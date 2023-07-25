Practical Linux System Administration

Book description
This essential guide covers all aspects of Linux system administration, from user maintenance, backups, filesystem housekeeping, storage management, and network setup to hardware and software troubleshooting and some application management. It's both a practical daily reference manual for sysadmins and IT pros and a handy study guide for those taking Linux certification exams.
You'll turn to it frequently, not only because of the sheer volume of valuable information it provides but because of the real-world examples within and the clear, useful way the information is presented. With this book at your side, you'll be able to:
- Install Linux and perform initial setup duties, such as connecting to a network
- Navigate the Linux filesystem via the command line
- Install software from repositories and source and satisfy dependencies
- Set permissions on files and directories
- Create, modify, and remove user accounts
- Set up networking
- Format and mount filesystems
- Perform basic troubleshooting on hardware and software
- Create and manage logical volumes
- Work with SELinux
- Manage a firewall and iptables
- Shut down, reboot, and recover a system
- Perform backups and restores
-
1. Getting started with Linux
- Installing Linux
- Getting to know your new Linux system
- Learning the command line interface
- Starting, rebooting, and shutting down a Linux system
- Summary
-
2. Working with permissions and privileged accounts
- Working as a regular user
- Working as the root user
- Reading and modifying permissions
- Changing file permissions
- Summary
- 3. Customizing the user experience
-
4. Managing Users
- Creating User Accounts
- Modifying User Accounts
- Removing User Accounts
- Forcing Password Changes
- Handling Service Accounts
- Managing Groups Rather Than Users
- Summary
- 5. Connecting to a Network
-
6. Installing and Uninstalling Software
- Updating Your System
- Installing Software from Repositories
- Installing and Uninstalling Individual Software Packages
- Installing Software from Source Code
- Summary
-
7. Managing Storage
- Administering Linux Storage
- Adding a New Disk to a System
- Decommissioning and Disk Disposal
- Summary
-
8. Maintaining System Health
- Keeping your system clutter-free
- Decluttering shared directories
- Patching your way to a healthy system
- Securing your systems
- Maintaining user and group accounts
- Monitoring system health
-
9. Monitoring Your System
- Maintaining vigilance on CPU, memory, and disk performance and capacity
-
Exploring sysstat monitoring
- Reporting System Activity
- Displaying System Activity Data in Multiple Formats
- Monitoring system input/output device loading with iostat
- Kicking it old school with the tapestat utility
- Collecting Processor Statistics
- Monitoring Linux Tasks with pidstat
- Watching Windows-compatible Filesystem Statistics with cifsiostat
- Summary
- 10. Scripting and Automation
-
11. Deploying Samba for Windows Compatibility
- Planning your Samba Environment
- Providing Services to Mac and Windows Clients
- Summary
-
12. Troubleshooting Linux
- Reviving the Operating System
- Unraveling Software Problems
- Dealing with Hardware Failures
- Creating Automated Security Checks
- Summary
-
13. Securing your System
- Protecting the root account
- Finding the Balance between Security and Usability
- Implementing advanced security measures
- Responding to Security Incidents
- Summary
- 14. Continuing your Education
-
15. Making Career Moves
- Starting Your Own Business
- Moving into Corporate Management
- Changing with the Job Market
- Working remotely
- Learning how to communicate
- Leaving your current position
- Summary
- About the Author
