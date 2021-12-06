Programming Android with Kotlin

Programming Android with Kotlin

by Pierre-Olivier Laurence, Amanda Hinchman-Dominguez, Mike Dunn, G. Blake Meike
Released December 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492063001

Book description

Android development is so vast that mastering this mobile operating system can seem daunting--particularly now that Kotlin has become the official Android development language. This book helps Android developers make the transition from Java to Kotlin and shows them how Kotlin provides a true advantage for gaining control over asynchronous computations.

By focusing specifically on coroutines, a new asynchronous programming paradigm, this book describes how you can achieve structured concurrency with Kotlin. Authors Pierre-Oliver Laurence, Amanda Hinchman-Dominguez, and Mike Dunn provide implementations of the most common tasks in native Android development.

  • The basics of the Kotlin language and the Android architecture
  • Data transformations in Kotlin
  • Android fundamentals in memory and threading
  • Concurrency with coroutines
  • Channels and flows
  • Android profiling tools

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who Should Read This Book
    2. Why We Wrote this Book
    3. Navigating This Book
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgements
  2. 1. Kotlin Essentials
    1. The Kotlin type system
      1. Primitive types
      2. Null safety
      3. The Unit type
      4. Function Types
      5. Generics
    2. Variables and Functions
      1. Variables
      2. Lambdas
      3. Extension functions
    3. Classes
      1. Class initialization
      2. Properties
      3. lateinit properties
      4. Lazy properties
      5. Delegates
      6. Companion Objects
      7. Data Classes
      8. Enum Classes
      9. Sealed Classes
    4. Visibility Modifiers
    5. Summary
  3. 2. The Kotlin Collections Framework
    1. Collection Basics
      1. Java Interoperability
      2. Mutability
      3. Overloaded Operators
      4. Creating Containers
    2. Functional Programming
      1. Functional vs Procedural: a simple example
      2. Functional Android
    3. Kotlin Transformation Functions
      1. The Boolean Functions
      2. Filter Functions
      3. FlatMap
      4. Grouping
      5. Iterators vs. Sequences
    4. An Example
      1. The Problem
      2. The implementation
    5. Summary
  4. 3. Android Fundamentals
    1. The Android stack
      1. Hardware
      2. Kernel
      3. System Services
      4. Android Runtime Environment
      5. Applications
    2. The Android Application Environment
      1. Intents and Intent Filters
      2. Context
    3. Android Application Components: the Building Blocks
      1. The Activity and its friends
      2. Services
      3. Content Providers
      4. Broadcast Receivers
    4. Android Application Architectures
      1. MVC: the foundation
      2. Widgets
      3. The Local Model
    5. Android Patterns
      1. Model, View, Intent
      2. Model, View, Presenter
      3. Model, View, View Model
    6. Summary
  5. 4. Concurrency in Android
    1. Thread Safety
      1. Atomicity
      2. Visibility
    2. The Android threading model
    3. Dropped Frames
    4. Memory leaks
    5. Tools for Managing Threads
      1. Looper/Handler
      2. Executors and ExecutorServices
    6. Tools for Managing Jobs
      1. JobScheduler
      2. WorkManager
    7. Summary
  6. 5. Thread Safety
    1. An example of thread issue
    2. Invariants
      1. Mutexes
      2. Thread-safe collections
    3. Thread confinement
    4. Thread contention
    5. Blocking call versus Non-Blocking call
    6. Work queues
    7. Back pressure
    8. Summary
  7. 6. Handling Concurrency using callbacks
    1. Example of purchase feature
    2. Creating the app
      1. View-model
      2. View
      3. Implement the logic
      4. Discussion
    3. Limitations of the threading model
    4. Summary
  8. 7. Coroutines concepts
    1. What exactly is a coroutine?
      1. Your first coroutine
      2. The async coroutine builder
    2. A quick detour about Structured Concurrency
      1. The parent-child relationship in structured concurrency
    3. CoroutineScope and CoroutineContext
    4. Suspending functions
    5. Suspending functions under the hood
    6. Using coroutines and suspending functions, a practical example
      1. Don’t be mistaken about the suspend modifier
    7. Summary
  9. 8. Structured Concurrency with Coroutines
    1. Suspending functions
      1. Traditional approach using java.util.concurrent.ExecutorService
      2. Using suspending functions and coroutines
    2. Cancellation
      1. Coroutine lifecycle
      2. Cancelling a coroutine
      3. Cancelling a task delegated to a third-party library
      4. Coroutines which are cooperative with cancellation
      5. Handling cancellation
      6. Causes of cancellation
    3. Supervision
      1. supervisorScope builder
    4. Parallel decomposition
    5. Exception handling
      1. Unhandled vs Exposed exceptions
      2. Exposed exceptions
      3. Unhandled exceptions
    6. Summary
  10. 9. Channels
    1. Channels overview
      1. Rendez-vous Channel
      2. Unlimited Channel
      3. Conflated Channel
      4. Buffered Channel
      5. Channel producers
    2. Communicating Sequential Processes
      1. Model and Architecture
      2. A first implementation
      3. The select expression
      4. Putting it all together
      5. Fan-out and Fan-in
      6. Performance test
      7. Back Pressure
      8. Similarities with the Actor model
      9. Final thoughts
    3. Deadlock in CSP
    4. Limitations of channels
      1. Channels are hot
    5. Summary
  11. 10. Flows
    1. An introduction to Flows
      1. Operators
      2. Terminal operators
    2. Examples of cold flow usage
      1. Use case #1: Interface with a callback-based API
      2. Use-case #2: Concurrently transform a stream of values
      3. Use case #3: Create a custom operator
    3. Error handling
      1. The try/catch block
      2. The catch operator
      3. Materialize your exceptions
    4. Hot flows with SharedFlow
      1. Using SharedFlow to stream data
      2. Using SharedFlow as an event-bus
      3. StateFlow, a specialized SharedFlow
    5. Summary
  12. 11. Performance Considerations with Android Profiling Tools
    1. Android Profiler
      1. Network Profiler
      2. CPU Profiler
      3. Energy Profiler
      4. Memory Profiler
    2. Detecting Memory Leaks with LeakCanary
    3. Summary
  13. 12. Trimming Down Resource Consumption with Performance Optimizations
    1. Achieving flatter view hierarchy with ConstraintLayout
    2. Reducing Programmatic Draws with Drawables
    3. Minimizing asset payload in network calls
    4. Bitmap pooling and caching
    5. Reducing unnecessary work
    6. Using static functions
    7. Minification & Obfuscation with R8 & Proguard
    8. Summary
  14. Index

