Q# Pocket Guide

Book description
Q# is a domain-specific language for quantum programming that combines familiar "classical" language constructs with quantum-specific ones. Ideal for any developer familiar with, or willing to learn, the basics of quantum computing, this pocket guide quickly helps you find syntax and usage information for unfamiliar aspects of Q#.
You'll explore the quantum software development lifecycle, from implementing the program to testing and debugging it to running it on quantum hardware, and you'll learn to use the tools provided by Microsoft's Quantum Development Kit for each step of the process.
In this pocket guide, you'll find:
- Q# language details, including data types, statements, syntax, and expressions
- Guidelines for organizing Q# code and invoking it from different environments
- Information on simulators and tools in the Microsoft Quantum Development Kit
- Advice on testing and debugging tools and techniques for quantum programs
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Program Structure
- 2. Data Types
- 3. Expressions
-
4. Statements
- Example: calculate Euler’s totient function
- Working with variables
- Conditional execution: if statements
- Loops
- Call an operation or a function: call statements
- Stop execution: return and fail statements
- Example: prepare a quantum state
- Allocate qubits: use and borrow statements
- Quantum conditional loop: repeat-until loops
- Conjugation: within-apply statements
- Conclusion
-
5. Operations and Functions
- Defining and using operations and functions: the basics
- Signatures of callables
- Quantum gates and measurements
- Defining and using adjoint and controlled specializations of operations
- Functional elements of Q#
- Defining and using type-parameterized callables
- Conclusion
- 6. Running Q# Programs
-
7. Microsoft Quantum Development Kit Libraries
- Getting and using the libraries
-
Standard libraries
- Microsoft.Quantum.Core: built-in functions and attributes
- Microsoft.Quantum.Convert: data type conversions
- Microsoft.Quantum.Logical: logical and comparison functions
- Microsoft.Quantum.Bitwise: bitwise functions
- Microsoft.Quantum.Math: classical math and arithmetic
- Microsoft.Quantum.Random: random numbers and probability distributions
- Microsoft.Quantum.Arrays: generic array manipulation
- Microsoft.Quantum.Intrinsic: basic quantum gates and measurements
- Microsoft.Quantum.Diagnostics: testing and troubleshooting quantum programs
- Microsoft.Quantum.Measurement: additional measurement routines
- Microsoft.Quantum.Preparation: quantum state preparation
- Microsoft.Quantum.Arithmetic: quantum arithmetic
- Microsoft.Quantum.Canon: catch-all
- Advanced libraries
- Conclusion
-
8. Testing and Debugging
- Inspecting elements of Q# programs
- Testing Q# programs
- Conclusion
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Q# Pocket Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108861
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Art of Computer Programming, The: Volume 1: Fundamental Algorithms
&>The bible of all fundamental algorithms and the work that taught many of today's software developers …