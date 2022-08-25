Programming C# 10

by Ian Griffiths
Released August 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098117795

Explore a preview version of Programming C# 10 right now.

Book description

C# is undeniably one of the most versatile programming languages available to engineers today. With this comprehensive guide, you'll learn just how powerful the combination of C# and .NET can be. Author Ian Griffiths guides you through C# 10.0 and .NET 6 fundamentals and techniques for building cloud, web, and desktop applications.

Designed for experienced programmers, this book provides many code examples to help you work with the nuts and bolts of C#, such as generics, LINQ, and asynchronous programming features. You'll get up to speed on .NET 6 and the latest C# 9.0 and 10.0 additions, including records, enhanced pattern matching, and the new features designed to remove "ceremony" to improve productivity.

  • Understand how .NET has changed in the most recent releases, and learn what it means for application development
  • Select the most appropriate C# language features for any task
  • Learn when to use the new features and when to stick with older ones
  • Examine the range of functionality available in .NET's class libraries
  • Learn how you can apply these class libraries to practical programming tasks
  • Explore numerous small editions to .NET that improve expressiveness

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introducing C#
    1. Why C#?
      1. Managed Code and the CLR
      2. C# Prefers Generality to Specialization
    2. C# Standards and Implementations
      1. Many .NETs
      2. Release Cycles and Long Term Support
      3. Targeting Multiple .NET Versions with .NET Standard
    3. Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code
    4. Anatomy of a Simple Program
      1. Writing a Unit Test
      2. Namespaces
      3. Classes
      4. Unit Tests
    5. Summary
  2. 2. Generics
    1. Generic Types
    2. Constraints
      1. Type Constraints
      2. Reference Type Constraints
      3. Value Type Constraints
      4. Value Types All the Way Down with Unmanaged Constraints
      5. Not Null Constraints
      6. Other Special Type Constraints
      7. Multiple Constraints
    3. Zero-Like Values
    4. Generic Methods
      1. Type Inference
    5. Generics and Tuples
    6. Inside Generics
    7. Summary
  3. 3. Object Lifetime
    1. Garbage Collection
      1. Determining Reachability
      2. Accidentally Defeating the Garbage Collector
      3. Weak References
      4. Reclaiming Memory
      5. Garbage Collector Modes
      6. Temporarily Suspending Garbage Collections
      7. Accidentally Defeating Compaction
      8. Forcing Garbage Collections
    2. Destructors and Finalization
    3. IDisposable
      1. Optional Disposal
    4. Boxing
      1. Boxing Nullable<T>
    5. Summary
  4. 4. Delegates, Lambdas, and Events
    1. Delegate Types
      1. Creating a Delegate
      2. Multicast Delegates
      3. Invoking a Delegate
      4. Common Delegate Types
      5. Type Compatibility
      6. Behind the Syntax
    2. Anonymous Functions
      1. Captured Variables
      2. Lambdas and Expression Trees
    3. Events
      1. Standard Event Delegate Pattern
      2. Custom Add and Remove Methods
      3. Events and the Garbage Collector
      4. Events Versus Delegates
    4. Delegates Versus Interfaces
    5. Summary
  5. 5. LINQ
    1. Query Expressions
      1. How Query Expressions Expand
      2. Supporting Query Expressions
    2. Deferred Evaluation
    3. LINQ, Generics, and IQueryable<T>
    4. Standard LINQ Operators
      1. Filtering
      2. Select
      3. SelectMany
      4. Chunking
      5. Ordering
      6. Containment Tests
      7. Specific Items and Subranges
      8. Aggregation
      9. Set Operations
      10. Whole-Sequence, Order-Preserving Operations
      11. Grouping
      12. Joins
      13. Conversion
    5. Sequence Generation
    6. Other LINQ Implementations
      1. Entity Framework Core
      2. Parallel LINQ (PLINQ)
      3. LINQ to XML
      4. Reactive Extensions
    7. Summary
  6. 6. Reactive Extensions
    1. Fundamental Interfaces
      1. IObserver<T>
      2. IObservable<T>
    2. Publishing and Subscribing with Delegates
      1. Creating an Observable Source with Delegates
      2. Subscribing to an Observable Source with Delegates
    3. Sequence Builders
      1. Empty
      2. Never
      3. Return
      4. Throw
      5. Range
      6. Repeat
      7. Generate
    4. LINQ Queries
      1. Grouping Operators
      2. Join Operators
      3. SelectMany Operator
      4. Aggregation and Other Single-Value Operators
      5. Concat Operator
    5. Rx Query Operators
      1. Merge
      2. Windowing Operators
      3. The Scan Operator
      4. The Amb Operator
      5. DistinctUntilChanged
    6. Schedulers
      1. Specifying Schedulers
      2. Built-in Schedulers
    7. Subjects
      1. Subject<T>
      2. BehaviorSubject<T>
      3. ReplaySubject<T>
      4. AsyncSubject<T>
    8. Adaptation
      1. IEnumerable<T> and IAsyncEnumerable<T>
      2. .NET Events
      3. Asynchronous APIs
    9. Timed Operations
      1. Interval
      2. Timer
      3. Timestamp
      4. TimeInterval
      5. Throttle
      6. Sample
      7. Timeout
      8. Windowing Operators
      9. Delay
      10. DelaySubscription
    10. Reaqtor—Rx as a Service
    11. Summary
  7. 7. Assemblies
    1. Anatomy of an Assembly
      1. .NET Metadata
      2. Resources
      3. Multifile Assemblies
      4. Other PE Features
    2. Type Identity
    3. Loading Assemblies
      1. Assembly Resolution
      2. Explicit Loading
      3. Isolation and Plugins with AssemblyLoadContext
    4. Assembly Names
      1. Strong Names
      2. Version
      3. Culture
    5. Protection
    6. Summary
  8. 8. Attributes
    1. Applying Attributes
      1. Attribute Targets
      2. Compiler-Handled Attributes
      3. CLR-Handled Attributes
    2. Defining and Consuming Attributes
      1. Attribute Types
      2. Retrieving Attributes
    3. Summary
  9. 9. Memory Efficiency
    1. (Don’t) Copy That
    2. Representing Sequential Elements with Span<T>
      1. Utility Methods
      2. Stack Only
    3. Representing Sequential Elements with Memory<T>
    4. ReadOnlySequence<T>
    5. Processing Data Streams with Pipelines
      1. Processing JSON in ASP.NET Core
    6. Summary
