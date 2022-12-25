Learning Microsoft Power BI

Book description
Microsoft Power BI is a data analytics and visualization tool powerful enough for the most demanding data scientists but accessible enough for everyday use for anyone who needs to get more from data. The market has many books designed to train and equip professional data analysts to use Power BI, but few of them make this tool accessible to anyone who wants to get up to speed on their own.
This streamlined intro to Power BI covers all the foundational aspects and features you need to go from "zero to hero" with data and visualizations. If you work with data using Microsoft Excel, author Jeremey Arnold shows you how to teach yourself Power BI and use it confidently as a regular data analysis and reporting tool.
You'll learn how to:
- Import, manipulate, visualize, and investigate data in Power BI
- Approach solutions for both self-service and enterprise BI
- Use Power BI in your organization's business intelligence strategy
- Produce effective reports and dashboards
- Create environments for sharing reports and managing data access with your team
- Determine the right solution for using Power BI offerings based on size, security, and computational needs
Table of contents
-
1. Introduction to Power BI
- What is Power BI?
-
How Did We Get to Power BI?
- SQL Server: Microsoft’s Relational Database
- SQL Server Analysis Services Multidimensional: One Small Step into BI
- SQL Server Reporting Services: Pixel-Perfect Reporting, Automated Reports, and More
- Excel: A Self-Service BI Tool
- Power Pivot
- Important New Functionality that Leads to Power BI
- Power BI Desktop is Born
- Power BI Desktop Under the Hood
- What Makes Power BI Different from its Competitors?
- Summary
-
2. The User Interface I: Report and Data Views
- Report View: Home Section of the Ribbon
- Report View: The Insert Tab
- Report View: The Modeling Tab
- Report View: The View Tab
- Report View: Help Section
- Report View: External Tools Section
- The Pane Interface of the Report View
- Data View
- Summary
- 3. Importing and Modeling Our Data
-
4. Let’s Make Some Pictures (Visualizing Data 101)
- Why Visualize Data?
- The Visualization Pane
- Visual Interactivity
- Column and Bar Charts
- Line and Area Charts
- Donuts, Dots, and Maps Oh My!
- The ‘Flat’ Visuals
- Conclusion
-
5. Aggregations, Measures, and DAX
- A Primer on the DAX Language
- Aggregations, More Than Some Sums
- Measures and DAX Fundamentals
-
6. Putting the Puzzle Pieces Together: From Raw Data to Report
- Your First Data Import
- Second Data Import and Wrangling
- Building Relationships
- Let’s Get Reporting!
- About the Author
- Title: Learning Microsoft Power BI
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098112844
