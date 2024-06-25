Learning Serverless Security

Learning Serverless Security

by Joshua Arvin Lat
Released June 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098148997

Book description

Despite the increased adoption of serverless computing services around the world, a big gap still exists when it comes to serverless security knowledge and expertise. This gap comes with a steep price: the increased risk of data breaches as more companies store their data in the cloud.

This practical guide covers the relevant offensive and defensive security techniques to audit and secure serverless applications running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. You'll learn how to attack and defend a variety of vulnerable serverless applications using the step-by-step instructions. By the end of this book, you'll have a solid understanding on how to prevent a variety of serverless application attacks and privilege escalation techniques.

Author Joshua Arvin Lat, chief technology officer at NuWorks Interactive Labs, shows you how to:

  • Identify and exploit vulnerabilities within modern serverless applications
  • Perform privilege escalation techniques in cloud environments
  • Use automated tools and services for offensive and defensive security
  • Configure authentication and identity services properly on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud
  • Implement security strategies and best practices to prevent a variety of serverless application attacks
  • Audit serverless environments using a variety of security tools and frameworks

