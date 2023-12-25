Learning Vue

Book description
Learn the core concepts of Vue.js, the modern JavaScript framework for building frontend applications and interfaces from scratch. Through concise, practical, and clear examples, this book takes web developers step-by-step through the tools and libraries in the Vue.js ecosystem and how to use them to create complete applications for real-world web projects.
Author Maya Shavin explains how to create a complete application development process using a variety of tools in the Vue.js library. You'll learn how to handle data communication between components with Pinia architecture, develop a manageable routing system for a frontend project to control the application flow, and produce basic animation effects to create a better user experience.
This book also shows you how to:
- Create reusable and lightweight component systems using Vue.js
- Bring reactivity to your existing static application
- Set up a project using Vite.js, a build tool for frontend project code management
- Build an interactive state management system for a frontend application with Pinia
- Connect external data from the server to your Vue application
- Control the application flow with static and dynamic routing using Vue Router
- Fully test your application using Vitest and Playwright
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Welcome to the Vue.js world!
2. How Vue works - The basics
- Virtual DOM under the Hood
- The Vue app instance and Options API
- The template syntax
- Creating local state with data properties
- How reactivity in Vue works
- Two-way binding with v-model
- Binding reactive data and passing props data with v-bind
- Iterating over data collection using v-for
- Adding event listener to elements with v-on
- Conditional rendering elements with v-if, v-else, and v-else-if
- Conditional displaying elements with v-show
- Dynamically displaying HTML code with v-html
- Displaying text content with v-text
- Optimizing renders with v-once and v-memo
- The render function and JSX
- Functional component
- Registering a component globally
- Adding custom functionality globally with Vue plugins
- Dynamic rendering with <component> tag
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Learning Vue
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492098805
