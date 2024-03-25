NGINX Cookbook, 3rd Edition

NGINX is one of the most widely used web servers available today, in part because of itscapabilities as a load balancer and reverse proxy server for HTTP and other network protocols. This revised cookbook provides easy-to-follow examples of real-world problems in application delivery. Practical recipes help you set up and use either the open source or commercial offering to solve problems in various use cases.

For professionals who understand modern web architectures, such as n-tier or microservice designs and common web protocols such as TCP and HTTP, these recipes provide proven solutions for security and software load balancing and for monitoring and maintaining NGINX's application delivery platform. You'll also explore advanced features of both NGINX and NGINX Plus, the free and licensed versions of this server.

You'll find recipes for: