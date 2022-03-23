Modern Mainframe Development

Even as spending on digital transformation continues to skyrocket, mainframes nevertheless have major advantages for global enterprises. These systems still process huge amounts of information and allow for highly secure processing. In this practical book, author Tom Taulli shows software developers how to pursue a hybrid approach by integrating traditional mainframes and applications with modern digital systems.

By the end of the book, you'll have a solid understanding of the mainframe architecture and ecosystem, including core concepts and technologies such as COBOL, JCL, DB2, VSAM, and CICS. You'll learn how to blend in newer technologies such as the cloud, AI and machine learning, and the use of microservices. This handbook is indispensable for enterprises looking to thrive in the new digital world.