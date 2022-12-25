Python in a Nutshell, 4th Edition

Python in a Nutshell, 4th Edition

by Alex Martelli, Anna Martelli Ravenscroft, Steve Holden, Paul McGuire
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098113490

Book description

Python was recently ranked as today's most popular programming language on the TIOBE index, thanks to its broad applicability to design and prototyping to testing, deployment, and maintenance. With this updated fourth edition, you'll learn how to get the most out of Python, whether you're a professional programmer or someone who needs this language to solve problems in a particular field.

Carefully curated by recognized experts in Python, this new edition focuses on version 3.10, bringing this seminal work on the Python language fully up to date on five version releases, including preview coverage of upcoming 3.11 features.

This handy guide will help you:

  • Learn how Python represents data and program as objects
  • Understand the value and uses of type annotations
  • Examine which language features appeared in which recent versions
  • Discover how to use modern Python idiomatically
  • Learn ways to structure Python projects appropriately
  • Understand how to debug Python code

Table of contents

  1. 1. The Python Interpreter
    1. The Python Program
      1. Environment Variables
      2. Command-Line Syntax and Options
      3. Interactive Sessions
    2. Python Development Environments
      1. IDLE
      2. Other Python IDEs
      3. Free Text Editors with Python Support
      4. Tools for Checking Python Programs
    3. Running Python Programs
    4. The PyPy Interpreter
  2. 2. The Python Language
    1. Lexical Structure
      1. Lines and Indentation
      2. Character Sets
      3. Tokens
      4. Statements
    2. Data Types
      1. Numbers
      2. Sequences
      3. Sets
      4. Dictionaries
      5. None
      6. Ellipsis (...)
      7. Callables
      8. Boolean Values
    3. Variables and Other References
      1. Variables
      2. Assignment Statements
      3. del Statements
    4. Expressions and Operators
      1. Comparison Chaining
      2. Short-Circuiting Operators
      3. The ternary operator
      4. Numeric Operations
      5. Numeric Conversions
      6. Arithmetic Operations
      7. Sequence Operations
      8. Strings
      9. Tuples
      10. Lists
    5. Set Operations
      1. Set Membership
      2. Set Methods
    6. Dictionary Operations
      1. Dictionary Membership
      2. Dictionary Methods
    7. Control Flow Statements
      1. The if Statement
      2. ||3.10+|| The match statement
      3. The while Statement
      4. The for Statement
      5. The break Statement
      6. The continue Statement
      7. The else Clause on Loop Statements
      8. The pass Statement
      9. The try and raise Statements
      10. The with Statement
    8. Functions
      1. Defining Functions: the def Statement
      2. Parameters
      3. Mutable default parameter values
      4. Argument collector parameters
      5. Attributes of Function Objects
      6. Function Annotations
      7. The return Statement
      8. Calling Functions
      9. Namespaces
      10. lambda expressions
      11. Generators
      12. Recursion
  3. 3. Exceptions
    1. The try Statement
      1. try/except
      2. try/finally
      3. The try/except/finally Statement
    2. The with Statement and Context Managers
      1. Generators and Exceptions
    3. Exception Propagation
    4. The raise Statement
    5. Exception Objects
      1. The Hierarchy of Standard Exceptions
      2. Standard Exception Classes
    6. Custom Exception Classes
      1. Custom Exceptions and Multiple Inheritance
      2. Other Exceptions Used in the Standard Library
    7. Error-Checking Strategies
      1. LBYL Versus EAFP
      2. Handling Errors in Large Programs
      3. Logging Errors
    8. The assert Statement
      1. The __debug__ Built-in Variable
  4. 4. Modules
    1. Module Objects
      1. The import Statement
      2. The from Statement
    2. Module Loading
      1. Built-in Modules
      2. Searching the Filesystem for a Module
      3. The Main Program
      4. Reloading Modules
      5. Circular Imports
      6. sys.modules Entries
      7. Custom Importers
    3. Packages
      1. Special Attributes of Package Objects
      2. Namespace Packages
      3. Absolute Versus Relative Imports
    4. Distribution Utilities (distutils) and setuptools
      1. Python Wheels
    5. Python Environments
      1. Enter the Virtual Environment
      2. What Is a Virtual Environment?
      3. Creating and Deleting Virtual Environments
      4. Working with Virtual Environments
      5. Managing Dependency Requirements
      6. Other environment management solutions
      7. Best practices with virtualenvs
  5. 5. Strings and Things
    1. Methods of String, Bytes and Bytearray Objects
    2. The string Module
    3. String Formatting
      1. Values by expression evaluation
      2. Values by argument lookup
      3. Value Conversion
      4. Value Formatting
      5. Formatted String Literals
      6. Legacy String Formatting with %
      7. Format Specifier Syntax
    4. Text Wrapping and Filling
    5. The pprint Module
    6. The reprlib Module
    7. Unicode
      1. The codecs Module
      2. The unicodedata Module
  6. 6. Regular Expressions
    1. Regular Expressions and the re Module
      1. REs and bytes Versus str
      2. Pattern-String Syntax
      3. Common Regular Expression Idioms
      4. Sets of Characters
      5. Alternatives
      6. Groups
      7. Optional Flags
      8. Match Versus Search
      9. Anchoring at String Start and End
      10. Regular Expression Objects
      11. Match Objects
      12. Functions of the re Module
      13. REs and the := operator
      14. The 3rd party regex module
  7. 7. Time Operations
    1. The time Module
    2. The datetime Module
      1. The date Class
      2. The time Class
      3. The datetime Class
      4. The timedelta Class
    3. The dateutil Module
    4. The sched Module
    5. The calendar Module
  8. 8. Controlling Execution
    1. Per-Site Customization
      1. The site and sitecustomize Modules
    2. Termination Functions
    3. Dynamic Execution and exec
      1. Avoiding exec
      2. Expressions
    4. Compile and Code Objects
      1. Never exec or eval Untrusted Code
    5. Internal Types
      1. Type Objects
      2. The Code Object Type
      3. The frame Type
    6. Garbage Collection
      1. The gc Module
      2. The weakref Module
  9. 9. Numeric Processing
    1. Floating-point Values
    2. The math and cmath Modules
    3. The operator Module
    4. Random and Pseudorandom Numbers
      1. The random Module
      2. Physically and Cryptographically Strong Random Numbers:the secrets module
    5. The fractions Module
    6. The decimal Module
    7. Array Processing
    8. The array Module
    9. Extensions for Numeric Array Computation
      1. NumPy
      2. Creating a NumPy Array
      3. Shape, Indexing, and Slicing
      4. Matrix Operations in NumPy
      5. SciPy
    10. Additional Numeric Packages
  10. 10. Networking Basics
    1. The Berkeley Socket Interface
      1. Socket Addresses
      2. Client-Server Computing
      3. The socket Module
      4. Socket Objects
      5. A Connectionless Socket Client
      6. A Connectionless Socket Server
      7. A Connection-Oriented Socket Client
      8. A Connection-Oriented Socket Server
    2. Transport Layer Security (TLS, AKA SSL)
      1. SSLContext
  11. 11. Client-Side Network Protocol Modules
    1. Email Protocols
      1. The poplib Module
      2. The smtplib Module
    2. HTTP and URL Clients
      1. URL Access
      2. The Third-Party requests Package
      3. The urllib Package
    3. Other Network Protocols
  12. 12. Serving HTTP
    1. http.server
    2. WSGI
      1. WSGI Servers
      2. ASGI
    3. Python Web Frameworks
      1. “Full-Stack” Versus “Lightweight” Frameworks
      2. A Few Popular Full-Stack Frameworks
      3. Some Popular Lightweight Frameworks
    4. Summary
  13. 13. Structured Text: HTML
    1. The html.entities Module
      1. The BeautifulSoup Third-Party Package
      2. The BeautifulSoup Class
      3. The Navigable Classes of bs4
      4. bs4 find... Methods (“Search Methods”)
      5. bs4 CSS Selectors
      6. An HTML Parsing Example with BeautifulSoup
    2. Generating HTML
      1. Editing and Creating HTML with bs4
      2. Building HTML with bs4
      3. Templating
      4. The jinja2 Package
      5. The jinja2.Environment Class
      6. The jinja2.Template Class
  14. 14. Structured Text: XML
    1. ElementTree
      1. The Element Class
      2. The ElementTree Class
      3. Functions in the ElementTree Module
      4. Parsing XML with ElementTree.parse
      5. Building an ElementTree from Scratch
      6. Parsing XML Iteratively
