Practical Fraud Prevention

Over the past two decades, the booming ecommerce and fintech industries have become a breeding ground for fraud. Organizations that conduct business online are constantly engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with these invaders. In this practical book, Gilit Saporta and Shoshana Maraney draw on their experience of fraud fighting to provide best practices, methodologies, and tools to help your organization detect and prevent fraud and other malicious activities.

Data scientists, data analysts, and fraud analysts will learn how to identify and quickly respond to attacks. You'll get a comprehensive view of typical incursions as well as recommended detection analytic methods. Online fraud is constantly evolving. This book helps experienced researchers safely guide and protect their organizations in the ever-changing fraud landscape.

With this book, you will: