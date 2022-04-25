Practical Fraud Prevention

Practical Fraud Prevention

by Gilit Saporta, Shoshana Maraney
Released April 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492093329

Book description

Over the past two decades, the booming ecommerce and fintech industries have become a breeding ground for fraud. Organizations that conduct business online are constantly engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with these invaders. In this practical book, Gilit Saporta and Shoshana Maraney draw on their experience of fraud fighting to provide best practices, methodologies, and tools to help your organization detect and prevent fraud and other malicious activities.

Data scientists, data analysts, and fraud analysts will learn how to identify and quickly respond to attacks. You'll get a comprehensive view of typical incursions as well as recommended detection analytic methods. Online fraud is constantly evolving. This book helps experienced researchers safely guide and protect their organizations in the ever-changing fraud landscape.

With this book, you will:

  • Examine current fraud attacks and learn how to mitigate them
  • Find the right balance between preventing fraud and providing a smooth customer experience
  • Share insights across multiple business areas, including ecommerce and banking
  • Evaluate potential risks for a new vertical, market, or product
  • Train and mentor teams by initiating hackathons and kickstarting brainstorming sessions
  • Get a framework of fraud methods and fraud-fighting analytics

Table of contents

  1. 1. Fraudster Traits
    1. Impersonation Techniques
    2. Deception Techniques
    3. The Dark Net
      1. Fraud Rings
    4. Volatility
    5. Card and Account Testing
    6. Abuse Versus Fraud
    7. Money Laundering and Compliance Violations
    8. Summary
  2. 2. Fraudster Archetypes
    1. Amateur Fraudster
    2. Mechanical Turk Fraudster
    3. Gig Economy Fraudster
    4. Psychological Fraudster
    5. Product-savvy Fraudster
    6. Tech-Savvy Fraudster
      1. Bot Generator
      2. Hacker
    7. Organized Fraud Crime
      1. Distinction Between Organized Crime and Mechanical Turk Fraudsters
      2. Small But Organized Crime
    8. Friendly Fraudsters
    9. Pop Quiz
    10. Summary
  3. 3. Fraud Analysis Fundamentals
    1. Thinking Like a Fraudster
      1. A Professional Approach to Fraud
      2. Treat Categories with Caution
    2. Account Versus Transaction
    3. Between Blocking Fraud and Avoiding Friction: A Balance
      1. Profit Margins
      2. Maintaining Dynamic Tension
      3. The Psychological Cost
      4. Tiers of Trust
    4. Anomaly Detection
    5. Practical Anomaly Detection: Density Case Study
    6. Crises: Planning and Response
      1. Economic Stress Affects Consumers’ Situations - and Decisions
      2. Prepare for Shifts in User Behaviors
      3. Inter-Departmental Communication and Collaboration
      4. Friendly Fraud
    7. Summary
  4. 4. Fraud Prevention Evaluation and Investment
    1. Types of Fraud Prevention Solutions
      1. Rules Engines
      2. Machine Learning
      3. Hybrid Systems
      4. Data Enrichment Tools
      5. Consortium Model
    2. Building a Research Analytics Team
    3. Collaborating with Customer Support
    4. Measuring Loss and Impact
    5. Justifying the Cost of Fraud Prevention Investment
    6. Inter-Departmental Relations
    7. Data Analysis Strategy
    8. Fraud Tech Strategy
    9. Data Privacy Considerations
    10. Identifying and Combating New Threats Without Undue Friction
    11. Keeping Up with New Fraud-Fighting Tools
    12. Summary
  5. 5. Introduction to The Rest of the Book
  6. 6. Stolen Credit Card Fraud
    1. Defining Stolen Credit Card Fraud
    2. Modus Operandi
      1. Identification
        1. Mismatched IP
        2. Repeat Offender IP
        3. Non-Unique IPs
        4. Masked IP
        5. Warning: The Reliability of IP Analysis May Vary Depending on Locale
      2. Mitigation
        1. Example 1: Using IP geolocation to identify legitimate hotel IPs
        2. Example 2: Using IP traffic trends to identify Fraud fake-hotel IPs
        3. Example 3: Using Hierarchy in Variable Design
        4. Using Hierarchy in IP Typology Variable Design
      3. Summary
  7. 7. Address Manipulation and Mules
    1. So Many Different Ways to Steal
      1. Physical Interception of Package: Porch Piracy
      2. Physical Interception of Package: Convince the Courier
      3. Send Package to a Convenient Location: Open House for Fraud
      4. Send Package to a Convenient Location: Reshippers
      5. Remote Interception of Package: Convince Customer Support
      6. Remote Interception of Package: AVS Manipulation
      7. Mule Interception of Package
      8. More Advanced: Adding an Address to the Card
      9. More Advanced: Adding an Address to Data Enrichment Services
      10. More Advanced: Dropshipping Direct
    2. Identification and Mitigation
      1. Open House
      2. Mules
      3. Reshippers
    3. Summary
  8. 8. BORIS and BOPIS Fraud
    1. Identification and Mitigation
      1. Pickup and Return: Educating Employees Outside Your Department
      2. Policy Decisions: Part of Fraud Prevention
    2. Summary
  9. 9. Digital Goods and Cryptocurrency Fraud
    1. Definition and Fraudster Modus Operandi
    2. Ticketing Fraud
    3. Gift Card Fraud
    4. Social Engineering
    5. Identification and Mitigation
    6. Summary
  10. 10. Banking Fraud Prevention: Wider Context
    1. Differences Between Banking and E-commerce
    2. The Context of Cybercrime
    3. Social Engineering in Banking
    4. A Note on Perspective
    5. Deepfakes: A Word of Warning
    6. Summary
  11. 11. Online Account Opening Fraud
    1. False Accounts: Context
    2. Identification and Mitigation
      1. Asking Questions, Mapping the Story
      2. Document Verification
      3. Customer Personas
      4. Data Retention
    3. Summary
