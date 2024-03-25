NGINX Cookbook, 3rd Edition

Book description
NGINX is one of the most widely used web servers available today, in part because of itscapabilities as a load balancer and reverse proxy server for HTTP and other network protocols. This revised cookbook provides easy-to-follow examples of real-world problems in application delivery. Practical recipes help you set up and use either the open source or commercial offering to solve problems in various use cases.
For professionals who understand modern web architectures, such as n-tier or microservice designs and common web protocols such as TCP and HTTP, these recipes provide proven solutions for security and software load balancing and for monitoring and maintaining NGINX's application delivery platform. You'll also explore advanced features of both NGINX and NGINX Plus, the free and licensed versions of this server.
You'll find recipes for:
- High-performance load balancing with HTTP, TCP, and UDP
- Securing access through encrypted traffic, secure links, HTTP authentication subrequests, and more
- Deploying NGINX to Google, AWS, and Azure cloud
- Setting up and configuring NGINX Controller
- Installing and configuring the NGINX App Protect module
- Enabling WAF through Controller ADC
- NGINX Instance Manager, Service Mesh, and the njs module
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Basics
-
2. High-Performance Load Balancing
- 2.0. Introduction
- 2.1. HTTP Load Balancing
- 2.2. TCP Load Balancing
- 2.3. UDP Load Balancing
- 2.4. Load-Balancing Methods
- 2.5. Sticky Cookie with NGINX Plus
- 2.6. Sticky Learn with NGINX Plus
- 2.7. Sticky Routing with NGINX Plus
- 2.8. Connection Draining with NGINX Plus
- 2.9. Passive Health Checks
- 2.10. Active Health Checks with NGINX Plus
- 2.11. Slow Start with NGINX Plus
- 3. Traffic Management
- 4. Massively Scalable Content Caching
-
5. Programmability and Automation
- 5.0. Introduction
- 5.1. NGINX Plus API
- 5.2. Using the Key-Value Store with NGINX Plus
- 5.3. Using the NJS Module to Expose JavaScript Functionality Within NGINX
- 5.4. Extending NGINX with a Common Programming Language
- 5.5. Installing with Ansible
- 5.6. Installing with Chef
- 5.7. Automating Configurations with Consul Templating
-
6. Authentication
- 6.0. Introduction
- 6.1. HTTP Basic Authentication
- 6.2. Authentication Subrequests
- 6.3. Validating JWTs with NGINX Plus
- 6.4. Creating JSON Web Keys
- 6.5. Validate JSON Web Tokens with NGINX Plus
- 6.6. Automatically Obtaining and Caching JSON Web Key Sets with NGINX Plus
- 6.7. Authenticate Users via Existing OpenID Connect SSO with NGINX Plus
- 6.8. Configuring NGINX Plus as a Service Provider for SAML Authentication
-
7. Security Controls
- 7.0. Introduction
- 7.1. Access Based on IP Address
- 7.2. Allowing Cross-Origin Resource Sharing
- 7.3. Client-Side Encryption
- 7.4. Advanced Client-Side Encryption
- 7.5. Upstream Encryption
- 7.6. Securing a Location
- 7.7. Generating a Secure Link with a Secret
- 7.8. Securing a Location with an Expire Date
- 7.9. Generating an Expiring Link
- 7.10. HTTPS Redirects
- 7.11. Redirecting to HTTPS Where SSL/TLS Is Terminated Before NGINX
- 7.12. HTTP Strict Transport Security
- 7.13. Restricting Access Based on Country
- 7.14. Satisfying Any Number of Security Methods
- 7.15. NGINX Plus Dynamic Application Layer DDoS Mitigation
- 7.16. Installing and Configuring NGINX Plus with the NGINX App Protect WAF Module
- 8. HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 (QUIC)
- 9. Sophisticated Media Streaming
-
10. Cloud Deployments
- 10.0. Introduction
- 10.1. Auto-Provisioning
- 10.2. Deploying an NGINX VM in the Cloud
- 10.3. Creating an NGINX Machine Image
- 10.4. Routing to NGINX Nodes Without an Cloud Native Load Balancer
- 10.5. The Load Balancer Sandwich
- 10.6. Load Balancing Over Dynamically Scaling NGINX Servers
- 10.7. Creating a Google App Engine Proxy
-
11. Containers/Microservices
- 11.0. Introduction
- 11.1. Using NGINX as an API Gateway
- 11.2. Using DNS SRV Records with NGINX Plus
- 11.3. Using the Official NGINX Container Image
- 11.4. Creating an NGINX Dockerfile
- 11.5. Building an NGINX Plus Docker Image
- 11.6. Using Environment Variables in NGINX
- 11.7. NGINX Ingress Controller from NGINX
- 12. High-Availability Deployment Modes
- 13. Advanced Activity Monitoring
- 14. Debugging and Troubleshooting with Access Logs, Error Logs, and Request Tracing
- 15. Performance Tuning
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: NGINX Cookbook, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098158439
