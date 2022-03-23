Modern Mainframe Development

Book description
Even as spending on digital transformation continues to skyrocket, mainframes nevertheless have major advantages for global enterprises. These systems still process huge amounts of information and allow for highly secure processing. In this practical book, author Tom Taulli shows software developers how to pursue a hybrid approach by integrating traditional mainframes and applications with modern digital systems.
By the end of the book, you'll have a solid understanding of the mainframe architecture and ecosystem, including core concepts and technologies such as COBOL, JCL, DB2, VSAM, and CICS. You'll learn how to blend in newer technologies such as the cloud, AI and machine learning, and the use of microservices. This handbook is indispensable for enterprises looking to thrive in the new digital world.
- Learn strategies and approaches for mainframe DevOps
- Update and maintain existing mainframe code, and analyze and resolve common errors
- Apply modern approaches to the mainframe, including microservices, APIs, cloud, and AI and machine learning
- Work with datasets and databases and put together effective reports
- Understand how to work with modern cloud systems, like AWS, for pursuing data migration
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- I. Fundamentals of the Mainframe
- 1. Why Be A Mainframe Developer?
-
2. World Of The Mainframe
- What Does “Mainframe” Mean Anyway?
- A Brief History
- The Terminal
- Mainframe Challenges
- Why Have A Mainframe?
- The OS
- Processor Architecture
- LPAR
- Disks
- Batch and Online Transaction Processing
- Mainframe Trends
- The Mainframe “Shop”
- Conclusion
-
3. The Development Environment
- Accessing A Mainframe
- TSO
- ISPF
- Data Sets
- Main Types of Data Sets
- Catalogs
- ISPF and Data Sets
- Creating a File with ISPF
- System Display and Search Facility (SDSF)
- JCL (Job Control Language)
- Unix System Services (USS)
- Mainframe Tools
- Modern IDEs
- Simple IDEs
- Web-Based Editors
- Development Process
- Conclusion
- 4. The COBOL Language
- 5. File Handling
- 6. COBOL Tables and Reports
-
7. Other Languages and Programming Techniques
- What Language To Use?
- Assembler Language
- Java
- C and C++
- PL/I
- CLIST and REXX
- Object-Oriened COBOL
- Programming Techniques
- Subprograms
- Conclusion
-
8. Databases and Transaction Managers
- IMS (Information Management System)
- Db2 and the Relational Database
- CICS (Customer Information Control System)
- Conclusion
- II. Modern Topics
-
9. DevOps
- Advantages of DevOps
- Waterfall Method Model
- Agile Method
- Lean
- Mainframes and the Challenges for DevOps
- DevOps Best Practices
- Configuration Management
- Issues With DevOps
- Metrics
- Mainframe DevOps Tooling
- Automation
- Zowe
- BMC Jenkins Plugins
- ZIGI
- Conclusion
-
10. Artificial Intelligence
- What Is AI?
- Why Use AI?
- Downsides of AI
- Machine Learning
- Supervised Learning
- Unsupervised Learning
- Reinforcement machine learning
- Deep Learning
- Data
- The AI Process
- Accuracy
- AI Demo
- AI on Z
- AIOps
- Conclusion
- 11. RPA (Robotic Process Automation), Low-Code and No-Code
-
12. Mainframe Modernization Strategies
- Why Modernize?
- Hybrid cloud
- Setting the Goals
- Hyperscalers
- Automation Tools
- Data Migration
- Conclusion
- 13. The Future
- References
- Glossary
- About the Author
