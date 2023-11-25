Book description
Processing information efficiently is critical to the successful operation of modern organizations. One particularly helpful tool is Microsoft Power Automate, a low-code/no-code development platform designed to help tech-savvy users create and implement workflows. This practical book explains how small business and enterprise users can use Power Automate to replace manual work that takes days with an automated process you can complete in a few hours.
Paul Papanek Stork, principal architect at Don't Pa..Panic Consulting, provides a concise yet comprehensive overview of the foundational skills required to understand and work with Power Automate. You'll learn how to use these workflows, or flows, to automate repetitive tasks or complete business processes without manual intervention.
Whether you're transferring form responses to a list, managing document approvals, sending automatic reminders for overdue tasks, or archiving emails and attachments, these skills will help you:
- Design and build flows with templates or from scratch
- Select triggers and actions to automate a process
- Add actions to a flow to retrieve and process information
- Use functions to transform information
- Control the logic of a process using conditional actions, loops, or parallel branches
- Implement error checking to avoid potential problems
Table of contents
- 1. What Is Power Automate?
-
2. Getting Started: What You Need to Know
- Key Licensing Terms
- Licensing Requirements
- Anatomy of a Flow
- Types of Flows
- Accessing Power Automate
- Conclusion
- 3. Building Your First Flow
- Title: Learning Microsoft Power Automate
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098136345
