Machine Learning for Financial Risk Management with Python

by Abdullah Karasan
Released December 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492085256

Book description

Financial risk management is quickly evolving with the help of artificial intelligence. With this practical book, developers, programmers, engineers, financial analysts, and risk analysts will explore Python-based machine learning and deep learning models for assessing financial risk. You'll learn how to compare results from ML models with results obtained by traditional financial risk models.

Author Abdullah Karasan helps you explore the theory behind financial risk assessment before diving into the differences between traditional and ML models.

  • Review classical time series applications and compare them with deep learning models
  • Explore volatility modeling to measure degrees of risk, using support vector regression, neural networks, and deep learning
  • Revisit and improve market risk models (VaR and expected shortfall) using machine learning techniques
  • Develop a credit risk based on a clustering technique for risk bucketing, then apply Bayesian estimation, Markov chain, and other ML models
  • Capture different aspects of liquidity with a Gaussian mixture model
  • Use machine learning models for fraud detection
  • Identify corporate risk using the stock price crash metric
  • Explore a synthetic data generation process to employ in financial risk

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Conventions Used in This Book
    2. Using Code Examples
    3. O’Reilly Online Learning
    4. How to Contact Us
    5. Acknowledgements
  2. I. Risk Management Foundation
  3. 1. Fundamentals of Risk Management
    1. Risk
    2. Return
    3. Risk Management
      1. Main Financial Risks
      2. Big Financial Collapse
    4. Information Asymmetry in Financial Risk Management
      1. Adverse Selection
      2. Moral Hazard
    5. Conclusion
    6. Further Resources
  4. 2. Introduction to Time Series Modeling
    1. Time Series Component
      1. Trend
      2. Seasonality
      3. Cyclicality
      4. Residual
    2. Time Series Models
    3. White Noise
      1. Moving Average Model
      2. Autoregressive Model
      3. Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average Model
    4. Conclusion
    5. Further Resources
  5. 3. Deep Learning for Time Series Modeling
    1. Recurrent Neural Network
    2. Long-Short Term Memory
    3. Conclusion
    4. Further Resources
  6. II. Machine Learning for Market, Credit, Liquidity, and Operational Risks
  7. 4. Machine Learning-Based Volatility Prediction
    1. ARCH Model
    2. GARCH Model
    3. GJR-GARCH
    4. EGARCH
    5. Support Vector Regression-GARCH
    6. Neural Network
    7. Bayesian Approach
      1. Bayes’ Theorem
    8. Conclusion
    9. Further Resources
  8. 5. Modeling Market Risk
    1. Value-at-Risk
      1. Variance-Covariance Method
      2. Historical-Simulation Method
      3. Monte Carlo-Simulation VaR
    2. Denoising
    3. Expected Shortfall
    4. Liquidity Augmented Expected Shortfall
    5. Effective Cost
    6. Conclusion
    7. Further Resources
  9. 6. Credit Risk Estimation
    1. Estimating the Credit Risk
    2. Risk Bucketing
      1. Risk Bucketing with Clustering
    3. Probability of Default Estimation with Logistic Regression
      1. Probability of Default Estimation with Bayesian Model
      2. Probability of Default Estimation with Support Vector Machines
      3. Probability of Default Estimation with Random Forest
      4. Probability of Default Estimation with Neural Network
      5. Probability of Default Estimation with Deep Learning
    4. Conclusion
    5. Further Resources
  10. 7. Liquidity Modeling
    1. Liquidity Measures
      1. Volume-based liquidity measures
      2. Transaction cost-based liquidity measures
      3. Price impact-based
      4. Coefficient of Elasticity of Trading
      5. Market impact-based
    2. Gaussian Mixture Model
    3. Gaussian Mixture Copula Model
    4. Conclusion
    5. Further Resources
  11. 8. Modeling Operational Risk
    1. Getting Familiar with Fraud Data
    2. Supervised Learning Modeling for Fraud Examination
      1. Cost-Based Fraud Examination
      2. Saving Score
      3. Cost Sensitive Modeling
      4. Bayesian Minimum Risk
    3. Unsupervised Learning Modeling for Fraud Examination
      1. Self-Organizing Map
      2. Autoencoders
    4. Conclusion
    5. Further Resources
  12. III. Modeling other Financial Risk Sources
  13. 9. A Corporate Governance Risk Measure: Stock Price Crash
    1. Stock Price Crash Measures
    2. Minimum Covariance Determinant
    3. Application of Minimum Covariance Determinant
    4. Logistic Panel Application
    5. Conclusion
    6. Further Resources
  14. 10. Synthetic Data Generation and Hidden Markov Model in Finance
    1. Synthetic Data Generation
    2. Evaluation of the Synthetic Data
    3. Hidden Markov Model
    4. Fama-French 3-Factor Model
    5. Conclusion
    6. Further Resources
  15. 11. Afterword

