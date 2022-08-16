Make: Volume 82

Responding effectively to emergencies, from short power outages on up to natural disasters lasting weeks or months, is almost always a result of preparation. With a little forethought, know-how, and advance planning, makers with a DIY and community mindset are fantastically positioned to help themselves and others in extreme situations.



In this issue of Make:, get a crash course in emergency prep with our HUGE maker‚s survival guide filled with projects and resources that you can get started with today. Next, MacGyver creator Lee Zlotoff explains how a maker mindset can help you manage when a crisis seems overwhelming. Get an overview of how the growing Internet of Production helps communities respond faster and cheaper to disasters with locally-sourced resources and rapid manufacturing. Then, build a solar-powered lamp out of a soda bottle that‚s both decorative and resourceful. And, learn how to “nuke-proof” your ride from EMPs with superfast surge suppression.



Plus, 55 projects you can build, including:

Build a light-up kaleidoscope using wireless LEDs

Make an easy solar-powered phone charger

Twist bamboo to make a Japanese shiorido garden gate

Make a weather station using battery-free perpetual computing

Halloween projects: Smoking skull mask, edible eyeballs, spooky costumes, and more!