Q# Pocket Guide

Q# is a domain-specific language for quantum programming that combines familiar "classical" language constructs with quantum-specific ones. Ideal for any developer familiar with, or willing to learn, the basics of quantum computing, this pocket guide quickly helps you find syntax and usage information for unfamiliar aspects of Q#.

You'll explore the quantum software development lifecycle, from implementing the program to testing and debugging it to running it on quantum hardware, and you'll learn to use the tools provided by Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit for each step of the process.

In this pocket guide, you'll find: