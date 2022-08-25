Programming C# 10

Book description
C# is undeniably one of the most versatile programming languages available to engineers today. With this comprehensive guide, you'll learn just how powerful the combination of C# and .NET can be. Author Ian Griffiths guides you through C# 10.0 and .NET 6 fundamentals and techniques for building cloud, web, and desktop applications.
Designed for experienced programmers, this book provides many code examples to help you work with the nuts and bolts of C#, such as generics, LINQ, and asynchronous programming features. You'll get up to speed on .NET 6 and the latest C# 9.0 and 10.0 additions, including records, enhanced pattern matching, and the new features designed to remove "ceremony" to improve productivity.
- Understand how .NET has changed in the most recent releases, and learn what it means for application development
- Select the most appropriate C# language features for any task
- Learn when to use the new features and when to stick with older ones
- Examine the range of functionality available in .NET's class libraries
- Learn how you can apply these class libraries to practical programming tasks
- Explore numerous small editions to .NET that improve expressiveness
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Introducing C#
- Why C#?
- C# Standards and Implementations
- Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code
- Anatomy of a Simple Program
- Summary
-
2. Generics
- Generic Types
- Constraints
- Zero-Like Values
- Generic Methods
- Generics and Tuples
- Inside Generics
- Summary
-
3. Object Lifetime
- Garbage Collection
- Destructors and Finalization
- IDisposable
- Boxing
- Summary
-
4. Delegates, Lambdas, and Events
- Delegate Types
- Anonymous Functions
- Events
- Delegates Versus Interfaces
- Summary
-
5. LINQ
- Query Expressions
- Deferred Evaluation
- LINQ, Generics, and IQueryable<T>
- Standard LINQ Operators
- Sequence Generation
- Other LINQ Implementations
- Summary
-
6. Reactive Extensions
- Fundamental Interfaces
- Publishing and Subscribing with Delegates
- Sequence Builders
- LINQ Queries
- Rx Query Operators
- Schedulers
- Subjects
- Adaptation
- Timed Operations
- Reaqtor—Rx as a Service
- Summary
- 7. Assemblies
- 8. Attributes
- 9. Memory Efficiency
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Programming C# 10
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098117795
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …