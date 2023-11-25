Practical Cloud Security, 2nd Edition

With rapidly changing architecture and API-driven automation, cloud platforms come with unique security challenges and opportunities. In this updated second edition, you'll examine security best practices for multivendor cloud environments, whether your company plans to move legacy on-premises projects to the cloud or build a new infrastructure from the ground up.

Developers, IT architects, and security professionals will learn cloud-specific techniques for securing popular cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud. IBM Distinguished Engineer Chris Dotson shows you how to establish data asset management, identity and access management (IAM), vulnerability management, network security, and incident response in your cloud environment.

Learn the latest threats and challenges in the cloud security space

Manage cloud providers that store or process data or deliver administrative control

Learn how standard principles and concepts—such as least privilege and defense in depth—apply in the cloud

Understand the critical role played by IAM in the cloud

Use best tactics for detecting, responding, and recovering from the most common security incidents

Manage various types of vulnerabilities, especially those common in multicloud or hybrid cloud architectures

This edition also covers privileged access management in cloud environments; an expanded look into applying zero trust principles; additional controls around cloud development and test environments; and up-to-date information on authentication of users and systems.