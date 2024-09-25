Modern Data Analytics in Excel

If you haven't modernized your data cleaning and reporting processes in Microsoft Excel, you're missing out on big productivity gains. And if you're looking to conduct rigorous data analysis, more can be done in Excel than you think. This practical book serves as an introduction to the modern Excel suite of features along with other powerful tools for analytics.

George Mount of Stringfest Analytics shows business analysts, data analysts, and business intelligence specialists how to make bigger gains right from your spreadsheets by using Excel's latest features. You'll learn how to build repeatable data cleaning workflows with Power Query, and design relational data models straight from your workbook with Power Pivot. You'll also explore other exciting new features for analytics, such as dynamic array functions, AI-powered insights, and Python integration.

Learn how to build reports and analyses that were previously difficult or impossible to do in Excel. This book shows you how to: