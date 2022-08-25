NGINX Cookbook, 2nd Edition

by Derek DeJonghe
Released August 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098126247

Book description

NGINX is one of the most widely used web servers available today, in part because of its capabilities as a load balancer and reverse proxy server for HTTP and other network protocols. This cookbook provides easy-to-follow examples to real-world problems in application delivery. The practical recipes will help you set up and use either the open source or commercial offering to solve problems in various use cases.

For professionals who understand modern web architectures, such as n-tier or microservice designs, and common web protocols including TCP and HTTP, these recipes provide proven solutions for security, software load balancing, and monitoring and maintaining NGINX's application delivery platform. You'll also explore advanced features of both NGINX and NGINX Plus, the free and licensed versions of this server.

You'll find recipes for:

  • High-performance load balancing with HTTP, TCP, and UDP
  • Securing access through encrypted traffic, secure links, HTTP authentication subrequests, and more
  • Deploying NGINX to Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure cloud-computing services
  • Setting up and configuring NGINX Controller
  • Installing and configuring the NGINX Plus App Protect module
  • Enabling WAF through Controller App Security

Table of contents

  1. Foreword
  2. Preface
    1. Conventions Used in This Book
    2. Using Code Examples
    3. O’Reilly Online Learning
    4. How to Contact Us
    5. Acknowledgments
  3. 1. Basics
    1. 1.0. Introduction
    2. 1.1. Installing on Debian/Ubuntu
    3. 1.2. Installing on RedHat/CentOS
    4. 1.3. Installing NGINX Plus
    5. 1.4. Verifying Your Installation
    6. 1.5. Key Files, Directories, and Commands
    7. 1.6. Serving Static Content
    8. 1.7. Graceful Reload
  4. 2. High-Performance Load Balancing
    1. 2.0. Introduction
    2. 2.1. HTTP Load Balancing
    3. 2.2. TCP Load Balancing
    4. 2.3. UDP Load Balancing
    5. 2.4. Load-Balancing Methods
    6. 2.5. Sticky Cookie with NGINX Plus
    7. 2.6. Sticky Learn with NGINX Plus
    8. 2.7. Sticky Routing with NGINX Plus
    9. 2.8. Connection Draining with NGINX Plus
    10. 2.9. Passive Health Checks
    11. 2.10. Active Health Checks with NGINX Plus
    12. 2.11. Slow Start with NGINX Plus
  5. 3. Traffic Management
    1. 3.0. Introduction
    2. 3.1. A/B Testing
    3. 3.2. Using the GeoIP Module and Database
    4. 3.3. Restricting Access Based on Country
    5. 3.4. Finding the Original Client
    6. 3.5. Limiting Connections
    7. 3.6. Limiting Rate
    8. 3.7. Limiting Bandwidth
  6. 4. Massively Scalable Content Caching
    1. 4.0. Introduction
    2. 4.1. Caching Zones
    3. 4.2. Cache Locking
    4. 4.3. Caching Hash Keys
    5. 4.4. Cache Bypass
    6. 4.5. Cache Performance
    7. 4.6. Cache Purging with NGINX Plus
    8. 4.7. Cache Slicing
  7. 5. Programmability and Automation
    1. 5.0. Introduction
    2. 5.1. NGINX Plus API
    3. 5.2. Using the Key-Value Store with NGINX Plus
    4. 5.3. Using the NJS Module to Expose JavaScript Functionality Within NGINX
    5. 5.4. Extending NGINX with a Common Programming Language
    6. 5.5. Installing with Chef
    7. 5.6. Installing with Ansible
    8. 5.7. Automating Configurations with Consul Templating
  8. 6. Authentication
    1. 6.0. Introduction
    2. 6.1. HTTP Basic Authentication
    3. 6.2. Authentication Subrequests
    4. 6.3. Validating JWTs with NGINX Plus
    5. 6.4. Creating JSON Web Keys
    6. 6.5. Validate JSON Web Tokens with NGINX Plus
    7. 6.6. Automatically Obtaining and Caching JSON Web Key Sets with NGINX Plus
    8. 6.7. Authenticate Users via Existing OpenID Connect SSO with NGINX Plus
  9. 7. Security Controls
    1. 7.0. Introduction
    2. 7.1. Access Based on IP Address
    3. 7.2. Allowing Cross-Origin Resource Sharing
    4. 7.3. Client-Side Encryption
    5. 7.4. Advanced Client-Side Encryption
    6. 7.5. Upstream Encryption
    7. 7.6. Securing a Location
    8. 7.7. Generating a Secure Link with a Secret
    9. 7.8. Securing a Location with an Expire Date
    10. 7.9. Generating an Expiring Link
    11. 7.10. HTTPS Redirects
    12. 7.11. Redirecting to HTTPS Where SSL/TLS Is Terminated Before NGINX
    13. 7.12. HTTP Strict Transport Security
    14. 7.13. Satisfying Any Number of Security Methods
    15. 7.14. NGINX Plus Dynamic Application Layer DDoS Mitigation
    16. 7.15. Installing and Configuring NGINX Plus App Protect Module
  10. 8. Cloud Deployments
    1. 8.0. Introduction
    2. 8.1. Auto-Provisioning on AWS
    3. 8.2. Routing to NGINX Nodes Without an AWS ELB
    4. 8.3. The NLB Sandwich
    5. 8.4. Deploying from the AWS Marketplace
    6. 8.5. Creating an NGINX Virtual Machine Image on Azure
    7. 8.6. Load Balancing Over NGINX Scale Sets on Azure
    8. 8.7. Deploying Through the Azure Marketplace
    9. 8.8. Deploying to Google Compute Engine
    10. 8.9. Creating a Google Compute Image
    11. 8.10. Creating a Google App Engine Proxy
  11. About the Author

