Learning Vue

Learning Vue

by Maya Shavin
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492098805

Book description

Learn the core concepts of Vue.js, the modern JavaScript framework for building frontend applications and interfaces from scratch. Through concise, practical, and clear examples, this book takes web developers step-by-step through the tools and libraries in the Vue.js ecosystem and how to use them to create complete applications for real-world web projects.

Author Maya Shavin explains how to create a complete application development process using a variety of tools in the Vue.js library. You'll learn how to handle data communication between components with Pinia architecture, develop a manageable routing system for a frontend project to control the application flow, and produce basic animation effects to create a better user experience.

This book also shows you how to:

  • Create reusable and lightweight component systems using Vue.js
  • Bring reactivity to your existing static application
  • Set up a project using Vite.js, a build tool for frontend project code management
  • Build an interactive state management system for a frontend application with Pinia
  • Connect external data from the server to your Vue application
  • Control the application flow with static and dynamic routing using Vue Router
  • Fully test your application using Vitest and Playwright

Table of contents

  1. 1. Welcome to the Vue.js world!
    1. What is Vue.js?
    2. The benefits of Vue in modern web development
    3. Installing Node.js
      1. NPM
      2. Yarn
    4. Vue Developer Tools
    5. Vite.js as a builder management tool
    6. Create a new Vue application
    7. File Repository Structure
    8. Summary
  2. 2. How Vue works - The basics
    1. Virtual DOM under the Hood
      1. The layout update problem
      2. What is Virtual DOM?
      3. How Virtual DOM works in Vue
    2. The Vue app instance and Options API
      1. Exploring the Options API
    3. The template syntax
    4. Creating local state with data properties
    5. How reactivity in Vue works
    6. Two-way binding with v-model
      1. Using v-model.lazy modifier
    7. Binding reactive data and passing props data with v-bind
      1. Binding to class and style attributes
    8. Iterating over data collection using v-for
      1. Iterating through Objectâs properties
      2. Make the element binding unique with key attribute
    9. Adding event listener to elements with v-on
      1. Handling events better with v-on event modifiers
      2. Detecting keyboard events with key code modifiers
    10. Conditional rendering elements with v-if, v-else, and v-else-if
    11. Conditional displaying elements with v-show
    12. Dynamically displaying HTML code with v-html
    13. Displaying text content with v-text
    14. Optimizing renders with v-once and v-memo
    15. The render function and JSX
      1. Using render function
      2. Using h function to create VNode
      3. Writing JSX in render function
    16. Functional component
      1. Defining props and emits for functional component
    17. Registering a component globally
    18. Adding custom functionality globally with Vue plugins
    19. Dynamic rendering with <component> tag
      1. Keeping component instance alive with <keep-alive>
    20. Summary

