Learning Vue

Learn the core concepts of Vue.js, the modern JavaScript framework for building frontend applications and interfaces from scratch. Through concise, practical, and clear examples, this book takes web developers step-by-step through the tools and libraries in the Vue.js ecosystem and how to use them to create complete applications for real-world web projects.

Author Maya Shavin explains how to create a complete application development process using a variety of tools in the Vue.js library. You'll learn how to handle data communication between components with Pinia architecture, develop a manageable routing system for a frontend project to control the application flow, and produce basic animation effects to create a better user experience.

This book also shows you how to: