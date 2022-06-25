Practical Simulations for Machine Learning

Simulation and synthesis are core parts of the future of AI and machine learning. Consider: programmers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers can create the brain of a self-driving car without the car. Rather than use information from the real world, you can create artificial data using simulations to train traditional machine learning models. That's just the beginning.

With this practical book, you'll explore the possibilities of simulation- and synthesis-based machine learning and AI, with a focus on deep reinforcement learning and imitation learning techniques. AI and ML are increasingly data driven, and simulations are a powerful, engaging way to unlock their full potential.

With this deeply practical book, you'll learn how to: