Management
- Azure Logic Apps
- Azure Service Bus - Cloud Messaging Broker Service
- Azure Web PubSub
- Azure Event Grid
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
-
10. Cloud Infrastructure, DevOps, and Monitoring in Azure
- Introduction
- Cloud Native Infrastructure
- Modern Application Development and DevOps
- Azure DevOps
- Azure DevTest Labs for Training, Testing, and Demos
- Cloud Development and DevOps with GitHub
- Cloud Infrastructure Automation and Management
- Infrastructure as Code using Azure Resource Manager and Bicep Language
- Monitoring and Infrastructure Management in Azure
- Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
- Summary
- Check Your Knowledge
- Recommended Learning Resources
