Take a data-first and use-case driven approach to understanding machine learning and deep learning concepts with Low-Code AI. This hands-on guide presents three problem-focused ways to learn ML: no code using AutoML, low-code using BigQuery ML, and custom code using scikit-learn and Keras. You'll learn key ML concepts by using real-world datasets with realistic problems.
Business and data analysts get a project-based introduction to ML/AI using a detailed, data-driven approach: loading and analyzing data, feeding data into an ML model; building, training, and testing; and deploying the model into production. Authors Michael Abel and Gwendolyn Stripling show you how to build machine learning models for retail, healthcare, financial services, energy, and telecommunications.
You'll learn how to:
- Distinguish structured and unstructured data and understand the different challenges they present
- Visualize and analyze data
- Preprocess data for input into a machine learning model
- Differentiate between the regression and classification supervised learning models
- Compare different machine learning model types and architectures, from no code to low-code to custom training
- Design, implement, and tune ML models
- Export data to a GitHub repository for data management and governance
Table of contents
-
1. How Data Drives Decision Making in Machine Learning
- What Is the Goal or Use Case?
- An Enterprise Machine Learning Workflow
- Summary
-
2. Using AutoML to Detect Fraudulent Transactions
- The Business Use Case: Fraud Detection for Financial Transactions
- Exploring the Dataset Using Pandas, Matplotlib, and Seaborn
- Classification Models and Metrics
- Using AutoML to Train a Classification Model
- Summary
-
3. Using BigQuery ML to Analyze Structured Data and Train a Linear Regression Model
- The Business Use Case: Power Plant Production
- Cleaning the Dataset Using SQL in BigQuery
- Linear Regression Models
- Introducing Explainable AI
- Neural Networks in BigQuery ML
- Deep Dive: Using Cloud Shell to View your Cloud Storage File
- Title: Low-Code AI
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098146825
