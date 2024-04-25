Policy as Code

Policy as Code

by Jimmy Ray
Released April 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098139162

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

In today's cloud native world, where we automate as much as possible, everything is code. With this practical guide, you'll learn how policy as code (PaC) provides the means to manage the policies that guide our responses as well as the systems we maintain—Kubernetes, cloud security, software supply-chain security, infrastructure-as-code, and microservices authorization, among others.

Author Jimmy Ray, a developer advocate on the Amazon Web Services Kubernetes team, provides a practical approach to integrating PaC solutions into your systems, with plenty of real-world examples and important hands-on guidance. DevOps and DevSecOps engineers, Kubernetes developers, and cloud engineers will understand how to choose and then implement the most appropriate solutions.

  • Understand PaC theory, best practices, and use cases for security
  • Learn how to choose and use the correct PaC solution for your needs
  • Explore PaC tooling and deployment options for writing and managing PaC policies
  • Apply PaC to DevOps, IaC, Kubernetes, and AuthN/AuthZ
  • Examine how you can use PaC to implement security controls
  • Verify that your PaC solution is providing the desired result
  • Create auditable artifacts to satisfy internal and external regulatory requirements

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Policy as Code
  • Author(s): Jimmy Ray
  • Release date: April 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098139162