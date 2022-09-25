Learning TypeScript

Learning TypeScript

by Josh Goldberg
Released September 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098110260

Book description

TypeScript has conquered the world of JavaScript: it's one of the world's fastest growing and most popular languages across developer surveys, widely used in consumer and business companies alike, and frequently credited for helping massive web applications scale. But what is TypeScript? How does it work, why does it work, and how can we use it?

Learning TypeScript takes beginner to intermediate JavaScript programmers from knowing nothing about "types" or a "type system" to full mastery of the fundamentals of TypeScript. It's more than a means to find bugs and typos--it's a useful system for declaring the way our JavaScript should work and helping us stick to it. You'll learn how TypeScript:

  • interacts with JavaScript
  • analyzes and understands code
  • augments your existing development pattern
  • helps you document your code
  • works with IDEs to provide refactoring tools
  • assists local development in refactoring code
  • helps you develop more quickly with fewer bugs

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who Should Read This Book
    2. Why I Wrote This Book
    3. Navigating This Book
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgments
  2. I. Concepts
  3. 1. From JavaScript to TypeScript
    1. History of JavaScript
    2. Vanilla JavaScript’s Pitfalls
      1. Costly Freedom
      2. Loose Documentation
      3. Weaker Developer Tooling
    3. TypeScript!
      1. TypeScript in Action
      2. Freedom Through Restriction
      3. Precise Documentation
      4. Stronger Developer Tooling
      5. What TypeScript Is Not
    4. Getting Started in the TypeScript Playground
      1. Compiling Syntax
    5. Getting Started Locally
      1. Running Locally
      2. Editor Features
    6. Summary
  4. 2. The Type System
    1. What’s in a Type?
      1. Type Inferences in Detail
      2. Kinds of Errors
    2. Assignability
    3. Type Annotations
      1. Unnecessary Type Annotations
    4. Type Shapes
    5. Summary
  5. 3. Unions and Narrowing
    1. Union Types
      1. Declaring Union Types
      2. Union Properties
    2. Narrowing
      1. Assignment Narrowing
      2. Conditional Checks
    3. Summary
  6. 4. Literals
    1. Literal Types
      1. Literal Assignability
    2. Strict Null Checking
      1. The Billion Dollar Mistake
      2. Truthiness Narrowing
    3. Implicit Union Type Truthiness
    4. Summary
  7. II. Features
  8. 5. Functions
    1. Function Parameters
      1. Required Parameters
      2. Optional Parameters
      3. Default Parameters
      4. Rest Parameters
    2. Return Types
    3. Function Types
      1. Function Type Parentheses
      2. Parameter Type Inferences
    4. Void Returns
    5. Summary
  9. 6. Arrays
    1. Array Types
      1. Multi-Dimensional Arrays
    2. Union Type Arrays
    3. Array Members
      1. Caveat: Unsound Members
    4. Spreads and Rests
      1. Spreads
      2. Rests
    5. Tuples
      1. Tuple Assignability
      2. Tuple Inferences
    6. Summary
  10. 7. Objects and Interfaces
    1. Objects
    2. Interfaces
      1. Interfaces Are Not JavaScript
    3. Structural Typing
      1. Usage Checking
      2. Declaration Checking
    4. Types of Properties
      1. Optional Properties
      2. Readonly Properties
      3. Functions and Methods
    5. Interface Extensions
      1. Implementing Multiple Interfaces
    6. Summary
  11. 8. Classes
    1. Class Methods
    2. Class Properties
      1. Function Properties
      2. Initialization Checking
      3. Optional Properties
      4. Readonly Properties
    3. Classes and Interfaces
      1. Implementing Multiple Interfaces
    4. Class Extensions
      1. Extension Assignability
      2. Overridden Constructors
      3. Overridden Methods
      4. Overridden Properties
      5. Abstract Classes
      6. Extended Abstract Classes
    5. Member Visibility
      1. Parameter Properties
      2. Static Visibility
    6. Summary
  12. 9. Type Modifiers
    1. Top Types
      1. any, Again
      2. unknown
    2. Type Guards
    3. Type Operators
      1. keyof
      2. typeof
    4. Type Assertions
      1. Non-Null Assertions
      2. Type Assertion Caveats
    5. Const Assertions
      1. Literals to Primitives
      2. Readonly Objects
    6. Summary
  13. III. Usage
  14. 10. Declaration Files
    1. Declaration Files
    2. Declaring Runtime Values
      1. Global Values
      2. Global Interface Merging
      3. Global Augmentations
    3. Built-In Declarations
      1. Library Declarations
      2. DOM Declarations
    4. Module Declarations
      1. Wildcard Module Declarations
    5. Package Types
      1. declaration
      2. Package Types
    6. DefinitelyTyped
  15. 11. Configuration Options
    1. tsc options
      1. Pretty Mode
      2. Watch Mode
    2. TSConfig Files
      1. tsc --init
      2. CLI vs. Configuration
    3. File Inclusions
      1. files
      2. include
    4. Syntax Extensions
      1. JSX Syntax
      2. resolveJsonModule
    5. Emit
      1. outDir
      2. target
      3. Emitting Declarations
      4. Source Maps
      5. declarationMap
      6. noEmit
    6. Type Checking
      1. lib
      2. skipLibCheck
      3. Strict Mode
    7. Modules
      1. module
      2. moduleResolution
    8. JavaScript
      1. allowJs
      2. checkJs
      3. JSDoc Support
    9. Configuration Extensions
      1. extends
      2. Configuration Bases
    10. Project References
      1. composite
      2. references
      3. Build Mode

