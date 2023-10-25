Machine Learning with Python Cookbook, 2nd Edition

Book description
This practical guide provides more than 200 self-contained recipes to help you solve machine learning challenges you may encounter in your work. If you're comfortable with Python and its libraries, including pandas and scikit-learn, you'll be able to address specific problems all the way from loading data to training models and leveraging neural networks.
Each recipe in this updated edition includes code that you can copy, paste, and run with a toy dataset to ensure it works. From there, you can adapt these recipes according to your use case or application. Recipes include a discussion that explains the solution and provides meaningful context. Go beyond theory and concepts by learning the nuts and bolts you need to construct working machine learning applications.
You'll find recipes for:
- Vectors, matrices, and arrays
- Working with data from CSV, JSON, SQL, databases, cloud storage, and other sources
- Handling numerical and categorical data, text, images, and dates and times
- Dimensionality reduction using feature extraction or feature selection
- Model evaluation and selection
- Linear and logical regression, trees and forests, and k-nearest neighbors
- Supporting vector machines (SVM), naive Bayes, clustering, and tree-based models
- Saving and loading trained models from multiple frameworks
Table of contents
-
1. Working with Vectors, Matrices
and Arrays in NumPy
- 1.0. Introduction
- 1.1. Creating a Vector
- 1.2. Creating a Matrix
- 1.3. Creating a Sparse Matrix
- 1.4. Pre-allocating Numpy Arrays
- 1.5. Selecting Elements
- 1.6. Describing a Matrix
- 1.7. Applying Functions Over Each Element
- 1.8. Finding the Maximum and Minimum Values
- 1.9. Calculating the Average, Variance, and Standard Deviation
- 1.10. Reshaping Arrays
- 1.11. Transposing a Vector or Matrix
- 1.12. Flattening a Matrix
- 1.13. Finding the Rank of a Matrix
- 1.14. Getting the Diagonal of a Matrix
- 1.15. Calculating the Trace of a Matrix
- 1.16. Calculating Dot Products
- 1.17. Adding and Subtracting Matrices
- 1.18. Multiplying Matrices
- 1.19. Inverting a Matrix
- 1.20. Generating Random Values
-
2. Loading Data
- 2.0. Introduction
- 2.1. Loading a Sample Dataset
- 2.2. Creating a Simulated Dataset
- 2.3. Loading a CSV File
- 2.4. Loading an Excel File
- 2.5. Loading a JSON File
- 2.6. Loading a parquet file
- 2.7. Querying a SQLite Database
- 2.8. Querying a Remote SQL Database
- 2.9. Loading Data from a Google Sheet
- 2.10. Loading Data from an S3 Bucket
- 2.11. Loading Unstructured Data
Product information
- Title: Machine Learning with Python Cookbook, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098135669
