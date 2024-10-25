Practical Lakehouse Architecture

Practical Lakehouse Architecture

by Gaurav Ashok Thalpati
Released October 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098152994

Book description

This concise yet comprehensive guide explains how to adopt a data lakehouse architecture to implement modern data platforms. It reviews the design considerations, challenges, and best practices for implementing a lakehouse and provides key insights into the ways that using a lakehouse can impact your data platform, from managing structured and unstructured data and supporting BI and AI/ML use cases to enabling more rigorous data governance and security measures.

Practical Lakehouse Architecture shows you how to:

  • Understand key lakehouse concepts and features like transaction support, time travel, and schema evolution
  • Understand the differences between traditional and lakehouse data architectures
  • Differentiate between various file formats and table formats
  • Design lakehouse architecture layers for storage, compute, metadata management, and data consumption
  • Implement data governance and data security within the platform
  • Evaluate technologies and decide on the best technology stack to implement the lakehouse for your use case
  • Make critical design decisions and address practical challenges to build a future-ready data platform
  • Start your lakehouse implementation journey and migrate data from existing systems to the lakehouse

