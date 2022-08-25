MySQL Cookbook, 4th Edition

Book description
For MySQL, the price of popularity comes with a flood of questions from users on how to solve specific data-related issues. That's where this cookbook comes in. When you need quick solutions or techniques, this handy resource provides scores of short, focused pieces of code, hundreds of worked-out examples, and clear, concise explanations for programmers who don't have the time (or expertise) to resolve MySQL problems from scratch.
In this updated fourth edition, authors Sveta Smirnova and Alkin Tezuysal provide more than 200 recipes that cover powerful features in both MySQL 5.7 and 8.0. Beginners as well as professional database and web developers will dive into topics such as MySQL Shell, MySQL replication, and working with JSON.
You'll learn how to:
- Connect to a server, issue queries, and retrieve results
- Retrieve data from the MySQL Server
- Store, retrieve, and manipulate strings
- Work with dates and times
- Sort query results and generate summaries
- Assess the characteristics of a dataset
- Write stored functions and procedures
- Use stored routines, triggers, and scheduled events
- Perform basic MySQL administration tasks
- Understand MySQL monitoring fundamentals
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Using the mysql Client Program
- 1.0. Introduction
- 1.1. Setting Up a MySQL User Account
- 1.2. Creating a Database and a Sample Table
- 1.3. Finding mysql Client
- 1.4. Specifying mysql Command Options
- 1.5. Executing SQL Statements Interactively
- 1.6. Executing SQL Statements Read from a File or Program
- 1.7. Controlling mysql Output Destination and Format
- 1.8. Using User-Defined Variables in SQL Statements
- 1.9. Customizing mysql Prompt
- 1.10. Using External Programs
- 1.11. Filtering and Processing Output
-
2. Using MySQL Shell
- 2.0. Introduction
- 2.1. Connecting to MySQL Server with MySQL Shell
- 2.2. Selecting the Protocol
- 2.3. Selecting SQL, JavaScript or Python Mode
- 2.4. Running SQL Session
- 2.5. Running SQL in JavaScript Mode
- 2.6. Running SQL in Python Mode
- 2.7. Working with Tables in JavaScript Mode
- 2.8. Working with Tables in Python Mode
- 2.9. Working with Collections in JavaScript Mode
- 2.10. Working with Collections in Python Mode
- 2.11. Controlling the Output Format
- 2.12. Running Reports with MySQL Shell
- 2.13. Using MySQL Shell Utilities
- 2.14. Using the Admin API to Automate Replication Management
- 2.15. Working with JavaScript Objects
- 2.16. Filling Test Data Using Python’s Data Science Modules
- 2.17. Reusing Your Scripts for MySQL Shell
-
3. MySQL Replication
- 3.0. Introduction
- 3.1. Configuring the Basic Replication between One Source and One Replica
- 3.2. Position-Based Replication in the New Installation Environment
- 3.3. Setting Up a Position-Based Replica of a MySQL Installation that is Already in Use
- 3.4. Setting Up GTID-Based Replication
- 3.5. Configuring a Binary Log Format
- 3.6. Using Replication Filters
- 3.7. Rewriting a Database on the Replica
- 3.8. Using Multithreaded Replica
- 3.9. Setting Up Circular Replication
- 3.10. Using Multisource Replication
- 3.11. Using a Semisynchronous Replication Plugin
- 3.12. Using Group Replication
- 3.13. Storing Replication Credentials Securely
- 3.14. Using TLS (SSL) for Replication
- 3.15. Replication Troubleshooting
- 3.16. Using Processlist to Understand Replication Performance
- 3.17. Setting Up Automated Replication
-
4. Writing MySQL-Based Programs
- 4.0. Introduction
- 4.1. Connecting, Selecting a Database, and Disconnecting
- 4.2. Checking for Errors
- 4.3. Writing Library Files
- 4.4. Executing Statements and Retrieving Results
- 4.5. Handling Special Characters and NULL Values in Statements
- 4.6. Handling Special Characters in Identifiers
- 4.7. Identifying NULL Values in Result Sets
- 4.8. Obtaining Connection Parameters
- 4.9. Resetting the profile Table
-
5. Selecting Data from Tables
- 5.0. Introduction
- 5.1. Specifying Which Columns and Rows to Select
- 5.2. Naming Query Result Columns
- 5.3. Sorting Query Results
- 5.4. Removing Duplicate Rows
- 5.5. Working with NULL Values
- 5.6. Writing Comparisons Involving NULL in Programs
- 5.7. Using Views to Simplify Table Access
- 5.8. Selecting Data from Multiple Tables
- 5.9. Selecting Rows from the Beginning, End, or Middle of Query Results
- 5.10. What to Do When LIMIT and Final Result Require Different Sort Order
- 5.11. Calculating LIMIT Values from Expressions
- 5.12. Combining Two or More SELECT Results
- 5.13. Selecting Results of Subqueries
-
6. Table Management
- 6.0. Introduction
- 6.1. Cloning a Table
- 6.2. Saving a Query Result in a Table
- 6.3. Creating Temporary Tables
- 6.4. Generating Unique Table Names
- 6.5. Checking or Changing a Table Storage Engine
- 6.6. Copying a Table Using mysqldump
- 6.7. Copying an InnoDB Table Using Transportable Tablespaces
- 6.8. Copying a MyISAM Table Using an sdi File
-
7. Working with Strings
- 7.0. Introduction
- 7.1. String Properties
- 7.2. Choosing a String Data Type
- 7.3. Setting the Client Connection Character Set
- 7.4. Writing String Literals
- 7.5. Checking or Changing a String’s Character Set or Collation
- 7.6. Converting the Lettercase of a String
- 7.7. Comparing String Values
- 7.8. Converting Between Decimal, Octal and Hexadecimal Formats
- 7.9. Converting Between ASCII,BIT and Hexadecimal Formats
- 7.10. Pattern Matching with SQL Patterns
- 7.11. Pattern Matching with Regular Expressions
- 7.12. Reversing the string content
- 7.13. Searching for Substrings
- 7.14. Breaking Apart or Combining Strings
- 7.15. Using Full-Text Searches
- 7.16. Using a Full-Text Search with Short Words
- 7.17. Requiring or Prohibiting Full-Text Search Words
- 7.18. Performing Full-Text Phrase Searches
-
8. Working with Dates and Times
- 8.0. Introduction
- 8.1. Choosing a Temporal Data Type
- 8.2. Using Fractional Seconds Support
- 8.3. Changing MySQL’s Date Format
- 8.4. Setting the Client Time Zone
- 8.5. Setting the Server Time Zone
- 8.6. Shifting Temporal Values Between Time Zones
- 8.7. Determining the Current Date or Time
- 8.8. Using TIMESTAMP or DATETIME to Track Row-Modification Times
- 8.9. Extracting Parts of Dates or Times
- 8.10. Synthesizing Dates or Times from Component Values
- 8.11. Converting Between Temporal Values and Basic Units
- 8.12. Calculating Intervals Between Dates or Times
- 8.13. Adding Date or Time Values
- 8.14. Calculating Ages
- 8.15. Finding the First Day, Last Day, or Length of a Month
- 8.16. Finding the Day of the Week for a Date
- 8.17. Finding Dates for Any Weekday of a Given Week
- 8.18. Canonizing Not-Quite-ISO Date Strings
- 8.19. Selecting Rows Based on Temporal Characteristics
-
9. Sorting Query Results
- 9.0. Introduction
- 9.1. Using ORDER BY to Sort Query Results
- 9.2. Using Expressions for Sorting
- 9.3. Displaying One Set of Values While Sorting by Another
- 9.4. Controlling Case Sensitivity of String Sorts
- 9.5. Sorting in Temporal Order
- 9.6. Sorting by Substrings of Column Values
- 9.7. Sorting by Fixed-Length Substrings
- 9.8. Sorting by Variable-Length Substrings
- 9.9. Sorting Hostnames in Domain Order
- 9.10. Sorting Dotted-Quad IP Values in Numeric Order
- 9.11. Floating Values to the Head or Tail of the Sort Order
- 9.12. Defining a Custom Sort Order
- 9.13. Sorting ENUM Values
-
10. Generating Summaries
- 10.0. Introduction
- 10.1. Summarizing with COUNT()
- 10.2. Summarizing with MIN() and MAX()
- 10.3. Summarizing with SUM() and AVG()
- 10.4. Using DISTINCT to eliminate duplicates
- 10.5. Creating a View to Simplify Using a Summary
- 10.6. Finding Values Associated with Minimum and Maximum Values
- 10.7. Controlling String Case Sensitivity for MIN() and MAX()
- 10.8. Dividing a Summary into Subgroups
- 10.9. Handling NULL Values with Aggregate Functions
- 10.10. Selecting Only Groups with Certain Characteristics
- 10.11. Using Counts to Determine Whether Values Are Unique
- 10.12. Grouping by Expression Results
- 10.13. Summarizing Noncategorical Data
- 10.14. Finding Smallest or Largest Summary Values
- 10.15. Producing Date-Based Summaries
- 10.16. Working with Per-Group and Overall Summary Values Simultaneously
- 10.17. Generating a Report That Includes a Summary and a List
- 10.18. Generating Summaries from Temporary Result Sets
-
11. Using Stored Routines, Triggers, and Scheduled Events
- 11.0. Introduction
- 11.1. Creating Compound-Statement Objects
- 11.2. Using Stored Functions to Simplify Calculations
- 11.3. Using Stored Procedures to Produce Multiple Values
- 11.4. Using Triggers to Log Changes to a Table
- 11.5. Using Events to Schedule Database Actions
- 11.6. Writing Helper Routines for Executing Dynamic SQL
- 11.7. Detecting No More Rows Conditions Using Condition Handlers
- 11.8. Catching and Ignoring Errors with Condition Handlers
- 11.9. Raising Errors and Warnings
- 11.10. Logging Errors by Accessing the Diagnostic Area
- 11.11. Using Triggers to Preprocess or Reject Data
-
12. Working with Metadata
- 12.0. Introduction
- 12.1. Determining the Number of Rows Affected by a Statement
- 12.2. Obtaining Result Set Metadata
- 12.3. Listing or Checking the Existence of Databases or Tables
- 12.4. Listing or Checking the Existence of Views
- 12.5. Accessing Table Column Definitions
- 12.6. Getting ENUM and SET Column Information
- 12.7. Getting Server Metadata
- 12.8. Writing Applications That Adapt to the MySQL Server Version
- 12.9. Getting Child Tables That Reference a Specific Table via Foreign Key Constraints
- 12.10. Listing Triggers
- 12.11. Listing Stored Routines and Scheduled Events
- 12.12. Listing installed plugins
- 12.13. Listing Character Sets and Collations
- 12.14. Listing CHECK Constraints
-
13. Importing and Exporting Data
- 13.0. Introduction
- 13.1. Importing Data with LOAD DATA and mysqlimport
- 13.2. Specifying Column and Line Delimiters
- 13.3. Dealing with Quotes and Special Characters
- 13.4. Handling Duplicate Key Values
- 13.5. Obtaining Diagnostics about Bad Input Data
- 13.6. Skipping Datafile Lines
- 13.7. Specifying Input Column Order
- 13.8. Preprocessing Input Values Before Inserting Them
- 13.9. Ignoring Datafile Columns
- 13.10. Importing CSV Files
- 13.11. Exporting Query Results from MySQL
- 13.12. Importing and Exporting NULL Values
- 13.13. Exporting Data in SQL Format
- 13.14. Importing SQL Data
- 13.15. Exporting Query Results as XML
- 13.16. Importing XML into MySQL
- 13.17. Importing Data in JSON Format
- 13.18. Importing data from MongoDB
- 13.19. Exporting Data in JSON Format
- 13.20. Guessing Table Structure from a Datafile
-
14. Validating and Reformatting Data
- 14.0. Introduction
- 14.1. Using the SQL Mode to Reject Bad Input Values
- 14.2. Using CHECK Constraints to Reject Invalid Values
- 14.3. Using Triggers to Reject Input Values
- 14.4. Writing an Input-Processing Loop
- 14.5. Putting Common Tests in Libraries
- 14.6. Using Pattern Matching to Validate Data
- 14.7. Using Patterns to Match Broad Content Types
- 14.8. Using Patterns to Match Numeric Values
- 14.9. Using Patterns to Match Dates or Times
- 14.10. Using Patterns to Match Email Addresses or URLs
- 14.11. Using Table Metadata to Validate Data
- 14.12. Using a Lookup Table to Validate Data
- 14.13. Converting Two-Digit Year Values to Four-Digit Form
- 14.14. Performing Validity Checking on Date or Time Subparts
- 14.15. Writing Date-Processing Utilities
- 14.16. Importing Non-ISO Date Values
- 14.17. Exporting Dates Using Non-ISO Formats
- 14.18. Pre-processing and Importing a File
-
15. Generating and Using Sequences
- 15.0. Introduction
- 15.1. Generating a Sequence with AUTO_INCREMENT Columns
- 15.2. Choosing the Data Type for a Sequence Column
- 15.3. Deleting Rows Without Changing a Sequence
- 15.4. Retrieving Sequence Values
- 15.5. Renumbering an Existing Sequence
- 15.6. Extending the Range of a Sequence Column
- 15.7. Reusing Values at the Top of a Sequence
- 15.8. Ensuring That Rows Are Renumbered in a Particular Order
- 15.9. Sequencing an Unsequenced Table
- 15.10. Managing Multiple Auto-Increment Values Simultaneously
- 15.11. Using Auto-Increment Values to Associate Tables
- 15.12. Using Sequence Generators as Counters
- 15.13. Generating Repeating Sequences
- 15.14. Using Custom Increment Values
- 15.15. Using Window Functions to Number Rows In the Result Set
- 15.16. Generating Series with Recursive CTEs
- 15.17. Creating and Storing Custom Sequences
-
16. Using Joins and Subqueries
- 16.0. Introduction
- 16.1. Finding Matches Between Tables
- 16.2. Finding Mismatches Between Tables
- 16.3. Identifying and Removing Mismatched or Unattached Rows
- 16.4. Comparing a Table to Itself
- 16.5. Producing Candidate-Detail Lists and Summaries
- 16.6. Enumerating a Many-to-Many Relationship
- 16.7. Finding Per-Group Minimum or Maximum Values
- 16.8. Using a Join to Fill or Identify Holes in a List
- 16.9. Using a Join to Control Query Sort Order
- 16.10. Joining Results of Multiple Queries
- 16.11. Referring to Join Output Column Names in Programs
-
17. Statistical Techniques
- 17.0. Introduction
- 17.1. Calculating Descriptive Statistics
- 17.2. Calculating Descriptive Statistics for Groups
- 17.3. Generating Frequency Distributions
- 17.4. Counting Missing Values
- 17.5. Calculating Linear Regressions or Correlation Coefficients
- 17.6. Generating Random Numbers
- 17.7. Randomizing a Set of Rows
- 17.8. Selecting Random Items from a Set of Rows
- 17.9. Calculating Successive-Row Differences
- 17.10. Finding Cumulative Sums and Running Averages
- 17.11. Assigning Ranks
- 17.12. Computing Team Standings
- 18. Handling Duplicates
-
19. Working with JSON
- 19.0. Introduction
- 19.1. Choosing the Right Data Type
- 19.2. Inserting JSON values
- 19.3. Validating JSON
- 19.4. Formatting JSON Values
- 19.5. Extracting Values from JSON
- 19.6. Searching inside JSON
- 19.7. Inserting New Elements into a JSON Document
- 19.8. Updating JSON
- 19.9. Removing Elements from JSON
- 19.10. Merging Two or More JSON Documents into One
- 19.11. Creating JSON from Relational Data
- 19.12. Converting JSON into Relational Format
- 19.13. Investigating JSON
- 19.14. Working with JSON in MySQL as a Document Store
-
20. Performing Transactions
- 20.0. Introduction
- 20.1. Choosing a Transactional Storage Engine
- 20.2. Performing Transactions Using SQL
- 20.3. Performing Transactions from Within Programs
- 20.4. Performing Transactions in Perl Programs
- 20.5. Performing Transactions in Ruby Programs
- 20.6. Performing Transactions in PHP Programs
- 20.7. Performing Transactions in Python Programs
- 20.8. Performing Transactions in Go Programs
- 20.9. Using Context-Aware Functions to Handle Transactions in Go
- 20.10. Performing Transactions in Java Programs
-
21. Query Performance
- 21.0. Introduction
- 21.1. Creating Indexes
- 21.2. Creating Surrogate Primary Key
- 21.3. Maintaining Indexes
- 21.4. Deciding When a Query Can Use an Index
- 21.5. Deciding Order for Multiple Column Indexes
- 21.6. Using Ascending and Descending Indexes
- 21.7. Using Function-Based Indexes
- 21.8. Using Indexes on Generated Columns with JSON Data
- 21.9. Using Full Text Indexes
- 21.10. Utilizing Spatial Indexes and Geographical Data
- 21.11. Creating and Using Histograms
- 21.12. Writing Performant Queries
- 22. Server Administration
-
23. Monitoring the MySQL Server
- 23.0. Introduction
- 23.1. Why Monitor MySQL Server?
- 23.2. Discovering Sources of MySQL Monitoring Information
- 23.3. Checking Server Uptime and Progress
- 23.4. Troubleshooting Server Start Problems
- 23.5. Determining the IO Utilization of the MySQL Server
- 23.6. Determining MySQL Thread’s CPU Utilization
- 23.7. Determining If MySQL Has Reached Its Connection Limits
- 23.8. Verifying that the Buffer Pool Is Sized Properly
- 23.9. Finding Information About the Storage Engine
- 23.10. Using the Error Log File to Troubleshoot MySQL Server Crashes
- 23.11. Slow Query Log File
- 23.12. Monitoring with the General Query Log
- 23.13. Using the Binary Log to Identify Changes
-
24. Security
- 24.0. Introduction
- 24.1. Understanding the mysql.user Table
- 24.2. Managing User Accounts
- 24.3. Implementing a Password Policy
- 24.4. Checking Password Strength
- 24.5. Expiring Passwords
- 24.6. Assigning Yourself a New Password
- 24.7. Resetting an Expired Password
- 24.8. Finding and Removing Anonymous Accounts
- 24.9. Modifying Any Host and Many Host Accounts
- 24.10. Using TLS (SSL)
- 24.11. Using Roles
- 24.12. Using Views to Secure Data Access
- 24.13. Using Stored Routines to Secure Data Modifications
- Index
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: MySQL Cookbook, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492093169
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …