Book description
A decade ago, developers built information-sharing software by writing a lot of custom code in a single code base, then adding layers of caching. Now we build information systems: interdependent software and services, data platforms, and event streams. Many of our software-to-systems initiatives fail, though, and when they do, we double down on traditional linear approaches. But linear thinking cannot resolve systems challenges. We need to shift to systems thinking.
This book shows software developers and architects how systems thinking can guide you through the emerging complexity of modern systems. Author Diana Montalion presents a vision of technology architecture that transforms how we learn, communicate, and collaborate with others. Through practical examples and scenarios, you'll learn how to develop critical self-reflection and decision-making skills amid complexity and uncertainty—and lead impactful cultural change within your organization.
You'll learn:
- How linear thinking limits your perspective on software systems
- The obstacles to changing your perspective and how to move past them
- How systems and nonlinear thinking help you understand and navigate complex issues arising from internal and external factors
- Methods for creating sound, cross-functional recommendations in the midst of complexity and uncertainty
- How nonlinear approaches improve the quality of architectural thinking and deliver impactful change for organizations
- How to provide a modern style of leadership as software becomes information systems
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. The Challenge: From Software to Systems
2. The Change: Nonlinear Thinking
- A System of Thinking
- Conceptual Integrity and Counterintuitiveness
- Some Vocabulary
- Five Core Practices
- The Structure of This Book
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Learning Systems Thinking
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098151270
