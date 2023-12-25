Programming Cloud Native Applications with Google Cloud

Cloud native development gives you the power to rapidly build, secure, and scale software. But you still need to navigate many potential pitfalls along the way. Through practical examples, this book demonstrates how to use Google Cloud as a laboratory to enable rapid innovation, a factory to automate build and testing, and a citadel to operate applications at scale securely.

Author Daniel Vaughan shows you how to take applications from prototype to production by combining Google Cloud services, a cloud native programming model, and best practices. By following an example project from start to finish, developers, architects, and engineering managers working with the Google Cloud Platform will learn how to build and run cloud native applications on Google Cloud with confidence.

With this book, you will: