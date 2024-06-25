Learning Serverless Security

Despite the increased adoption of serverless computing services around the world, a big gap still exists when it comes to serverless security knowledge and expertise. This gap comes with a steep price: the increased risk of data breaches as more companies store their data in the cloud.

This practical guide covers the relevant offensive and defensive security techniques to audit and secure serverless applications running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. You'll learn how to attack and defend a variety of vulnerable serverless applications using the step-by-step instructions. By the end of this book, you'll have a solid understanding on how to prevent a variety of serverless application attacks and privilege escalation techniques.

Author Joshua Arvin Lat, chief technology officer at NuWorks Interactive Labs, shows you how to: