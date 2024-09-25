Modern Data Analytics in Excel

Book description
If you haven't modernized your data cleaning and reporting processes in Microsoft Excel, you're missing out on big productivity gains. And if you're looking to conduct rigorous data analysis, more can be done in Excel than you think. This practical book serves as an introduction to the modern Excel suite of features along with other powerful tools for analytics.
George Mount of Stringfest Analytics shows business analysts, data analysts, and business intelligence specialists how to make bigger gains right from your spreadsheets by using Excel's latest features. You'll learn how to build repeatable data cleaning workflows with Power Query, and design relational data models straight from your workbook with Power Pivot. You'll also explore other exciting new features for analytics, such as dynamic array functions, AI-powered insights, and Python integration.
Learn how to build reports and analyses that were previously difficult or impossible to do in Excel. This book shows you how to:
- Build repeatable data cleaning processes for Excel with Power Query
- Create relational data models and analysis measures with Power Pivot
- Pull data quickly with dynamic arrays
- Use AI to uncover patterns and trends from inside Excel
- Integrate Python functionality with Excel for automated analysis and reporting
Table of contents
- 1. Tables: The portal to modern analytics
- 2. Transforming Rows in Power Query
- 3. Transforming Columns in Power Query
-
4. Introducing Dynamic Array Functions
- Dynamic array functions explained
- An overview of dynamic array functions
- Filtering records with FILTER()
- Sorting records with SORT() and SORTBY()
- Creating modern lookups with XLOOKUP()
- Conclusion
- Exercises
-
5. Augmented Analytics and the Future of Excel
- The growing complexity of data and analytics
- Excel and the legacy of self-service BI
- Excel for augmented analytics
- Using Analyze Data for AI-powered insights
- Building statistical models with XLMiner
- Reading data from camera
- Sentiment analysis with Azure Machine Learning
- Converged Analytics and the Future of Excel
- Exercises
-
6. Python with Excel
- Reader prerequisites
- The Role of Python in Modern Excel
- Python and the future of Excel
- Using Python and Excel together with pandas and openpyxl
- Demonstration of Excel automation with pandas and openpyxl
- Conclusion
- Exercises
