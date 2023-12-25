Programming Cloud Native Applications with Google Cloud

Cloud native development gives you the power to rapidly build, secure, and scale software. But you still need to navigate many potential pitfalls along the way. Through practical examples, this book demonstrates how to use Google Cloud as a laboratory to enable rapid innovation, a factory to automate build and testing, and a citadel to operate applications at scale securely.

Author Daniel Vaughan shows you how to take applications from prototype to production by combining Google Cloud services, a cloud native programming model, and best practices. By following an example project from start to finish, developers, architects, and engineering managers working with the Google Cloud Platform will learn how to build and run cloud native applications on Google Cloud with confidence.

With this book, you will:

  • Understand cloud native development concepts including microservices, containerization, and event-driven architecture
  • Learn Google Cloud services that specifically support this development style: compute, persistence, messaging, DevOps, security and networking, and observability
  • Confidently build cloud native applications on Google Cloud
  • Learn how to address nonfunctional requirements such as security, observability, and testing
  • Successfully make the transition from initial proofs of concept and prototypes to production systems

  1. 1. Why Cloud Native and Not Just Cloud?
    1. Before Cloud
    2. Clouds Form
    3. The Great Cloud Migration
    4. Getting Lost on the Journey
    5. Reality Check
    6. Cloud-Hosted Is Not Cloud-Native
    7. Why Cloud-Native?
    8. Cloud-Native Architecture
      1. Loosely Coupled
      2. Resilient
      3. Observable
      4. Manageable
      5. Zero Trust
    9. Cloud-Native Platform
      1. Laboratory, Factory and Citadel
      2. Why Not Only Provide a Factory?
    10. Why Google Cloud Platform?
    11. Why Google and Over Other Public Clouds?
    12. Strong Foundations
    13. Powerful Abstractions
      1. Borg
      2. Colossus
      3. Spanner
      4. Andromeda
      5. Combining Abstractions
    14. Why not DIY?
    15. Summary
  2. 2. Cloud-Native Applications
    1. Autonomous Components Communicating with Messages
    2. Leveraging Best Practices with 12-Factor Principles
      1. I. Codebase: One codebase tracked in version control, many deploys
      2. II. Dependencies: Explicitly declare and isolate dependencies
      3. III. Config: Store config in the environment
      4. IV. Backing services: Treat backing services as attached resources
      5. V. Build, release, run: Strictly separate build and run stages
      6. VI. Processes: Execute the app as one or more stateless processes
      7. VII. Port binding: Export services via port binding
      8. VIII. Concurrency: Scale out via the process model
      9. IX. Disposability: Maximize robustness with fast startup and graceful shutdown
      10. X. Dev/prod parity: Keep development, staging, and production as similar as possible
      11. XI. Logs: Treat logs as event streams
      12. XII. Admin processes: Run admin/management tasks as one-off processes
    3. Defining Components with Microservices
      1. Modular Monolith vs Microservices vs Functions
    4. Defining Boundaries with Domain-Driven Design
    5. Communicating Between Microservices with APIs and Events
      1. Event-driven Architecture
      2. API-first
      3. Combining APIs and Events
      4. Mapping the System with Event Storming
    6. Achieving Portability with Containers
    7. Flexible Running with Container Runtimes
    8. Avoiding Lock-in with Abstractions
    9. Responding to Change with Extreme Programming (XP)
    10. Building Confidence with Testing
    11. Eliminating Toil with Automation
    12. Summary

