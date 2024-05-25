Linux Pocket Guide, 4th Edition

Linux Pocket Guide, 4th Edition

by Daniel J. Barrett
Released May 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098157944

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

If you use Linux in your day-to-day work, then Linux Pocket Guide is the perfect on-the-job reference. This 20th anniversary edition adds new commands for file handling, package management, version control, file format conversions, and more, including commands suggested by readers.

Linux Pocket Guide provides an organized learning path for the most useful Linux commands, grouped by functionality. For novices who need to get up to speed and experienced users who want a concise and functional reference, this guide delivers quick answers.

You'll learn:

  • Essential concepts—commands, shells, users, and the filesystem
  • File commands—creating, organizing, manipulating, and processing files of all kinds
  • SysAdmin basics—superusers, processes, user management, and software installation
  • Filesystem maintenance—disks, RAID, logical volumes, backups, and more
  • Networking commands—working with hosts, network connections, email, and the web
  • Getting stuff done—everything from math to version control to graphics and audio

This practical book will be your everyday guide to the most important Linux commands.

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Cover
  2. Copyright
  3. Table of Contents
  4. Chapter 1. First Things First
    1. What’s in This Book?
    2. What’s New in the Fourth Edition?
    3. Conventions Used in This Book
      1. Commands, Prompts, and Output
      2. Your Friend, the echo Command
      3. Long Command Lines
      4. Keystrokes
    4. Downloading the Practice Files
  5. Chapter 2. Essential Concepts
    1. What’s Linux?
      1. Launching a Shell
      2. Command-Line Warm-Up
    2. The Structure of Commands
    3. Users and Superusers
    4. The Filesystem
      1. Home Directories
      2. System Directories
      3. Kernel-Related Directories
      4. File Permissions
    5. Selected Features of the bash Shell
      1. Which Shell Are You Running?
      2. Pattern Matching
      3. Brace Expansion
      4. Shell Variables
      5. Search Path
      6. Aliases
      7. Built-in Commands
      8. Input, Output, and Redirection
      9. Combined Commands
      10. Preventing Evaluation
      11. Command-line Editing
      12. Command History
      13. Filename Completion
      14. Shell Job Control
      15. Running Multiple Shells at Once
      16. Killing a Command in Progress
      17. Terminating a Shell
      18. Tailoring Shell Behavior
    6. Getting Help
  6. Chapter 3. File Commands
    1. Basic File Operations
    2. Directory Operations
    3. Viewing Files (1/2)
    4. Viewing Files (2/2)
    5. Creating and Editing Files
      1. Creating a File Quickly
      2. Your Default Editor
    6. Properties of Files (1/3)
    7. Properties of Files (2/3)
    8. Properties of Files (3/3)
    9. Locating Files (1/2)
    10. Locating Files (2/2)
    11. Manipulating Text in Files (1/4)
    12. Manipulating Text in Files (2/4)
    13. Manipulating Text in Files (3/4)
    14. Manipulating Text in Files (4/4)
      1. awk
      2. sed
      3. m4
      4. Perl, PHP, Python, Ruby
    15. Compressing, Packaging, and Encrypting
    16. Comparing Files
    17. Converting Files to Other Formats (1/3)
    18. Converting Files to Other Formats (2/3)
    19. Converting Files to Other Formats (3/3)
    20. PDF and PostScript File Handling
    21. Printing
    22. Spellchecking

Product information

  • Title: Linux Pocket Guide, 4th Edition
  • Author(s): Daniel J. Barrett
  • Release date: May 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098157944