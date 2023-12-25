Learning Snowflake SQL and Scripting

To help you on the path to becoming a Snowflake pro, this concise yet comprehensive guide reviews fundamentals and best practices for Snowflake's SQL and Scripting languages. Developers and data professionals will learn how to generate, modify, and query data in the Snowflake relational database management system as well as how to apply analytic functions for reporting.

Author Alan Beaulieu also shows you how to create scripts, stored functions, and stored procedures to return data sets using Snowflake Scripting. This book is ideal whether you're new to databases and need to run queries or reports against a Snowflake database, or transitioning from databases such as Oracle, SQL Server, or MySQL to cloud-based platforms.

With this book, you will: