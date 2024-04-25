Book description
In today's cloud native world, where we automate as much as possible, everything is code. With this practical guide, you'll learn how policy as code (PaC) provides the means to manage the policies that guide our responses as well as the systems we maintain—Kubernetes, cloud security, software supply-chain security, infrastructure-as-code, and microservices authorization, among others.
Author Jimmy Ray, a developer advocate on the Amazon Web Services Kubernetes team, provides a practical approach to integrating PaC solutions into your systems, with plenty of real-world examples and important hands-on guidance. DevOps and DevSecOps engineers, Kubernetes developers, and cloud engineers will understand how to choose and then implement the most appropriate solutions.
- Understand PaC theory, best practices, and use cases for security
- Learn how to choose and use the correct PaC solution for your needs
- Explore PaC tooling and deployment options for writing and managing PaC policies
- Apply PaC to DevOps, IaC, Kubernetes, and AuthN/AuthZ
- Examine how you can use PaC to implement security controls
- Verify that your PaC solution is providing the desired result
- Create auditable artifacts to satisfy internal and external regulatory requirements
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Policy-as-Code: A Gentle Introduction
- What is policy?
- Adopting open source software
- Standards and controls
- Policy-as-Code for Everything-as-Code
- Policy engines and languages
- Choosing the right PaC solution
- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation
- Summary
-
2. Open Policy Agent
- Hello world
- OPA installation and modes
- Rego policy language
- Extending and Integrating with OPA
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Policy as Code
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098139162
You might also like
book
Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 2nd Edition
Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Fundamentals of Data Engineering
Data engineering has grown rapidly in the past decade, leaving many software engineers, data scientists, and …
book
RESTful Web API Patterns and Practices Cookbook
Many organizations today orchestrate and maintain apps that rely on other people's services. Software designers, developers, …