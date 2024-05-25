Linux Pocket Guide, 4th Edition

If you use Linux in your day-to-day work, then Linux Pocket Guide is the perfect on-the-job reference. This 20th anniversary edition adds new commands for file handling, package management, version control, file format conversions, and more, including commands suggested by readers.

Linux Pocket Guide provides an organized learning path for the most useful Linux commands, grouped by functionality. For novices who need to get up to speed and experienced users who want a concise and functional reference, this guide delivers quick answers.

You'll learn:

Essential concepts—commands, shells, users, and the filesystem

File commands—creating, organizing, manipulating, and processing files of all kinds

SysAdmin basics—superusers, processes, user management, and software installation

Filesystem maintenance—disks, RAID, logical volumes, backups, and more

Networking commands—working with hosts, network connections, email, and the web

Getting stuff done—everything from math to version control to graphics and audio

This practical book will be your everyday guide to the most important Linux commands.