Modern Business Analytics

Modern Business Analytics

by Deanne Larson
Released April 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098140694

Book description

Deriving business value from analytics is a challenging process. Turning data into information requires a business analyst who is adept at multiple technologies including databases, programming tools, and commercial analytics tools. This practical guide shows programmers who understand analysis concepts how to build the skills necessary to achieve business value.

Author Deanne Larson, data science practitioner and academic, helps you bridge the technical and business worlds to meet these requirements. You'll focus on developing these skills with R and Python using real-world examples. You'll also learn how to leverage methodologies for successful delivery. Learning methodology combined with open source tools is key to delivering successful business analytics and value.

This book shows you how to:

  • Apply business analytics methodologies to achieve successful results
  • Cleanse and transform data using R and Python
  • Use R and Python to complete exploratory data analysis
  • Create predictive models to solve business problems in R and Python
  • Use Python, R, and business analytics tools to handle large volumes of data
  • Commit code to GitHub to collaborate with data engineers and data scientists
  • Measure success in business analytics

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

