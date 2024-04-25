Modern Business Analytics

Deriving business value from analytics is a challenging process. Turning data into information requires a business analyst who is adept at multiple technologies including databases, programming tools, and commercial analytics tools. This practical guide shows programmers who understand analysis concepts how to build the skills necessary to achieve business value.

Author Deanne Larson, data science practitioner and academic, helps you bridge the technical and business worlds to meet these requirements. You'll focus on developing these skills with R and Python using real-world examples. You'll also learn how to leverage methodologies for successful delivery. Learning methodology combined with open source tools is key to delivering successful business analytics and value.

This book shows you how to: