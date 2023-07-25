Book description
Between major privacy regulations like the GDPR and CCPA and expensive and notorious data breaches, there has never been so much pressure for data scientists to ensure data privacy. Unfortunately, integrating privacy into your data science workflow is still complicated. This essential guide will give you solid advice and best practices on breakthrough privacy-enhancing technologies such as encrypted learning and differential privacy--as well as a look at emerging technologies and techniques in the field.
Practical Data Privacy answers important questions such as:
- What do privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA mean for my project?
- What does "anonymized data" really mean?
- Should I anonymize the data? If so, how?
- Which privacy techniques fit my project and how do I incorporate them?
- What are the differences and similarities between privacy-preserving technologies and methods?
- How do I utilize an open-source library for a privacy-enhancing technique?
- How do I ensure that my projects are secure by default and private by design?
- How do I create a plan for internal policies or a specific data project that incorporates privacy and security from the start?
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Data Governance and Simple Privacy Approaches
- Data Governance: What is it?
- Identifying Sensitive Data
- Documenting Data for Use
- Basic Privacy: Pseudonymization for Privacy by Design
- Summary
-
2. Anonymization
- What is anonymization?
- Defining Differential Privacy
- Understanding Differential Privacy
- Differential Privacy with the Laplace Mechanism
- Exploring Other Mechanisms: Gaussian Noise for Differential Privacy
- Differential Privacy: A more nuanced definition
- What about k-anonymity?
- Summary
-
3. Building Privacy into Pipelines
- How to Build Privacy into Pipelines
- Engineering Privacy and Data Governance into Pipelines
- Using Differential Privacy Libraries in Pipelines
- Collecting Data Anonymously
- Working with Data Engineering Team and Leadership
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Practical Data Privacy
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098129446
