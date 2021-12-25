Machine Learning for Financial Risk Management with Python

Book description
Financial risk management is quickly evolving with the help of artificial intelligence. With this practical book, developers, programmers, engineers, financial analysts, and risk analysts will explore Python-based machine learning and deep learning models for assessing financial risk. You'll learn how to compare results from ML models with results obtained by traditional financial risk models.
Author Abdullah Karasan helps you explore the theory behind financial risk assessment before diving into the differences between traditional and ML models.
- Review classical time series applications and compare them with deep learning models
- Explore volatility modeling to measure degrees of risk, using support vector regression, neural networks, and deep learning
- Revisit and improve market risk models (VaR and expected shortfall) using machine learning techniques
- Develop a credit risk based on a clustering technique for risk bucketing, then apply Bayesian estimation, Markov chain, and other ML models
- Capture different aspects of liquidity with a Gaussian mixture model
- Use machine learning models for fraud detection
- Identify corporate risk using the stock price crash metric
- Explore a synthetic data generation process to employ in financial risk
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Risk Management Foundation
- 1. Fundamentals of Risk Management
- 2. Introduction to Time Series Modeling
- 3. Deep Learning for Time Series Modeling
- II. Machine Learning for Market, Credit, Liquidity, and Operational Risks
- 4. Machine Learning-Based Volatility Prediction
- 5. Modeling Market Risk
-
6. Credit Risk Estimation
- Estimating the Credit Risk
- Risk Bucketing
- Probability of Default Estimation with Logistic Regression
- Conclusion
- Further Resources
- 7. Liquidity Modeling
- 8. Modeling Operational Risk
- III. Modeling other Financial Risk Sources
- 9. A Corporate Governance Risk Measure: Stock Price Crash
- 10. Synthetic Data Generation and Hidden Markov Model in Finance
- 11. Afterword
- Title: Machine Learning for Financial Risk Management with Python
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492085256
