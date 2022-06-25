Practical Simulations for Machine Learning

Book description
Simulation and synthesis are core parts of the future of AI and machine learning. Consider: programmers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers can create the brain of a self-driving car without the car. Rather than use information from the real world, you can create artificial data using simulations to train traditional machine learning models. That's just the beginning.
With this practical book, you'll explore the possibilities of simulation- and synthesis-based machine learning and AI, with a focus on deep reinforcement learning and imitation learning techniques. AI and ML are increasingly data driven, and simulations are a powerful, engaging way to unlock their full potential.
With this deeply practical book, you'll learn how to:
- Design an approach for solving ML and AI problems using simulations
- Use a game engine to synthesize images for use as training data
- Create simulation environments designed for training deep reinforcement learning and imitation learning
- Use and apply efficient general-purpose algorithms for simulation-based ML, such as proximal policy optimization (PPO) and soft actor-critic (SAO)
- Train ML models locally, concurrently, and in the cloud
- Use PyTorch, TensorFlow, the Unity ML-Agents and Perception Toolkits to enable ML tools to work with industry-standard game development tools
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Introducing Synthesis and Simulation
- A whole new world of ML
- The Domains
- The Tools
- The Techniques
- Projects
- Summary and Next Steps
-
2. Creating Your First Simulation
- Everybody remembers their first simulation
- Our Simulation
- Setting up
- Creating the Unity Project
- Packages all the way down
- The Environment
- The Agent
- Training with the Simulation
- What’s it all mean?
- 3. Creating Your First Synthesised Data
- 4. Creating a More Advanced Simulation
- 5. Creating a Self-Driving Car
-
6. Introducing Imitation Learning
- Simulation Environment
- Building the Simulation
- Generating Data and Training
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Practical Simulations for Machine Learning
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492089926
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …
book
High Performance Python, 2nd Edition
Your Python code may run correctly, but you need it to run faster. Updated for Python …
book
Practical Time Series Analysis
Time series data analysis is increasingly important due to the massive production of such data through …