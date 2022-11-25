Book description
While OpenShift provides several layers of abstraction over vanilla Kubernetes, it can rapidly become overwhelming through its rich feature set and functionality. This book is designed for Site Reliability Engineers, System Administrators, DevOps Engineers and Cloud Architects, to help them understand and manage OpenShift clusters from minimal deployment to large multi-cluster installations.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction
2. Installing OpenShift
- OKD, OCP and Other Distributions
- Local Clusters with CodeReady Containers
- Planning Cluster Size
- Basic OpenShift Installations
3. Running Workloads on OpenShift
- Deploying Code
- Accessing Deployed Services
- Exposing Services
- Securing Services with TLS
- Summary
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Operating OpenShift
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098106393
