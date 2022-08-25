NGINX Cookbook, 2nd Edition

Book description
NGINX is one of the most widely used web servers available today, in part because of its capabilities as a load balancer and reverse proxy server for HTTP and other network protocols. This cookbook provides easy-to-follow examples to real-world problems in application delivery. The practical recipes will help you set up and use either the open source or commercial offering to solve problems in various use cases.
For professionals who understand modern web architectures, such as n-tier or microservice designs, and common web protocols including TCP and HTTP, these recipes provide proven solutions for security, software load balancing, and monitoring and maintaining NGINX's application delivery platform. You'll also explore advanced features of both NGINX and NGINX Plus, the free and licensed versions of this server.
You'll find recipes for:
- High-performance load balancing with HTTP, TCP, and UDP
- Securing access through encrypted traffic, secure links, HTTP authentication subrequests, and more
- Deploying NGINX to Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure cloud-computing services
- Setting up and configuring NGINX Controller
- Installing and configuring the NGINX Plus App Protect module
- Enabling WAF through Controller App Security
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- 1. Basics
-
2. High-Performance Load Balancing
- 2.0. Introduction
- 2.1. HTTP Load Balancing
- 2.2. TCP Load Balancing
- 2.3. UDP Load Balancing
- 2.4. Load-Balancing Methods
- 2.5. Sticky Cookie with NGINX Plus
- 2.6. Sticky Learn with NGINX Plus
- 2.7. Sticky Routing with NGINX Plus
- 2.8. Connection Draining with NGINX Plus
- 2.9. Passive Health Checks
- 2.10. Active Health Checks with NGINX Plus
- 2.11. Slow Start with NGINX Plus
- 3. Traffic Management
- 4. Massively Scalable Content Caching
-
5. Programmability and Automation
- 5.0. Introduction
- 5.1. NGINX Plus API
- 5.2. Using the Key-Value Store with NGINX Plus
- 5.3. Using the NJS Module to Expose JavaScript Functionality Within NGINX
- 5.4. Extending NGINX with a Common Programming Language
- 5.5. Installing with Chef
- 5.6. Installing with Ansible
- 5.7. Automating Configurations with Consul Templating
-
6. Authentication
- 6.0. Introduction
- 6.1. HTTP Basic Authentication
- 6.2. Authentication Subrequests
- 6.3. Validating JWTs with NGINX Plus
- 6.4. Creating JSON Web Keys
- 6.5. Validate JSON Web Tokens with NGINX Plus
- 6.6. Automatically Obtaining and Caching JSON Web Key Sets with NGINX Plus
- 6.7. Authenticate Users via Existing OpenID Connect SSO with NGINX Plus
-
7. Security Controls
- 7.0. Introduction
- 7.1. Access Based on IP Address
- 7.2. Allowing Cross-Origin Resource Sharing
- 7.3. Client-Side Encryption
- 7.4. Advanced Client-Side Encryption
- 7.5. Upstream Encryption
- 7.6. Securing a Location
- 7.7. Generating a Secure Link with a Secret
- 7.8. Securing a Location with an Expire Date
- 7.9. Generating an Expiring Link
- 7.10. HTTPS Redirects
- 7.11. Redirecting to HTTPS Where SSL/TLS Is Terminated Before NGINX
- 7.12. HTTP Strict Transport Security
- 7.13. Satisfying Any Number of Security Methods
- 7.14. NGINX Plus Dynamic Application Layer DDoS Mitigation
- 7.15. Installing and Configuring NGINX Plus App Protect Module
-
8. Cloud Deployments
- 8.0. Introduction
- 8.1. Auto-Provisioning on AWS
- 8.2. Routing to NGINX Nodes Without an AWS ELB
- 8.3. The NLB Sandwich
- 8.4. Deploying from the AWS Marketplace
- 8.5. Creating an NGINX Virtual Machine Image on Azure
- 8.6. Load Balancing Over NGINX Scale Sets on Azure
- 8.7. Deploying Through the Azure Marketplace
- 8.8. Deploying to Google Compute Engine
- 8.9. Creating a Google Compute Image
- 8.10. Creating a Google App Engine Proxy
