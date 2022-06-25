Q# Pocket Guide

Q# Pocket Guide

by Mariia Mykhailova
Released June 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098108861

Book description

Q# is a domain-specific language for quantum programming that combines familiar "classical" language constructs with quantum-specific ones. Ideal for any developer familiar with, or willing to learn, the basics of quantum computing, this pocket guide quickly helps you find syntax and usage information for unfamiliar aspects of Q#.

You'll explore the quantum software development lifecycle, from implementing the program to testing and debugging it to running it on quantum hardware, and you'll learn to use the tools provided by Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit for each step of the process.

In this pocket guide, you'll find:

  • Q# language details, including data types, statements, syntax, and expressions
  • Guidelines for organizing Q# code and invoking it from different environments
  • Information on simulators and tools in the Microsoft Quantum Development Kit
  • Advice on testing and debugging tools and techniques for quantum programs

Table of contents

  1. 1. Program Structure
    1. Your first Q# program
    2. Namespaces
    3. Operations and functions
    4. Type declarations
    5. Comments
    6. Run your first Q# program!
    7. Conclusion
  2. 2. Data Types
    1. The Q# type system
    2. Primitive classical data types
    3. Primitive quantum data types
    4. Data structures
      1. Arrays
      2. Tuples
      3. User-defined types
    5. Operations and functions
    6. Conclusion
  3. 3. Expressions
    1. Equality operators
    2. Comparison operators
    3. Logical operators
    4. Bitwise operators
    5. Arithmetic operators
    6. Conditional expression
    7. Range operator
    8. String expressions
    9. Array expressions
    10. User-defined type expressions
    11. Call expressions
    12. Adjoint and controlled functors
    13. Conclusion
  4. 4. Statements
    1. Example: calculate Euler’s totient function
    2. Working with variables
      1. Variable scope
      2. Mutable and immutable variables
      3. Declaring immutable variables: let statements
      4. Declaring mutable variables: mutable statements
      5. Reassigning mutable variables: set statements
      6. Assigning tuples: tuple deconstruction
    3. Conditional execution: if statements
    4. Loops
      1. Iterate over a sequence: for loops
      2. Classical conditional loop: while loops
    5. Call an operation or a function: call statements
    6. Stop execution: return and fail statements
      1. Finish execution: return statements
      2. Throw an exception: fail statements
    7. Example: prepare a quantum state
    8. Allocate qubits: use and borrow statements
    9. Quantum conditional loop: repeat-until loops
    10. Conjugation: within-apply statements
    11. Conclusion
  5. 5. Operations and Functions
    1. Defining and using operations and functions: the basics
    2. Signatures of callables
    3. Quantum gates and measurements
    4. Defining and using adjoint and controlled specializations of operations
      1. Generating operation specializations automatically
      2. Using operation specializations
      3. Defining operation specializations manually
    5. Functional elements of Q#
      1. Callable-typed variables
      2. Using callables as arguments
      3. Partial application
    6. Defining and using type-parameterized callables
    7. Conclusion
  6. 6. Running Q# Programs
    1. Quantum applications
    2. Quantum software development
    3. Quantum simulators
      1. Full state simulator
      2. Resources estimator
      3. Trace simulator
      4. Toffoli simulator
      5. Noisy simulators
    4. Running Q# programs
      1. Standalone Q#
      2. Q# with a classical host
      3. Q# with .NET host
      4. Q# with Python host
      5. Q# Jupyter Notebooks
    5. Conclusion
  7. 7. Microsoft Quantum Development Kit Libraries
    1. Getting and using the libraries
    2. Standard libraries
      1. Microsoft.Quantum.Core: built-in functions and attributes
      2. Microsoft.Quantum.Convert: data type conversions
      3. Microsoft.Quantum.Logical: logical and comparison functions
      4. Microsoft.Quantum.Bitwise: bitwise functions
      5. Microsoft.Quantum.Math: classical math and arithmetic
      6. Microsoft.Quantum.Random: random numbers and probability distributions
      7. Microsoft.Quantum.Arrays: generic array manipulation
      8. Microsoft.Quantum.Intrinsic: basic quantum gates and measurements
      9. Microsoft.Quantum.Diagnostics: testing and troubleshooting quantum programs
      10. Microsoft.Quantum.Measurement: additional measurement routines
      11. Microsoft.Quantum.Preparation: quantum state preparation
      12. Microsoft.Quantum.Arithmetic: quantum arithmetic
      13. Microsoft.Quantum.Canon: catch-all
    3. Advanced libraries
    4. Conclusion
  8. 8. Testing and Debugging
    1. Inspecting elements of Q# programs
      1. Classical variables
      2. Quantum states
      3. Quantum operations
      4. Program structure and its evolution
    2. Testing Q# programs
      1. Two ways to write a test
      2. Standalone Q# unit test projects
      3. Testing classical conditions
      4. Testing conditions on the quantum state
      5. Comparing the unitaries implemented by operations
    3. Conclusion
