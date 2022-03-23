Modern Mainframe Development

Modern Mainframe Development

by Tom Taulli
Released March 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098107024

Explore a preview version of Modern Mainframe Development right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Even as spending on digital transformation continues to skyrocket, mainframes nevertheless have major advantages for global enterprises. These systems still process huge amounts of information and allow for highly secure processing. In this practical book, author Tom Taulli shows software developers how to pursue a hybrid approach by integrating traditional mainframes and applications with modern digital systems.

By the end of the book, you'll have a solid understanding of the mainframe architecture and ecosystem, including core concepts and technologies such as COBOL, JCL, DB2, VSAM, and CICS. You'll learn how to blend in newer technologies such as the cloud, AI and machine learning, and the use of microservices. This handbook is indispensable for enterprises looking to thrive in the new digital world.

  • Learn strategies and approaches for mainframe DevOps
  • Update and maintain existing mainframe code, and analyze and resolve common errors
  • Apply modern approaches to the mainframe, including microservices, APIs, cloud, and AI and machine learning
  • Work with datasets and databases and put together effective reports
  • Understand how to work with modern cloud systems, like AWS, for pursuing data migration

Table of contents

  1. Foreword
  2. Preface
    1. What’s Covered
    2. Who Is This Book For?
    3. The Approach to This Book
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgments
  3. I. Fundamentals of the Mainframe
  4. 1. Why Be A Mainframe Developer?
    1. Fear of Disruption
    2. Software Is Eating The World
    3. COVID-19
    4. Government Modernization
    5. Future of Mainframe Development
    6. Career opportunities
    7. Conclusion
  5. 2. World Of The Mainframe
    1. What Does “Mainframe” Mean Anyway?
    2. A Brief History
      1. What Are Punch Cards?
      2. Growth of the Mainframe
      3. Mainframe Innovation
    3. The Terminal
    4. Mainframe Challenges
    5. Why Have A Mainframe?
    6. The OS
      1. z/VSE
      2. z/TPF
      3. z/VM
      4. Linux
      5. KVM
    7. Processor Architecture
    8. LPAR
    9. Disks
    10. Batch and Online Transaction Processing
    11. Mainframe Trends
    12. The Mainframe “Shop”
    13. Conclusion
  6. 3. The Development Environment
    1. Accessing A Mainframe
    2. TSO
    3. ISPF
    4. Data Sets
    5. Main Types of Data Sets
      1. Sequential File
      2. Partitioned Dataset
      3. Virtual Storage Access Method (VSAM)
    6. Catalogs
    7. ISPF and Data Sets
    8. Creating a File with ISPF
    9. System Display and Search Facility (SDSF)
    10. JCL (Job Control Language)
    11. Unix System Services (USS)
    12. Mainframe Tools
    13. Modern IDEs
      1. Visual Studio Code
      2. Standardizing On Visual Studio
    14. Simple IDEs
    15. Web-Based Editors
    16. Development Process
    17. Conclusion
  7. 4. The COBOL Language
    1. Quick Background On COBOL
    2. COBOL Versions
    3. Why Use COBOL?
    4. The Structure Of A COBOL Program
      1. Columns
      2. IDENTIFICATION DIVISION
      3. ENVRIONMENT DIVISION
      4. DATA DIVISION
    5. CONSTANTS
    6. REDEFINES
    7. PROCEDURE DIVISION
    8. MOVE
    9. Math
    10. COMPUTE
    11. Math Functions
    12. Conditionals
    13. Loops
    14. Conclusion
  8. 5. File Handling
    1. Records and Files
    2. Sequential File
      1. File Errors
    3. WRITE To A File
    4. JCL For File Handling Programs
    5. Inventory Update Program
    6. File with Multiple Records
    7. Variable-Length Records
    8. INDEXED Files
    9. Updating An Indexed File
    10. VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method) Files
    11. Conclusion
  9. 6. COBOL Tables and Reports
    1. Introduction To Tables
    2. Tables and Reading Files
    3. Multiple-Level Tables
    4. Indexes
    5. Search a Table
    6. Binary Search
    7. Reports
      1. The PROCEDURE DIVISION for Reports
      2. Testing a Report
    8. Reporting Tools
    9. Working With Characters and Strings
      1. STRING
      2. UNSTRING
      3. INSPECT
    10. Conclusion
  10. 7. Other Languages and Programming Techniques
    1. What Language To Use?
    2. Assembler Language
      1. Memory
      2. Registers
      3. Base Displacement Addressing
      4. Sample Assembler Langauge Code
    3. Java
    4. C and C++
    5. PL/I
    6. CLIST and REXX
      1. REXX Variables
      2. REXX Comparisons
      3. Control Structures
      4. Calling Functions
      5. Arrays
    7. Object-Oriened COBOL
    8. Programming Techniques
      1. Copy Member
    9. Subprograms
    10. Conclusion
  11. 8. Databases and Transaction Managers
    1. IMS (Information Management System)
      1. IMS Database Manager
      2. IMS Transaction Manager
      3. The IMS Services and Tools
      4. IMS Programming Language
    2. Db2 and the Relational Database
      1. Benefits of Relational Databases
      2. Using Db2
      3. SQL (Structured Query Language)
      4. Joins
      5. DBA or Database Administrator
      6. Application Development with Db2
      7. Db2 Ecosystem
    3. CICS (Customer Information Control System)
      1. Programming In CICS
    4. Conclusion
  12. II. Modern Topics
  13. 9. DevOps
    1. Advantages of DevOps
    2. Waterfall Method Model
    3. Agile Method
      1. Scrum
      2. Kanban
    4. Lean
      1. Agile: It’s Not All About Speed
    5. Mainframes and the Challenges for DevOps
    6. DevOps Best Practices
    7. Configuration Management
    8. Issues With DevOps
    9. Metrics
    10. Mainframe DevOps Tooling
    11. Automation
      1. CI/CD
    12. Zowe
      1. Zowe API Mediation Layer
      2. Zowe Application Framework
      3. Zowe CLI
    13. BMC Jenkins Plugins
    14. ZIGI
    15. Conclusion
  14. 10. Artificial Intelligence
    1. What Is AI?
    2. Why Use AI?
    3. Downsides of AI
    4. Machine Learning
      1. Binary Classification
      2. Multi-Class Classification
      3. Multi-Label Classification
      4. Imbalanced Classification
    5. Supervised Learning
    6. Unsupervised Learning
    7. Reinforcement machine learning
    8. Deep Learning
    9. Data
      1. Big Data
      2. Data Management
      3. Log Data
      4. Data Wrangling
    10. The AI Process
    11. Accuracy
    12. AI Demo
    13. AI on Z
    14. AIOps
    15. Conclusion
  15. 11. RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Low-Code and No-Code
    1. What is RPA?
      1. The Disadvantages to RPA
    2. Macros, Scripts and APIs
    3. Types of RPA
    4. Process Methodologies
    5. RPA Roles
    6. Evaluating RPA Software
    7. Process Mining
    8. How To Create A Bot
      1. Creating a Bot for the Mainframe
    9. RPA Issues With Mainframes
    10. Low Code and No Code
    11. Summary
  16. 12. Mainframe Modernization Strategies
    1. Why Modernize?
    2. Hybrid cloud
    3. Setting the Goals
      1. Encapsulate
      2. Rehosting or Replatforming
      3. Refactor or Rearchitect
      4. Replace or Rebuild
    4. Hyperscalers
      1. AWS
      2. Migration Solution
      3. AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Program
      4. Microsoft
      5. Google Cloud
    5. Automation Tools
      1. Heirloom Computing
      2. EvolveWare
      3. Advanced’s Automated COBOL Refactoring
      4. Astadia
    6. Data Migration
    7. Conclusion
  17. 13. The Future
    1. Innovation of the Mainframe
    2. Enterprise Integration
    3. The Hybrid Model
    4. MFaaS of Mainframe-as-a-Service
    5. Conclusion
  18. References
  19. Glossary
  20. About the Author

Product information

  • Title: Modern Mainframe Development
  • Author(s): Tom Taulli
  • Release date: March 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098107024