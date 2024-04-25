In today's cloud native world, where we automate as much as possible, everything is code. With this practical guide, you'll learn how policy as code (PaC) provides the means to manage the policies that guide our responses as well as the systems we maintain—Kubernetes, cloud security, software supply-chain security, infrastructure-as-code, and microservices authorization, among others.

Author Jimmy Ray, a developer advocate on the Amazon Web Services Kubernetes team, provides a practical approach to integrating PaC solutions into your systems, with plenty of real-world examples and important hands-on guidance. DevOps and DevSecOps engineers, Kubernetes developers, and cloud engineers will understand how to choose and then implement the most appropriate solutions.