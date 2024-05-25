Linux Pocket Guide, 4th Edition

Book description
If you use Linux in your day-to-day work, then Linux Pocket Guide is the perfect on-the-job reference. This 20th anniversary edition adds new commands for file handling, package management, version control, file format conversions, and more, including commands suggested by readers.
Linux Pocket Guide provides an organized learning path for the most useful Linux commands, grouped by functionality. For novices who need to get up to speed and experienced users who want a concise and functional reference, this guide delivers quick answers.
You'll learn:
- Essential concepts—commands, shells, users, and the filesystem
- File commands—creating, organizing, manipulating, and processing files of all kinds
- SysAdmin basics—superusers, processes, user management, and software installation
- Filesystem maintenance—disks, RAID, logical volumes, backups, and more
- Networking commands—working with hosts, network connections, email, and the web
- Getting stuff done—everything from math to version control to graphics and audio
This practical book will be your everyday guide to the most important Linux commands.
Table of contents
- Cover
- Copyright
- Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. First Things First
-
Chapter 2. Essential Concepts
- What’s Linux?
- The Structure of Commands
- Users and Superusers
- The Filesystem
-
Selected Features of the bash Shell
- Which Shell Are You Running?
- Pattern Matching
- Brace Expansion
- Shell Variables
- Search Path
- Aliases
- Built-in Commands
- Input, Output, and Redirection
- Combined Commands
- Preventing Evaluation
- Command-line Editing
- Command History
- Filename Completion
- Shell Job Control
- Running Multiple Shells at Once
- Killing a Command in Progress
- Terminating a Shell
- Tailoring Shell Behavior
- Getting Help
-
Chapter 3. File Commands
- Basic File Operations
- Directory Operations
- Viewing Files (1/2)
- Viewing Files (2/2)
- Creating and Editing Files
- Properties of Files (1/3)
- Properties of Files (2/3)
- Properties of Files (3/3)
- Locating Files (1/2)
- Locating Files (2/2)
- Manipulating Text in Files (1/4)
- Manipulating Text in Files (2/4)
- Manipulating Text in Files (3/4)
- Manipulating Text in Files (4/4)
- Compressing, Packaging, and Encrypting
- Comparing Files
- Converting Files to Other Formats (1/3)
- Converting Files to Other Formats (2/3)
- Converting Files to Other Formats (3/3)
- PDF and PostScript File Handling
- Printing
- Spellchecking
- Title: Linux Pocket Guide, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098157944
