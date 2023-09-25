PHP Cookbook

Book description
If you're a PHP developer looking for proven solutions to common problems, this cookbook provides code recipes to help you resolve numerous scenarios. By leveraging modern versions of PHP through version 8.1, these self-contained recipes provide fully realized solutions that can help you solve similar problems in your day-to-day work.
Whether you're new to development or merely new to PHP, these recipes will help you unpack the most powerful features of this programming language. Author Eric Mann, a regular contributor to php[architec magazine, frequently makes presentations on software architecture and has built scalable projects for startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.
- Learn the type system of modern PHP
- Build efficient applications composed of functions and objects
- Understand key concepts such as encryption, error handling, debugging, and performance tuning
- Explore the PHP package/extension ecosystem
- Learn how to build basic web and basic command-line applications
- Work securely with files on a machine, both encrypted and in plain text
Table of contents
- 1. Variables
- 2. Operators
-
3. Functions
- 3.1. Accessing function parameters
- 3.2. Setting a function’s default parameters
- 3.3. Using named function parameters
- 3.4. Enforcing function argument and return typing
- 3.5. Defining a function with a variable number of arguments
- 3.6. Returning more than one value
- 3.7. Accessing global variables from within a function
- 3.8. Managing state within a function across multiple invocations
- 3.9. Defining dynamic functions
- 3.10. Passing functions as parameters to other functions
- 3.11. Using concise function definitions (arrow functions)
- 3.12. Creating a function with no return value
- 3.13. Creating a function that does not return
-
4. Strings
- 4.1. Accessing substrings within a larger string
- 4.2. Extracting one string from within another
- 4.3. Replacing part of a string
- 4.4. Processing a string one byte at a time
- 4.5. Generating random strings
- 4.6. Interpolating variables within a string
- 4.7. Concatenating multiple strings together
- 4.8. Managing binary data stored in strings
-
5. Numbers
- 5.1. Validating a number within a variable
- 5.2. Comparing floating point numbers
- 5.3. Rounding floating point numbers
- 5.4. Generating truly random numbers
- 5.5. Generating predictable random numbers
- 5.6. Generating weighted random numbers
- 5.7. Calculating logarithms
- 5.8. Calculating exponents
- 5.9. Formatting numbers as strings
- 5.10. Handling very large or very small numbers
- 5.11. Converting numbers between numerical bases
-
6. Dates and Times
- 6.1. Finding the current date and time
- 6.2. Formatting dates and times
- 6.3. Converting dates and times to Unix timestamps
- 6.4. Converting from Unix timestamps to date and time parts
- 6.5. Computing the difference between two dates
- 6.6. Parsing dates and times from arbitrary strings
- 6.7. Validating a date
- 6.8. Adding to or subtracting from a date
- 6.9. Calculating times across time zones
-
7. Arrays
- 7.1. Associating multiple elements per key in an array
- 7.2. Initializing an array with a range of numbers
- 7.3. Iterating through items in an array
- 7.4. Deleting elements from associative and numeric arrays
- 7.5. Changing the size of an array
- 7.6. Appending one array to another
- 7.7. Creating an array from a fragment of an existing array
- 7.8. Converting between arrays and strings
- 7.9. Reversing an array
- 7.10. Sorting an array
- 7.11. Sorting an array based on a function
- 7.12. Randomizing the elements in an array
- 7.13. Apply a function to every element of an array
- 7.14. Reduce an array to a single value
- 7.15. Iterating over infinite or very large/expensive arrays
-
8. Classes and Objects
- 8.1. Instantiating objects from custom classes
- 8.2. Defining read-only properties in a class
- 8.3. Constructing objects to define defaults
- 8.4. Deconstructing objects to clean up after the object is no longer needed
- 8.5. Using magic methods to provide dynamic properties
- 8.6. Composing classes to define additional functionality
- 8.7. Forcing classes to exhibit specific behavior
- 8.8. Creating abstract base classes
- 8.9. Preventing changes to classes and methods
- 8.10. Cloning objects
- 8.11. Defining static properties and methods
- 8.12. Introspecting private properties or methods within an object
- 8.13. Reusing arbitrary code between classes
-
9. Security and Encryption
- 9.1. Filtering, validating, and sanitizing user input
- 9.2. Keeping sensitive credentials out of application code
- 9.3. Hashing and validating passwords
- 9.4. Encrypting and decrypting data
- 9.5. Storing encrypted data in a file
- 9.6. Cryptographically signing a message to be sent to another application
- 9.7. Verifying a cryptographic signature
- 10. Streams
- 11. File Handling
- 12. Error Handling
-
13. Debugging
- 13.1. Using a debugger extension
- 13.2. Writing a unit test
- 13.3. Automating unit tests
- 13.4. Using static code analysis
- 13.5. Logging debugging information
- 13.6. Dumping variable contents as strings
- 13.7. Using the built-in web server to quickly run an application
- 13.8. Using unit tests to detect regressions in a version-controlled project with git-bisect
- 14. Performance Tuning
- 15. Packages and Extensions
- 16. Databases
- 17. Asynchronous PHP
- 18. PHP Command Line
- About the Author(s)
- Title: PHP Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098121327
