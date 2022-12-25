Managing Cloud Native Data on Kubernetes

Book description
Kubernetes has become the primary platform for deploying and managing cloud native applications. But because it was originally designed for stateless workloads, working with data on Kubernetes has been challenging. If you want to avoid the inefficiencies and duplicative costs of having separate infrastructure for applications and data, this practical guide can help.
Using Kubernetes as your platform, you'll discover open source technologies that are designed and built for the cloud. Delve into case studies to avoid the pitfalls others have faced and explore new use cases. Get an insider's view of what's coming from the innovators who are creating next-generation architectures and infrastructure. And you'll learn how to:
- Manage different data use cases on Kubernetes
- Reduce costs and simplify application development
- Leverage data and infrastructure to create new use cases and business models
- Make data infrastructure choices that are cost-efficient, secure, scalable, and elastic
- And more
Table of contents
1. Introduction to Cloud Native Data Infrastructure: Persistence, Streaming, and Batch Analytics
- Infrastructure Types
- What is Cloud Native Data?
- More Infrastructure, More Problems
- Kubernetes Leading the Way
- Cloud native data components
- Looking forward
- Getting ready for the revolution
- Summary
2. Managing Data Storage on Kubernetes
- Docker, Containers, and State
- Kubernetes Resources for Data Storage
- Kubernetes Storage Architecture
- Summary
- 3. Databases on Kubernetes the Hard way
- 4. Automating Database Deployment on Kubernetes with Helm
5. Automating Database Management on Kubernetes with Operators
- Extending the Kubernetes Control Plane
- The Operator Pattern
- Managing MySQL in Kubernetes using the Vitess Operator
- A Growing Ecosystem of Operators
- Summary
6. Integrating Data Infrastructure in a Kubernetes Stack
- K8ssandra: Production-ready Cassandra on Kubernetes
- Managing Cassandra in Kubernetes with Cass Operator
- Summary
- 7. The Kubernetes Native Database
8. Streaming Data on Kubernetes
- Introduction to Streaming
- The Role of Streaming in Kubernetes
- Streaming on Kubernetes with Apache Pulsar™
- Stream Analytics with Apache Flink™
- Summary
- 9. Data Analytics on Kubernetes
- 10. Machine Learning and Other Emerging Use Cases for Data on Kubernetes
Product information
- Title: Managing Cloud Native Data on Kubernetes
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098111397
