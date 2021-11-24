Learning the vi and Vim Editors, 8th Edition

Book description
Among the text editors being used in the programming community, perhaps the most important family is vi and its derivatives. With this updated edition, Unix and Linux users will learn text editing basics for both vi and Vim ("vi improved") before moving on to advanced editing tools for each editor. Authors Arnold Robbins and Elbert Hannah cover the latest major releases of Vim, including 8.0 and 8.2.
If you're a programmer or computer analyst, or you work with browsers or command-line interfaces, using Vim can speed up your work and make complex tasks easier. You'll examine multiwindow editing, global search and replacement, and power tools for programmers, and learn how to write interactive macros and scripts to extend the editor--all in the easy-to-follow style that's made this book a classic.
- Go beyond the basics to learn which vi commands fit your specific needs
- Learn advanced vi tools that shift most of the editing burden to the computer
- Explore Vim tools that provide major improvements over vi
- Examine Vimâ??s multiwindow editing feature, a significant upgrade over vi
- Use Vim scripts to customize and tailor Vim to your needs
- Look at Vim in modern GUI environments with Graphical Vim (gvim)
- See Vim in the broader programming milieu, including usingit as an IDE
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
Preface
- Scope of This Book
- How the Material Is Presented
- What You Need to Know Before Starting
- Using Code Examples
- O’Reilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- About the Previous Editions
- About the Eighth Edition
- Acknowledgments from the Sixth Edition
- Acknowledgments from the Seventh Edition
- Acknowledgments for the Eighth Edition
- I. vi and Vim Fundamentals
-
1. Introducing vi and Vim
- Text Editors and Text Editing
- A Brief Historical Perspective
- Opening and Closing Files
- Quitting Without Saving Edits
-
2. Simple Editing
- vi Commands
- Moving the Cursor in Command Mode
- Simple Edits
- More Ways to Insert Text
- Joining Two Lines with J
- Mode Indicators
- Review of Basic vi Commands
- 3. Moving Around in a Hurry
- 4. Beyond the Basics
-
5. Introducing the ex Editor
- ex Commands
- Editing with ex
- Saving and Exiting Files
- Copying a File into Another File
- Editing Multiple Files
- ex Command Summaries
-
6. Global Replacement
- The Substitute Command
- Confirming Substitutions
- Doing Things Globally Across the File
- Context-Sensitive Replacement
- Pattern-Matching Rules
- Pattern-Matching Examples
- A Final Look at Pattern Matching
-
7. Advanced Editing
- Customizing vi and Vim
- Executing Unix Commands
-
Saving Commands
- Word Abbreviation
- Using the map Command
- Mapping with a Leader
- Protecting Keys from Interpretation by ex
- A Complex Mapping Example
- More Examples of Mapping Keys
- Mapping Keys for Insert Mode
- Mapping Function Keys
- Mapping Other Special Keys
- Mapping Multiple Input Keys
- @-Functions
- Executing Registers from ex
- Using ex Scripts
- Editing Program Source Code
- II. Vim
-
8. Vim (vi Improved): Overview and Improvements over vi
- About Vim
- Overview
- Aids and Easy Modes for New Users
- Built-In Help
- Startup and Initialization Options
- New Motion Commands
- Extended Regular Expressions
- Extended Undo
- Incremental Searching
- Left-Right Scrolling
- Summary
-
9. Graphical Vim (gvim)
- General Introduction to gvim
- Customizing Scrollbars, Menus, and Toolbars
- gvim in Microsoft Windows
- gvim in the X Window System
- Running gvim in Microsoft Windows WSL
- GUI Options and Command Synopsis
-
10. Multiple Windows in Vim
- Initiating Multiwindow Editing
- Opening Windows
- Moving Around Windows (Getting Your Cursor from Here to There)
- Moving Windows Around
- Resizing Windows
- Buffers and Their Interaction with Windows
- Playing Tag with Windows
- Tabbed Editing
- Closing and Quitting Windows
- Summary
-
11. Vim Enhancements for Programmers
- Folding and Outlining (Outline Mode)
- Auto and Smart Indenting
- Keyword and Dictionary Word Completion
- Tag Stacking
- Syntax Highlighting
- Compiling and Checking Errors with Vim
- Some Final Thoughts on Vim for Writing Programs
-
12. Vim Scripts
- What’s Your Favorite Color (Scheme)?
- Dynamic File Type Configuration Through Scripting
- Some Additional Thoughts About Vim Scripting
- Resources
-
13. Other Cool Stuff in Vim
- Spell It! (i-t)
- Editing Binary Files
- Digraphs: Non-ASCII Characters
- Editing Files in Other Places
- Navigating and Changing Directories
- Backups with Vim
- HTML Your Text
- What’s the Difference?
- viminfo: Now, Where Was I?
- What’s My Line (Size)?
- Abbreviations of Vim Commands and Options
- A Few Quickies (Not Necessarily Vim-Specific)
- More Resources
- 14. Some Vim Power Techniques
- III. Vim in the Larger Milieu
-
15. Vim as IDE: Some Assembly Required
- Plug-In Managers
- Finding Just the Right Plug-In
- Why Do We Want an IDE?
- Doing It Yourself
- All-in-One IDEs
- Coding Is Great, but What If I’m a Writer?
- Conclusion
-
16. vi Is Everywhere
- Introduction
- Improving the Command-Line Experience
- Sharing Multiple Shells
- The readline Library
- Other Unix Shells
- Windows PowerShell
- Developer Tools
- Unix Utilities
- And …, Browsers!
- vi for MS Word and Outlook
- Honorable Mention: Tools with Some vi Features
- Summary
- 17. Epilogue
- IV. Appendixes
-
A. The vi, ex, and Vim Editors
- Command-Line Syntax
- Review of vi Operations
- vi Commands
- vi Configuration
- ex Basics
- Alphabetical Summary of ex Commands
- B. Setting Options
- C. The Lighter Side of vi
- D. vi and Vim: Source Code and Building
- Index
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Learning the vi and Vim Editors, 8th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492078807
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Fundamentals of Software Architecture
Salary surveys worldwide regularly place software architect in the top 10 best jobs, yet no real …
book
Software Engineering at Google
Today, software engineers need to know not only how to program effectively but also how to …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …