Programming Android with Kotlin

Android development is so vast that mastering this mobile operating system can seem daunting--particularly now that Kotlin has become the official Android development language. This book helps Android developers make the transition from Java to Kotlin and shows them how Kotlin provides a true advantage for gaining control over asynchronous computations.

By focusing specifically on coroutines, a new asynchronous programming paradigm, this book describes how you can achieve structured concurrency with Kotlin. Authors Pierre-Oliver Laurence, Amanda Hinchman-Dominguez, and Mike Dunn provide implementations of the most common tasks in native Android development.