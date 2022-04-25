Practical Fraud Prevention

Book description
Over the past two decades, the booming ecommerce and fintech industries have become a breeding ground for fraud. Organizations that conduct business online are constantly engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with these invaders. In this practical book, Gilit Saporta and Shoshana Maraney draw on their experience of fraud fighting to provide best practices, methodologies, and tools to help your organization detect and prevent fraud and other malicious activities.
Data scientists, data analysts, and fraud analysts will learn how to identify and quickly respond to attacks. You'll get a comprehensive view of typical incursions as well as recommended detection analytic methods. Online fraud is constantly evolving. This book helps experienced researchers safely guide and protect their organizations in the ever-changing fraud landscape.
With this book, you will:
- Examine current fraud attacks and learn how to mitigate them
- Find the right balance between preventing fraud and providing a smooth customer experience
- Share insights across multiple business areas, including ecommerce and banking
- Evaluate potential risks for a new vertical, market, or product
- Train and mentor teams by initiating hackathons and kickstarting brainstorming sessions
- Get a framework of fraud methods and fraud-fighting analytics
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Fraudster Traits
-
2. Fraudster Archetypes
- Amateur Fraudster
- Mechanical Turk Fraudster
- Gig Economy Fraudster
- Psychological Fraudster
- Product-savvy Fraudster
- Tech-Savvy Fraudster
- Organized Fraud Crime
- Friendly Fraudsters
- Pop Quiz
- Summary
-
3. Fraud Analysis Fundamentals
- Thinking Like a Fraudster
- Account Versus Transaction
- Between Blocking Fraud and Avoiding Friction: A Balance
- Anomaly Detection
- Practical Anomaly Detection: Density Case Study
- Crises: Planning and Response
- Summary
-
4. Fraud Prevention Evaluation and Investment
- Types of Fraud Prevention Solutions
- Building a Research Analytics Team
- Collaborating with Customer Support
- Measuring Loss and Impact
- Justifying the Cost of Fraud Prevention Investment
- Inter-Departmental Relations
- Data Analysis Strategy
- Fraud Tech Strategy
- Data Privacy Considerations
- Identifying and Combating New Threats Without Undue Friction
- Keeping Up with New Fraud-Fighting Tools
- Summary
- 5. Introduction to The Rest of the Book
-
6. Stolen Credit Card Fraud
- Defining Stolen Credit Card Fraud
-
Modus Operandi
- Identification
- Mitigation
- Summary
-
7. Address Manipulation and Mules
-
So Many Different Ways to Steal
- Physical Interception of Package: Porch Piracy
- Physical Interception of Package: Convince the Courier
- Send Package to a Convenient Location: Open House for Fraud
- Send Package to a Convenient Location: Reshippers
- Remote Interception of Package: Convince Customer Support
- Remote Interception of Package: AVS Manipulation
- Mule Interception of Package
- More Advanced: Adding an Address to the Card
- More Advanced: Adding an Address to Data Enrichment Services
- More Advanced: Dropshipping Direct
- Identification and Mitigation
- Summary
- So Many Different Ways to Steal
- 8. BORIS and BOPIS Fraud
- 9. Digital Goods and Cryptocurrency Fraud
- 10. Banking Fraud Prevention: Wider Context
- 11. Online Account Opening Fraud
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Practical Fraud Prevention
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492093329
