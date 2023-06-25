Machine Learning for High-Risk Applications

Book description
The past decade has witnessed a wide adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies. However, a lack of oversight into their widespread implementation has resulted in harmful outcomes that could have been avoided with proper oversight. Before we can realize AI/ML's true benefit, practitioners must understand how to mitigate its risks. This book describes responsible AI, a holistic approach for improving AI/ML technology, business processes, and cultural competencies that builds on best practices in risk management, cybersecurity, data privacy, and applied social science.
It's an ambitious undertaking that requires a diverse set of talents, experiences, and perspectives. Data scientists and nontechnical oversight folks alike need to be recruited and empowered to audit and evaluate high-impact AI/ML systems. Author Patrick Hall created this guide for a new generation of auditors and assessors who want to make AI systems better for organizations, consumers, and the public at large.
- Learn how to create a successful and impactful responsible AI practice
- Get a guide to existing standards, laws, and assessments for adopting AI technologies
- Look at how existing roles at companies are evolving to incorporate responsible AI
- Examine business best practices and recommendations for implementing responsible AI
- Learn technical approaches for responsible AI at all stages of system development
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
Preface
- Who Should Read This Book
- What Readers Will Learn
- Alignment with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework
- Preliminary Book Outline
- Example Datasets
- Conventions Used in This Book
- Using Code Examples
- OâReilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgments
-
1. Contemporary Machine Learning Risk Management
- A Snapshot of the Legal and Regulatory Landscape
- Authoritative Best Practices
- AI Incidents
- Cultural Competencies for Machine Learning Risk Management
- Organizational Processes for Machine Learning Risk Management
- Case Study: The Rise and Fall of Zillowâs iBuying
- Resources
-
2. Interpretable and Explainable Machine Learning
- Important Ideas for Interpretability and Explainability
- Explainable Models
- Post-hoc Explanation
- Stubborn Difficulties of Post-hoc Explanation in Practice
- Pairing Explainable Models and Post-hoc Explanation
- Case Study: Graded by Algorithm
- Resources
-
3. Debugging Machine Learning Systems for Safety and Performance
- Training
- Model Debugging
- Deployment
- Case Study: Death by Autonomous Vehicle
- Resources
-
4. Managing Bias in Machine Learning
- ISO and NIST Definitions for Bias
- United States Legal Notions of ML Bias
- Who Tends to Experience Bias from ML Systems
- Harms That People Experience
- Testing for Bias
- Mitigating Bias
- Case Study: The Bias Bug Bounty
- Resources
-
5. Security for Machine Learning
- Security Basics
- Machine Learning Attacks
- General AI Security Concerns
- Counter-measures
- Case Study: Real-world Evasion Attacks
- Resources
-
6. Explainable Boosting Machines and Explaining XGBoost
- Concept Refresher: ML Transparency
- The GAM Family of Interpretable Models
- XGBoost with Constraints and Explainable Artificial Intelligence
- Resources
- 7. Debugging a PyTorch Image Classifier
- 8. Testing and Remediating Bias with XGBoost
- 9. Red-teaming XGBoost
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Machine Learning for High-Risk Applications
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098102432
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …