Making Embedded Systems, 2nd Edition

by Elecia White
Released March 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098151485

Book description

Interested in developing embedded systems? Since they don't tolerate inefficiency, these systems require a disciplined approach to programming. This easy-to-read guide helps you cultivate good development practices based on classic software design patterns and new patterns unique to embedded programming. You'll learn how to build system architecture for processors, not operating systems, and discover techniques for dealing with hardware difficulties, changing designs, and manufacturing requirements.

Written by Elecia White, an expert who's created embedded systems ranging from DNA scanners to children's toys, this book is ideal for intermediate and experienced programmers, no matter what platform you use. This expanded update includes new chapters on IoT and networked sensors, motors and movement, and data handling strategies.

  • Optimize your system to reduce cost and increase performance
  • Develop an architecture that makes your software robust in resource-constrained environments
  • Explore sensors, displays, motors, and other I/O devices
  • Reduce RAM and power consumption, code space, and processor cycles
  • Learn how to interpret schematics, datasheets, and power requirements
  • Discover how to implement complex mathematics and machine learning on small processors
  • Design effective embedded systems for IoT and networked sensors

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction
    1. Embedded Systems Development
      1. Compilers and Languages
      2. Debugging
      3. Resource Constraints
      4. Principles to Confront Those Challenges
    2. Prototypes and Maker Boards
    3. Further Reading
  2. 2. Creating a System Architecture
    1. Getting Started
    2. Creating System Diagrams
      1. The Context Diagram
      2. The Block Diagram
      3. Organigram
      4. Layering Diagram
    3. Design for Change
      1. Encapsulate Modules
      2. Delegation of Tasks
      3. Driver Interface: Open, Close, Read, Write, IOCTL
      4. Adapter Pattern
    4. Creating Interfaces
      1. Example: A Logging Interface
    5. A Sandbox to Play In
    6. Back to the Drawing Board
    7. Further Reading
  3. 3. Getting Your Hands on the Hardware
    1. Hardware/Software Integration
      1. Ideal Project Flow
      2. Hardware Design
      3. Board Bring-Up
    2. Reading a Datasheet
      1. Datasheet Sections You Need When Things Go Wrong
      2. Datasheet Sections for Software Developers
      3. Evaluating Components Using the Datasheet
    3. Your Processor Is a Language
    4. Reading a Schematic
    5. Practice Reading a Schematic: Arduino!
    6. Keep Your Board Safe
    7. Creating Your Own Debugging Toolbox
      1. Digital Multimeter
      2. Oscilloscopes and Logic Analyzers
      3. Setting Up a Scope
    8. Testing the Hardware (and Software)
      1. Building Tests
      2. Flash Test Example
      3. Command and Response
      4. Command Pattern
    9. Dealing with Errors
      1. Consistent Methodology
      2. Error Checking Flow
      3. Error-Handling Library
      4. Debugging Timing Errors
    10. Further Reading
  4. 4. Outputs, Inputs, and Timers
    1. Handling Registers
      1. Binary and Hexadecimal Math
      2. Bitwise Operations
      3. Test, Set, Clear, and Toggle
    2. Toggling an Output
      1. Set the Pin to Be an Output
      2. Turn On the LED
      3. Blinking the LED
      4. Troubleshooting
    3. Separating the Hardware from the Action
      1. Board-Specific Header File
      2. I/O-Handling Code
      3. Main Loop
      4. Facade Pattern
    4. The Input in I/O
      1. A Simple Interface to a Button
    5. Momentary Button Press
      1. Interrupt on a Button Press
      2. Configuring the Interrupt
      3. Debouncing Switches
    6. Runtime Uncertainty
      1. Dependency Injection
    7. Using a Timer
      1. Timer Pieces
      2. Doing the Math
      3. More Math: Difficult Goal Frequency
      4. A Long Wait Between Timer Ticks
      5. Using a Timer
    8. Using Pulse Width Modulation
    9. Shipping the Product
    10. Further Reading
  5. 5. Managing the Flow of Activity
    1. Scheduling and Operating System Basics
      1. Tasks
      2. Communication Between Tasks
      3. Avoiding Race Conditions
      4. Priority Inversion
    2. State Machines
      1. State Machine Example: Stoplight Controller
      2. State-Centric State Machine
      3. State-Centric State Machine with Hidden Transitions
      4. Event-Centric State Machine
      5. State Pattern
      6. Table-Driven State Machine
      7. Choosing a State Machine Implementation
    3. Interrupts
      1. An IRQ Happens
      2. Save the Context
      3. Get the ISR from the Vector Table
      4. Initializing the Vector Table
      5. Calling the ISR
      6. Restore the Context
      7. Configuring Interrupts
      8. When to Use Interrupts (and When Not To)
      9. How to Avoid Using Interrupts
    4. Watchdog
    5. Main Loops
      1. Polling and Waiting
      2. Timer Interrupt
      3. Interrupts Do Everything
      4. Interrupts Cause Events
      5. Tiny Scheduler
      6. Active Objects
      7. Further Reading
