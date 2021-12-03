Practical Python Data Wrangling and Data Quality

The world around us is full of data that holds unique insights and valuable stories, and this book will help you uncover them. Whether you already work with data or want to learn more about its possibilities, the examples and techniques in this practical book will help you more easily clean, evaluate, and analyze data so that you can generate meaningful insights and compelling visualizations.

Complementing foundational concepts with expert advice, author Susan E. McGregor provides the resources you need to extract, evaluate, and analyze a wide variety of data sources and formats, along with the tools to communicate your findings effectively. This book delivers a methodical, jargon-free way for data practitioners at any level, from true novices to seasoned professionals, to harness the power of data.