Book description
With rapidly changing architecture and API-driven automation, cloud platforms come with unique security challenges and opportunities. In this updated second edition, you'll examine security best practices for multivendor cloud environments, whether your company plans to move legacy on-premises projects to the cloud or build a new infrastructure from the ground up.
Developers, IT architects, and security professionals will learn cloud-specific techniques for securing popular cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud. IBM Distinguished Engineer Chris Dotson shows you how to establish data asset management, identity and access management (IAM), vulnerability management, network security, and incident response in your cloud environment.
- Learn the latest threats and challenges in the cloud security space
- Manage cloud providers that store or process data or deliver administrative control
- Learn how standard principles and concepts—such as least privilege and defense in depth—apply in the cloud
- Understand the critical role played by IAM in the cloud
- Use best tactics for detecting, responding, and recovering from the most common security incidents
- Manage various types of vulnerabilities, especially those common in multicloud or hybrid cloud architectures
This edition also covers privileged access management in cloud environments; an expanded look into applying zero trust principles; additional controls around cloud development and test environments; and up-to-date information on authentication of users and systems.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Principles and Concepts
- 2. Data Asset Management and Protection
- 3. Cloud Asset Management and Protection
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Practical Cloud Security, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098148157
You might also like
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
As organizations shift from monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices, distributed systems have become more fine-grained. …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
The Staff Engineer's Path
For years, companies have rewarded their most effective engineers with management positions. But treating management as …
book
Learning Go
Go is rapidly becoming the preferred language for building web services. While there are plenty of …