Predictive Analytics for the Modern Enterprise

The surging predictive analytics market is expected to grow from $10.5 billion today to $28 billion by 2026. With the rise in automation across industries, the increase in data-driven decision-making, and the proliferation of IoT devices, predictive analytics has become an operational necessity in today's forward-thinking companies.

If you're a data professional, you need to be aligned with your company's business activities more than ever before. This practical book provides the background, tools, and best practices necessary to help you design, implement, and operationalize predictive analytics in the cloud. Author Nooruddin Abbas Ali, principal solutions architect at MongoDB, brings you up to speed through industry use cases and end-to-end hands-on examples.

This book helps business technology leaders: