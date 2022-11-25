Operating OpenShift

Operating OpenShift

by Rick Rackow, Manuel Dewald
Released November 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098106393

Book description

While OpenShift provides several layers of abstraction over vanilla Kubernetes, it can rapidly become overwhelming through its rich feature set and functionality. This book is designed for Site Reliability Engineers, System Administrators, DevOps Engineers and Cloud Architects, to help them understand and manage OpenShift clusters from minimal deployment to large multi-cluster installations.

