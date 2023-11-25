Learning Microsoft Azure

Learning Microsoft Azure

by Jonah Carrio Andersson
Released November 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098113322

Book description

If your organization plans to modernize services and move to the cloud from legacy software or a private cloud on premises, this book is for you. Software developers, solution architects, cloud engineers, and anybody interested in cloud technologies will learn fundamental concepts for cloud computing, migration, transformation, and development using Microsoft Azure.

Author and Microsoft MVP Jonah Carrio Andersson guides you through cloud computing concepts and deployment models, the wide range of modern cloud technologies, application development with Azure, team collaboration services, security services, and cloud migration options in Microsoft Azure.

You'll gain insight into the Microsoft Azure cloud services that you can apply in different business use cases, software development projects, and modern solutions in the cloud. You'll also become fluent with Azure cloud migration services, serverless computing technologies that help your development team work productively, Azure IoT, and Azure cognitive services that make your application smarter. This book also provides real-world advice and best practices based on the author's own Azure migration experience.

  • Gain insight into which Azure cloud service best suits your company's particular needs
  • Understand how to use Azure for different use cases and specific technical requirements
  • Start developing cloud services, applications, and solutions in the Azure environment
  • Learn how to migrate existing legacy applications to Microsoft Azure

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Greetings from the Author
    2. My Cloud Migration Journey to Azure That Leads Me to You
    3. Why I Wrote This Book
    4. Who Should Read This Book
    5. What You Will Learn
    6. Navigating This Book
      1. PART I Fundamentals of Cloud Computing and Microsoft Azure
      2. PART II Cloud Computing Services, Networking, Storage and Databases in Microsoft Azure
      3. PART III Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Security in Microsoft Azure
      4. PART IV Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Development and DevOps in Microsoft Azure
      5. PART V Cloud Management, Governance, Migration Tools and Architecture in Microsoft Azure
      6. PART VI Cloud Development and Continuous Learning with Microsoft Azure
      7. Check Self-Knowledge
      8. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
      9. Learning Resources and Further Readings
      10. What This Book Is Not
    7. Conventions Used in This Book
    8. Using Code Examples
    9. O’Reilly Online Learning
    10. How to Contact Us
    11. Acknowledgments
  2. I. Fundamentals of Cloud Computing and Microsoft Azure
  3. 1. Cloud Computing Fundamentals
    1. What is Cloud Computing
      1. Benefits of the Cloud in Software Engineering and IT
      2. How Cloud Works? Cloud Computing vs. Virtualization
      3. Cloud Hypervisor - The Key to Virtualization in the Cloud
      4. Evolution of Cloud Computing
    2. Our Journey to use Modern Cloud
    3. Different Types of Cloud Computing Deployment Models
      1. Public Cloud
      2. Private Cloud
      3. Community Cloud
      4. Hybrid Cloud
    4. What is Multi-Cloud?
      1. Hybrid Cloud vs. Multi-clouds
    5. Public Cloud Computing Providers
      1. Microsoft Azure
      2. Amazon (AWS)
      3. Google Cloud Platform
      4. Oracle Cloud
      5. Alibaba Cloud
    6. Cloud Computing Service Models
      1. Infrastructure as a Service
      2. Platform as a Service
      3. Software as a Service
      4. Serverless Computing - Function as a Service and Backend as a Service
      5. Containers as a Service
      6. Data as a Service
    7. Shared Responsibility in Cloud Computing and Azure
      1. Shared Responsibility Model offers Cloud Security Advantages
    8. Capital Expeditures and Operational Expeditures
    9. Benefits of Adopting and Transformation to Modern Cloud Technologies
    10. Summary
    11. Check Your Knowledge
    12. Recommended Resources
  4. 2. Microsoft Azure Fundamentals
    1. Microsoft Azure as a Public Cloud Provider
      1. Microsoft Azure Helps Organizations with Minimizing Upfront Costs
