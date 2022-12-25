Learning Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Power BI is a data analytics and visualization tool powerful enough for the most demanding data scientists but accessible enough for everyday use for anyone who needs to get more from data. The market has many books designed to train and equip professional data analysts to use Power BI, but few of them make this tool accessible to anyone who wants to get up to speed on their own.

This streamlined intro to Power BI covers all the foundational aspects and features you need to go from "zero to hero" with data and visualizations. If you work with data using Microsoft Excel, author Jeremey Arnold shows you how to teach yourself Power BI and use it confidently as a regular data analysis and reporting tool.

You'll learn how to: