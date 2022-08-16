Make: Volume 82

Make: Volume 82

by Dale Dougherty
Released August 2022
Publisher(s): Make: Community
ISBN: 9781680457698

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Responding effectively to emergencies, from short power outages on up to natural disasters lasting weeks or months, is almost always a result of preparation. With a little forethought, know-how, and advance planning, makers with a DIY and community mindset are fantastically positioned to help themselves and others in extreme situations.

In this issue of Make:, get a crash course in emergency prep with our HUGE maker‚s survival guide filled with projects and resources that you can get started with today. Next, MacGyver creator Lee Zlotoff explains how a maker mindset can help you manage when a crisis seems overwhelming. Get an overview of how the growing Internet of Production helps communities respond faster and cheaper to disasters with locally-sourced resources and rapid manufacturing. Then, build a solar-powered lamp out of a soda bottle that‚s both decorative and resourceful. And, learn how to “nuke-proof” your ride from EMPs with superfast surge suppression.

Plus, 55 projects you can build, including:

  • Build a light-up kaleidoscope using wireless LEDs
  • Make an easy solar-powered phone charger
  • Twist bamboo to make a Japanese shiorido garden gate
  • Make a weather station using battery-free perpetual computing
  • Halloween projects: Smoking skull mask, edible eyeballs, spooky costumes, and more!

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Make: Volume 82
  • Author(s): Dale Dougherty
  • Release date: August 2022
  • Publisher(s): Make: Community
  • ISBN: 9781680457698