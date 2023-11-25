Learning Microsoft Azure

If your organization plans to modernize services and move to the cloud from legacy software or a private cloud on premises, this book is for you. Software developers, solution architects, cloud engineers, and anybody interested in cloud technologies will learn fundamental concepts for cloud computing, migration, transformation, and development using Microsoft Azure.

Author and Microsoft MVP Jonah Carrio Andersson guides you through cloud computing concepts and deployment models, the wide range of modern cloud technologies, application development with Azure, team collaboration services, security services, and cloud migration options in Microsoft Azure.

You'll gain insight into the Microsoft Azure cloud services that you can apply in different business use cases, software development projects, and modern solutions in the cloud. You'll also become fluent with Azure cloud migration services, serverless computing technologies that help your development team work productively, Azure IoT, and Azure cognitive services that make your application smarter. This book also provides real-world advice and best practices based on the author's own Azure migration experience.