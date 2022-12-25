Python in a Nutshell, 4th Edition

Book description
Python was recently ranked as today's most popular programming language on the TIOBE index, thanks to its broad applicability to design and prototyping to testing, deployment, and maintenance. With this updated fourth edition, you'll learn how to get the most out of Python, whether you're a professional programmer or someone who needs this language to solve problems in a particular field.
Carefully curated by recognized experts in Python, this new edition focuses on version 3.10, bringing this seminal work on the Python language fully up to date on five version releases, including preview coverage of upcoming 3.11 features.
This handy guide will help you:
- Learn how Python represents data and program as objects
- Understand the value and uses of type annotations
- Examine which language features appeared in which recent versions
- Discover how to use modern Python idiomatically
- Learn ways to structure Python projects appropriately
- Understand how to debug Python code
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. The Python Interpreter
-
2. The Python Language
- Lexical Structure
- Data Types
- Variables and Other References
- Expressions and Operators
- Set Operations
- Dictionary Operations
- Control Flow Statements
- Functions
-
3. Exceptions
- The try Statement
- The with Statement and Context Managers
- Exception Propagation
- The raise Statement
- Exception Objects
- Custom Exception Classes
- Error-Checking Strategies
- The assert Statement
-
4. Modules
- Module Objects
- Module Loading
- Packages
- Distribution Utilities (distutils) and setuptools
- Python Environments
-
5. Strings and Things
- Methods of String, Bytes and Bytearray Objects
- The string Module
- String Formatting
- Text Wrapping and Filling
- The pprint Module
- The reprlib Module
- Unicode
-
6. Regular Expressions
-
Regular Expressions and the re Module
- REs and bytes Versus str
- Pattern-String Syntax
- Common Regular Expression Idioms
- Sets of Characters
- Alternatives
- Groups
- Optional Flags
- Match Versus Search
- Anchoring at String Start and End
- Regular Expression Objects
- Match Objects
- Functions of the re Module
- REs and the := operator
- The 3rd party regex module
- 7. Time Operations
-
8. Controlling Execution
- Per-Site Customization
- Termination Functions
- Dynamic Execution and exec
- Compile and Code Objects
- Internal Types
- Garbage Collection
-
9. Numeric Processing
- Floating-point Values
- The math and cmath Modules
- The operator Module
- Random and Pseudorandom Numbers
- The fractions Module
- The decimal Module
- Array Processing
- The array Module
- Extensions for Numeric Array Computation
- Additional Numeric Packages
- 10. Networking Basics
- 11. Client-Side Network Protocol Modules
- 12. Serving HTTP
-
13. Structured Text: HTML
- The html.entities Module
- Generating HTML
- 14. Structured Text: XML
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Python in a Nutshell, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098113490
