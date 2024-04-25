Learning Systems Thinking

A decade ago, developers built information-sharing software by writing a lot of custom code in a single code base, then adding layers of caching. Now we build information systems: interdependent software and services, data platforms, and event streams. Many of our software-to-systems initiatives fail, though, and when they do, we double down on traditional linear approaches. But linear thinking cannot resolve systems challenges. We need to shift to systems thinking.

This book shows software developers and architects how systems thinking can guide you through the emerging complexity of modern systems. Author Diana Montalion presents a vision of technology architecture that transforms how we learn, communicate, and collaborate with others. Through practical examples and scenarios, you'll learn how to develop critical self-reflection and decision-making skills amid complexity and uncertainty—and lead impactful cultural change within your organization.

You'll learn: