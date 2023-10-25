Low-Code AI

by Gwendolyn Stripling, Michael Abel
Released October 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098146825

Book description

Take a data-first and use-case driven approach to understanding machine learning and deep learning concepts with Low-Code AI. This hands-on guide presents three problem-focused ways to learn ML: no code using AutoML, low-code using BigQuery ML, and custom code using scikit-learn and Keras. You'll learn key ML concepts by using real-world datasets with realistic problems.

Business and data analysts get a project-based introduction to ML/AI using a detailed, data-driven approach: loading and analyzing data, feeding data into an ML model; building, training, and testing; and deploying the model into production. Authors Michael Abel and Gwendolyn Stripling show you how to build machine learning models for retail, healthcare, financial services, energy, and telecommunications.

You'll learn how to:

  • Distinguish structured and unstructured data and understand the different challenges they present
  • Visualize and analyze data
  • Preprocess data for input into a machine learning model
  • Differentiate between the regression and classification supervised learning models
  • Compare different machine learning model types and architectures, from no code to low-code to custom training
  • Design, implement, and tune ML models
  • Export data to a GitHub repository for data management and governance

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. 1. How Data Drives Decision Making in Machine Learning
    1. What Is the Goal or Use Case?
    2. An Enterprise Machine Learning Workflow
      1. Define Business Objective or Problem Statement
      2. Data Collection
      3. Data Preprocessing
      4. Data Analysis
      5. Data Transformation and Feature Selection
      6. Model Selection or Using AutoML (a No-Code Solution)
      7. Model Training, Evaluation, and Tuning
      8. Model Testing
      9. Model Deployment (Serving)
      10. Model Maintenance
    3. Summary
  2. 2. Using AutoML to Detect Fraudulent Transactions
    1. The Business Use Case: Fraud Detection for Financial Transactions
      1. Project Workflow
      2. Project Dataset
    2. Exploring the Dataset Using Pandas, Matplotlib, and Seaborn
      1. Loading Data into a Pandas Dataframe in a Google Colab Notebook
      2. Exploring the Dataset
      3. Exporting the Dataset
    3. Classification Models and Metrics
    4. Using AutoML to Train a Classification Model
      1. Creating a Managed Dataset and Selecting the Model Objective
      2. Exploring Dataset Statistics
      3. Training the Model
      4. Evaluating Model Performance
      5. Model Feature Importances
      6. Getting Predictions from Your Model
    5. Summary
  3. 3. Using BigQuery ML to Analyze Structured Data and Train a Linear Regression Model
    1. The Business Use Case: Power Plant Production
    2. Cleaning the Dataset Using SQL in BigQuery
      1. Loading a Dataset into BigQuery
      2. Exploring Data in BigQuery Using SQL
    3. Linear Regression Models
      1. Feature Selection and Correlation
      2. Google Colaboratory
      3. Plotting Feature Relationships to the Label
      4. The CREATE MODEL Statement in BigQuery ML
    4. Introducing Explainable AI
      1. Explainable AI in BigQuery ML
      2. Exercises
    5. Neural Networks in BigQuery ML
      1. Brief Overview of Neural Networks
      2. Activation Functions and Non-linearity
      3. Training a Deep Neural Network in BigQuery ML
      4. Exercises
    6. Deep Dive: Using Cloud Shell to View your Cloud Storage File
  4. About the Authors

