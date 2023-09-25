PHP Cookbook

If you're a PHP developer looking for proven solutions to common problems, this cookbook provides code recipes to help you resolve numerous scenarios. By leveraging modern versions of PHP through version 8.1, these self-contained recipes provide fully realized solutions that can help you solve similar problems in your day-to-day work.

Whether you're new to development or merely new to PHP, these recipes will help you unpack the most powerful features of this programming language. Author Eric Mann, a regular contributor to php[architec magazine, frequently makes presentations on software architecture and has built scalable projects for startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.