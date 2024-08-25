Learning PHP, MySQL & JavaScript, 7th Edition

Book description
Build interactive, data-driven websites with the potent combination of open source technologies and web standards, even if you have only basic HTML knowledge. With the latest edition of this popular hands-on guide, you'll tackle dynamic web programming using the most recent versions of today's core technologies: PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, jQuery, Node.js, and the powerful React library.
Web designers will learn how to use these technologies together while picking up valuable web programming practices along the way, including how to optimize websites for mobile devices. You'll put everything together to build a fully functional social networking site suitable for both desktop and mobile browsers.
- Explore MySQL from database structure to complex queries
- Use the MySQL PDO extension, PHP's improved MySQL interface
- Create dynamic PHP web pages that tailor themselves to the user
- Manage cookies and sessions and maintain a high level of security
- Enhance JavaScript with the React library
- Use Ajax calls for background browser-server communication
- Style your web pages by acquiring CSS skills
- Implement HTML5 features including geolocation, audio, video, and the canvas element
- Reformat your websites into mobile web apps
Table of contents
- Learning PHP, MySQL & JavaScript
- Learning PHP, MySQL & JavaScript
- Brief Table of Contents (Not Yet Final)
-
1. Introduction to Dynamic Web Content
- HTTP and HTML: Berners-Lee’s Basics
- The Request/Response Procedure
- The Benefits of PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML
- And Then There’s HTML5
- The Apache Web Server
- Node.js: An Alternative to Apache
- About Open Source
- Bringing It All Together
- Questions
-
2. Setting Up a Development Server
- What Is a WAMP, MAMP, or LAMP?
- Installing AMPPS on Windows
- Installing AMPPS on macOS
- Installing a LAMP on Linux
- Working Remotely
- Using a Code Editor
- Questions
- 3. Introduction to PHP
-
4. Expressions and Control Flow in PHP
- Expressions
- Operators
- Conditionals
- Looping
- Implicit and Explicit Casting
- PHP Dynamic Linking
- Dynamic Linking in Action
- Questions
-
5. PHP Functions and Objects
- PHP Functions
- Including and Requiring Files
- PHP Version Compatibility
- PHP Objects
- Questions
- Title: Learning PHP, MySQL & JavaScript, 7th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098152338
