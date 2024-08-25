Learning PHP, MySQL & JavaScript, 7th Edition

Learning PHP, MySQL & JavaScript, 7th Edition

by Robin Nixon
Released August 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098152338

Book description

Build interactive, data-driven websites with the potent combination of open source technologies and web standards, even if you have only basic HTML knowledge. With the latest edition of this popular hands-on guide, you'll tackle dynamic web programming using the most recent versions of today's core technologies: PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, jQuery, Node.js, and the powerful React library.

Web designers will learn how to use these technologies together while picking up valuable web programming practices along the way, including how to optimize websites for mobile devices. You'll put everything together to build a fully functional social networking site suitable for both desktop and mobile browsers.

  • Explore MySQL from database structure to complex queries
  • Use the MySQL PDO extension, PHP's improved MySQL interface
  • Create dynamic PHP web pages that tailor themselves to the user
  • Manage cookies and sessions and maintain a high level of security
  • Enhance JavaScript with the React library
  • Use Ajax calls for background browser-server communication
  • Style your web pages by acquiring CSS skills
  • Implement HTML5 features including geolocation, audio, video, and the canvas element
  • Reformat your websites into mobile web apps

Table of contents

  3. Brief Table of Contents (Not Yet Final)
  4. 1. Introduction to Dynamic Web Content
    1. HTTP and HTML: Berners-Lee’s Basics
    2. The Request/Response Procedure
    3. The Benefits of PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML
      1. MariaDB: The MySQL Clone
      2. Using PHP
      3. Using MySQL
      4. Using JavaScript
      5. Using CSS
    4. And Then There’s HTML5
    5. The Apache Web Server
    6. Node.js: An Alternative to Apache
    7. About Open Source
    8. Bringing It All Together
    9. Questions
  5. 2. Setting Up a Development Server
    1. What Is a WAMP, MAMP, or LAMP?
    2. Installing AMPPS on Windows
      1. Testing the Installation
      2. Accessing the Document Root (Windows)
      3. Alternative WAMPs
    3. Installing AMPPS on macOS
      1. Accessing the Document Root (macOS)
    4. Installing a LAMP on Linux
    5. Working Remotely
      1. Logging In
      2. Using SFTP or FTPS
    6. Using a Code Editor
    7. Questions
  6. 3. Introduction to PHP
    1. Incorporating PHP Within HTML
    2. This Book’s Examples
    3. The Structure of PHP
      1. Using Comments
      2. Basic Syntax
      3. Variables
      4. Operators
      5. Variable Assignment
      6. Multiline Commands
      7. Variable Typing
      8. Constants
      9. Predefined Constants
      10. The Difference Between the echo and print Commands
      11. Functions
      12. Variable Scope
    4. Questions
  7. 4. Expressions and Control Flow in PHP
    1. Expressions
      1. TRUE or FALSE?
      2. Literals and Variables
    2. Operators
      1. Operator Precedence
      2. Associativity
      3. Relational Operators
    3. Conditionals
      1. The if Statement
      2. The else Statement
      3. The elseif Statement
      4. The switch Statement
      5. The ? (or ternary) Operator
    4. Looping
      1. while Loops
      2. do...while Loops
      3. for Loops
      4. Breaking Out of a Loop
      5. The continue Statement
    5. Implicit and Explicit Casting
    6. PHP Dynamic Linking
    7. Dynamic Linking in Action
    8. Questions
  8. 5. PHP Functions and Objects
    1. PHP Functions
      1. Defining a Function
      2. Returning a Value
      3. Returning an Array
      4. Passing Arguments by Reference
      5. Returning Global Variables
      6. Recap of Variable Scope
    2. Including and Requiring Files
      1. The include Statement
      2. Using include_once
      3. Using require and require_once
    3. PHP Version Compatibility
    4. PHP Objects
      1. Terminology
      2. Declaring a Class
      3. Creating an Object
      4. Accessing Objects
      5. Cloning Objects
      6. Constructors
      7. Destructors
      8. Writing Methods
      9. Declaring Properties
      10. Declaring Constants
      11. Property and Method Scope
      12. Static Methods
      13. Static Properties
      14. Inheritance
    5. Questions
