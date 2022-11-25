Practical Cloud Native Security with Falco

Practical Cloud Native Security with Falco

by Loris Degioanni, Leonardo Grasso
Released November 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098118556

Explore a preview version of Practical Cloud Native Security with Falco right now.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from 200+ publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

As more and more organizations migrate their applications to the cloud, cloud native computing has become the dominant way to approach software development and execution. In the meantime, security threats are growing more sophisticated and widespread every day. Protecting your applications from these threats requires the ability to defend them at runtime, when they're most vulnerable to attacks.

This practical guide introduces you to Falco, the open source standard for continuous risk and threat detection across Kubernetes, containers, and the cloud. Falco creator Loris Degioanni and core maintainer Leonardo Grasso bring you up to speed on cloud native threat detection basics and show you how to get Falco up and running. You'll then dive into advanced topics such as deploying Falco in production and writing your own security rules.

You'll learn how to:

  • Leverage runtime security in cloud native environments
  • Detect configuration changes and unexpected behavior in the cloud
  • Protect containers, Kubernetes, and cloud applications using Falco
  • Run, deploy, and customize Falco using advanced concepts
  • Deploy, configure, and maintain Falco in a production environment
  • Improve your organization's ability to pass compliance audits
  • Implement threat detection for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud apps

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Practical Cloud Native Security with Falco
  • Author(s): Loris Degioanni, Leonardo Grasso
  • Release date: November 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098118556