      2. Benefits of a Cloud Provider
    2. Azure Portal
      1. Features of Azure Portal
    3. Microsoft Azure Services
      1. Overview of the Core Services of Microsoft Azure
      2. Compute Services in Azure
      3. Networking Services in Azure
      4. Core Azure Storage Services
      5. Core Azure Database Services
      6. Identity Management and Security Services
      7. Developer Tools, Monitoring, and DevOps Services
      8. Cloud Migration and Hybrid + Multicloud Cloud Services
    4. Core Architecture and Resource Management Concepts in Microsoft Azure
      1. Azure Management Groups
      2. Azure Subscriptions
      3. Azure Resource Groups
      4. Azure Resources
      5. Azure Resource Manager
    5. Azure Geographies, Regions, Region Pairs, and Azure Availability Zones
      1. Azure Geographies
      2. Azure Regions
      3. Azure Region Pairs
      4. Azure Availability Zones
    6. Cost Management in Microsoft Azure
    7. Basic Concepts of User Identities, Roles, Active Directories in Azure
      1. Azure Role-Based Access Control
    8. Learn by Doing (Try it out!)
      1. Microsoft Azure Portal Hands-On
    9. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    10. Summary
    11. Check Your Knowledge
      1. Answers
    12. Recommended Resources
  5. II. Cloud Computing Services, Networking, Storage and Databases in Microsoft Azure
  6. 3. Microsoft Azure Cloud Compute Services
    1. Azure Compute for Developing Fully-Managed Systems
    2. Azure Virtual Machines and Virtual Machine Scale Sets
      1. Azure Virtual Machines
      2. Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets
      3. Scaling Options for Azure VM Scale Sets
    3. Azure App Service
    4. Static Web Apps
      1. Key Benefits and Uses of Azure Static Web Apps
      2. Azure Web App for Containers
    5. Serverless Compute Services
      1. Benefits of Serverless Architecture in the Cloud
      2. Azure Functions
      3. Azure Durable Functions
      4. Orchestration Trigger kickstarts Durable Functions
      5. Durable Function Types - Stateful or Stateless?
    6. Container Services in Azure
      1. Azure Containers and Azure Kubernetes Service
      2. Azure Container Apps
    7. Quantum Computing in Azure - Making Sense of it
      1. Azure Quantum
    8. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    9. Summary
    10. Check Your Knowledge
    11. Recommended Resources
  7. 4. Microsoft Azure Cloud Networking
    1. Azure Networking
    2. Azure Networking Services Categories
      1. Azure Networking Services for Connectivity
      2. Services for Application Protection
      3. Azure Networking Services for Application Delivery
      4. Azure Networking Services for Network Monitoring
    3. Azure Space - Networking beyond the Clouds
    4. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    5. Summary
    6. Check Your Knowledge
    7. Recommended Learning Resources
  8. 5. Microsoft Azure Cloud Storage and Databases
    1. The Importance of Data Storage and Databases in the Cloud
      1. Data Storage Management in the Cloud
      2. Why Digital Storage in the Cloud is Useful
    2. Big Data, Structured Databases, and Non-Structured Databases
    3. Azure Storage and Database Services in the Cloud
      1. Azure Storage
      2. Database Services in Azure
    4. Services for Azure Storage
      1. Azure Blob Storage
      2. Azure Files
      3. Azure Queue Storage
      4. Azure Table Storage
      5. Azure Managed Disks
      6. Azure Storage Security Best Practice Tips
    5. Azure Database Services
      1. Azure SQL as Fully Managed Database Service
      2. Azure Cosmos DB
    6. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    7. Summary
    8. Check Your Knowledge
    9. Recommended Learning Resources
  9. III. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Security in Microsoft Azure
  10. 6. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Cognitive Services in Azure
    1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) - An introduction
      1. Azure OpenAI Service and Evolution of Chat-GPT
      2. Different AI Services in Azure
      3. Examples of AI Technologies and Terms You Need to Know
      4. Why Should You Learn AI?
      5. Benefits of AI to Businesses
    2. Machine Learning (ML)
      1. MLOps and DevOps: Why Data Makes It Different?
