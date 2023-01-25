Practicing Trustworthy Machine Learning

Book description
With the increasing use of AI in high-stakes domains such as medicine, law, and defense, organizations spend a lot of time and money to make ML models trustworthy. Many books on the subject offer deep dives into theories and concepts. This guide provides a practical starting point to help development teams produce models that are secure, more robust, less biased, and more explainable.
Authors Yada Pruksachatkun, Matthew McAteer, and Subhabrata Majumdar translate best practices in the academic literature for curating datasets and building models into a blueprint for building industry-grade trusted ML systems. With this book, engineers and data scientists will gain a much-needed foundation for releasing trustworthy ML applications into a noisy, messy, and often hostile world.
You'll learn:
- Methods to explain ML models and their outputs to stakeholders
- How to recognize and fix fairness concerns and privacy leaks in an ML pipeline
- How to develop ML systems that are robust and secure against malicious attacks
- Important systemic considerations, like how to manage trust debt and which ML obstacles require human intervention
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction
-
2. Privacy
- Improperly Implemented Privacy Features in Machine Learning: Case Studies
- Definitions
- Types of Privacy-invading Attacks on ML Pipelines
- Deep-Dive Example (with code): Training (and then stealing) an ordinary BERT-based Language Model
-
Methods for Preserving Privacy
- Differential privacy (DP)
- Deep-Dive Example (with code): Stealing a differentially privately trained model
- Further Differential Privacy Tooling
- Homomorphic encryption (HE)
- Secure Multi-Party Computation (SCMP)
- Deep-Dive Example (with code): Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) Example
- Further SCMP Tooling
- Federated Learning (FL)
- Bringing things together
- References
-
3. Fairness and Bias
- Case #1: Social media
- Case #2: Triaging Patients in Healthcare Systems
- Case #3: Legal systems
- Key Concepts in Fairness and Fairness-Related Harms
- Scenario 1: Evaluating Fairness Harms in Language Generation using BOLD Dataset
- Scenario 2: Image Captioning
- Fairness Harm Mitigation
- Mitigation Methods in the Pre-processing Stage
- Mitigation Methods in the In-processing Stage
- Mitigation Methods in the Post-processing Stage
- Fairness Toolkits
- How can you prioritize fairness in your organization?
- Conclusion
- References
-
4. Model Explainability and Interpretability
- Explainability versus interpretability
- The need for interpretable and explainable models
- Limitations and Pitfalls of Explainable and Interpretable methods
- Evaluating the usefulness of Interpretation or explanation methods
- Definitions and Categories
- Methods for Explaining Models and interpreting outputs
- Other Explainability/Interpretability Toolkits
- Having a “Security Mindset” to overcome the limitations of interpretability
- References
-
5. Robustness
- Evaluating Robustness
- Non-Adversarial Robustness
- Deep Dive: Data Perturbation in Natural Language Processing
- Step Two: Defining and Applying Constraints
- Computer Vision
- Deep Dive: Word Substitution Data Augmentation with Cosine Similarity Constraints
- Adversarial Robustness
- Deep Dive: Adversarial Attacks in Computer Vision
- Improving Robustness
-
6. From Theory to Practice
- Additional technical factors
- Implementation Challenges
- So What Should you Take Away from this Chapter?
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Practicing Trustworthy Machine Learning
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098120276
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …