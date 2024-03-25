Making Embedded Systems, 2nd Edition

Book description
Interested in developing embedded systems? Since they don't tolerate inefficiency, these systems require a disciplined approach to programming. This easy-to-read guide helps you cultivate good development practices based on classic software design patterns and new patterns unique to embedded programming. You'll learn how to build system architecture for processors, not operating systems, and discover techniques for dealing with hardware difficulties, changing designs, and manufacturing requirements.
Written by Elecia White, an expert who's created embedded systems ranging from DNA scanners to children's toys, this book is ideal for intermediate and experienced programmers, no matter what platform you use. This expanded update includes new chapters on IoT and networked sensors, motors and movement, and data handling strategies.
- Optimize your system to reduce cost and increase performance
- Develop an architecture that makes your software robust in resource-constrained environments
- Explore sensors, displays, motors, and other I/O devices
- Reduce RAM and power consumption, code space, and processor cycles
- Learn how to interpret schematics, datasheets, and power requirements
- Discover how to implement complex mathematics and machine learning on small processors
- Design effective embedded systems for IoT and networked sensors
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction
-
2. Creating a System Architecture
- Getting Started
- Creating System Diagrams
- Design for Change
- Creating Interfaces
- A Sandbox to Play In
- Back to the Drawing Board
- Further Reading
-
3. Getting Your Hands on the Hardware
- Hardware/Software Integration
- Reading a Datasheet
- Your Processor Is a Language
- Reading a Schematic
- Practice Reading a Schematic: Arduino!
- Keep Your Board Safe
- Creating Your Own Debugging Toolbox
- Testing the Hardware (and Software)
- Dealing with Errors
- Further Reading
-
4.
Outputs, Inputs, and Timers
- Handling Registers
- Toggling an Output
- Separating the Hardware from the Action
- The Input in I/O
- Momentary Button Press
- Runtime Uncertainty
- Using a Timer
- Using Pulse Width Modulation
- Shipping the Product
- Further Reading
-
5. Managing the Flow of Activity
- Scheduling and Operating System Basics
- State Machines
- Interrupts
- Watchdog
- Main Loops
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Making Embedded Systems, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098151485
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
SQL for Data Analysis
With the explosion of data, computing power, and cloud data warehouses, SQL has become an even …
book
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map not only presents a conceptual model of a metadata repository …
audiobook
The Design of Everyday Things
First, businesses discovered quality as a key competitive edge; next came science. Now, Donald A. Norman, …