    3. Ethical and Responsible AI in Azure
    4. Cognitive Services
    5. Azure Machine Learning
      1. Machine Learning Studio
    6. Azure Applied AI Services
    7. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    8. Summary
    9. Check Your Knowledge
    10. Recommended Learning Resources
  11. 7. Big Data, Reporting and Analytics Services in Azure
    1. Introduction to Big Data, Reporting and Analytics Services in Azure
      1. What is Big Data?
    2. Big Data Solutions in Azure
      1. Use Cases of Big Data in Azure
      2. Complex Big Data Pipeline Tools in Azure
      3. Building, Configuring and Deploying Big Data on Azure
      4. Preparation of Production Environment
    3. Data Analytics - Making Sense of it and its Importance
    4. The Different Types of Data Analytics
    5. Azure Big Data Services
      1. Azure Data Lake
      2. Azure NoSQL for Big Data and Analytics
      3. Azure Stream Analytics
      4. Azure Synapse Analytics
      5. Azure Databricks
      6. Azure Data Lake Storage
      7. Azure HDInsight for Hadoop, R Server, HBase, Spark and Storm Clusters
      8. Azure Data Factory
      9. Azure Analysis Services
      10. Power BI Embedded Analytics
      11. Microsoft Purview for Data Governance
    6. Final Note on Data Management and Analytics in Azure
    7. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    8. Summary
    9. Check Your Knowledge
    10. Recommended Learning Resources
  12. 8. Cloud IoT (Internet of Things) and Maps Services
    1. Internet of Things
      1. Making Sense of the IoT Technology We Have Today
      2. Challenges of IoT
      3. IoT in Microsoft Azure
    2. Map Services
      1. Controlling Results of Azure Maps Service using Geographical Scope
      2. Authentication and Security on Azure Maps
      3. Maps Integrations with Azure Event Grid
      4. Developing with Azure Map Services
    3. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    4. Summary
    5. Check Your Knowledge
    6. Recommended Learning Resources
  13. IV. Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Development and DevOps in Microsoft Azure
  14. 9. Azure Cloud Integration Services and Tools
    1. Cloud Integration - An Introduction
      1. Types of Cloud Integration in Azure
    2. Benefits of Cloud Integration
      1. Reliability and Scalability of Applications
      2. Improved Work Efficiency and Cost Savings
      3. Business Agility and Better Business Processes
    3. Cloud Integration on Azure
      1. Introduction to Web APIs
      2. Different Types of Web APIs
      3. API Management Lifecycle
    4. Azure API Management
      1. Benefits of Azure API Management
      2. Components of Azure API Management
    5. Azure Logic Apps
      1. Benefits and Uses for Azure Logic Apps
      2. Pricing Tiers of Azure Logic Apps
      3. Azure Logic Apps Components
    6. Azure Service Bus - Cloud Messaging Broker Service
      1. Azure Service Bus Components
      2. Choosing the Right Azure Cloud Messaging Implementation
    7. Azure Web PubSub
      1. The Architecture Pattern Used in Azure Web PubSub
      2. Benefits of Azure Web PubSub
      3. The Fundamentals of Azure Web PubSub
      4. Typical Azure Web PubSub Workflow
    8. Azure Event Grid
    9. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    10. Summary
    11. Check Your Knowledge
    12. Recommended Learning Resources
  15. 10. Cloud Infrastructure, DevOps, and Monitoring in Azure
    1. Introduction
    2. Cloud Native Infrastructure
    3. Modern Application Development and DevOps
      1. The True Meaning of DevOps and How Does It Work?
      2. Continuous Integration, Deployment, Testing, and Monitoring
    4. Azure DevOps
      1. Cloud-Based and On-Premises Solutions of Azure DevOps
    5. Azure DevTest Labs for Training, Testing, and Demos
    6. Cloud Development and DevOps with GitHub
      1. GitHub for Education
    7. Cloud Infrastructure Automation and Management
      1. Infrastructure as Code
      2. Infrastructure as Code using Hashicorp Terraform in Azure
    8. Infrastructure as Code using Azure Resource Manager and Bicep Language
      1. When to Consider Azure Terraform over Azure Bicep or ARM
      2. Configuration as Code
      3. Policy as a Code
    9. Monitoring and Infrastructure Management in Azure
    10. Learn By Doing (Try it out!)
    11. Summary
    12. Check Your Knowledge
    13. Recommended Learning Resources
