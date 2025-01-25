Prompt Engineering for LLMs

Large language models (LLMs) promise unprecedented benefits. Well versed in common topics of human discourse, LLMs can make useful contributions to a large variety of tasks, especially now that the barrier for interacting with them has been greatly reduced. Potentially, any developer can harness the power of LLMs to tackle large classes of problems previously beyond the reach of automation.

This book provides a solid foundation of LLM principles and explains how to apply them in practice. When first integrating LLMs into workflows, most developers struggle to coax useful insights from them. That's because communicating with AI is different from communicating with humans. This guide shows you how to present your problem in the model-friendly way called prompt engineering.

With this book, you'll: