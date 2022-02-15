Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop Volume 2

Book description
This ALL NEW benchtop reference presents more ingenious and indispensable shop tips and pearls of wisdom collected by the editors of Make: and some of the most talented and prolific makers who've contributed to the magazine and Maker Faire over the past decade. Inside you'll find ALL NEW tips for measuring and cutting, gluing and fastening, clamping and joining, drilling, shop organizing, maintenance and repair, and more. The topics covered run the gamut from traditional shopcraft to electronics and soldering. You'll also encounter even more fascinating tales from experienced makers whose personal stories illuminate their favorite tools and best discoveries. Illustrated in full color with photos, drawings, and comic strips, Tips and Tales from the Workshop Volume 2 will continue to entertain and enlighten while inspiring you.
Table of contents
- Contents (1/2)
- Contents (2/2)
- About the Author
- Acknowledgements
- Tips Credits
- Introduction: Continuing the Conversation
- 1: Planning and Meta Tips (1/2)
- 1: Planning and Meta Tips (2/2)
- 2: General Organizing (1/2)
- 2: General Organizing (2/2)
- 3: Shop Organization (1/3)
- 3: Shop Organization (2/3)
- 3: Shop Organization (3/3)
- 4: Measuring and Marking (1/3)
- 4: Measuring and Marking (2/3)
- 4: Measuring and Marking (3/3)
- 5: Cutting (1/2)
- 5: Cutting (2/2)
- 6: Clamping (1/2)
- 6: Clamping (2/2)
- 7: Gluing (1/2)
- 7: Gluing (2/2)
- 8: Drilling (1/2)
- 8: Drilling (2/2)
- 9: Fastening (1/2)
- 9: Fastening (2/2)
- 10: Sanding and Finishing (1/2)
- 10: Sanding and Finishing (2/2)
- 11: General Electronics (1/2)
- 11: General Electronics (2/2)
- 12: Sculpting, Molding, Casting (1/2)
- 12: Sculpting, Molding, Casting (2/2)
- 13: Painting (1/2)
- 13: Painting (2/2)
- 14: Desktop Fabrication (1/3)
- 14: Desktop Fabrication (2/3)
- 14: Desktop Fabrication (3/3)
- 15: Welding and Forging (1/2)
- 15: Welding and Forging (2/2)
- 16: Restoration (1/2)
- 16: Restoration (2/2)
- 17: Hobby Tips (1/3)
- 17: Hobby Tips (2/3)
- 17: Hobby Tips (3/3)
- 18: Troubleshooting and Maintenance (1/2)
- 18: Troubleshooting and Maintenance (2/2)
- 19: Safety and First Aid (1/2)
- 19: Safety and First Aid (2/2)
- 20: Maker Video Production (1/3)
- 20: Maker Video Production (2/3)
- 20: Maker Video Production (3/3)
- 21: Kitchen Tips (1/2)
- 21: Kitchen Tips (2/2)
- 22: Miscellaneous (1/2)
- 22: Miscellaneous (2/2)
- More Tips and Tales: Let’s Talk
- Index (1/2)
- Index (2/2)
Product information
- Title: Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop Volume 2
- Author(s):
- Release date: February 2022
- Publisher(s): Make: Community
- ISBN: 9781680456370
